PowerPatent to Showcase Innovative Patent Drafting Software at Radical Robot Patent Drafting Workshop-Software Patenting

PowerPatent is excited to announce its participation in the fourth edition of the Radical Robot Patent Drafting Workshop: Software Patents on November 3, 2023.

This workshop emphasizes the efficiency of Automated Patent Drafting tools and how important it is for patent drafters to quickly understand these patent drafting tools in order to keep our jobs.” — Martin Schweiger, Founding Partner of Schweiger & Partners

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PowerPatent, a leading provider of AI-assisted patent application first draft tools, will demo its software in the fourth edition of the Radical Robot Patent Drafting (RPD) Workshop: Software Patents. This highly anticipated educational event will take place on November 3, 2023, and it promises to deliver invaluable insights and hands-on experiences for professionals and enthusiasts interested in patent drafting.

The Radical RPD Workshop on Software Patenting Tools will be hosted as an online-only event, ensuring accessibility from anywhere in the world. Attendees will gain practical knowledge and essential skills related to drafting software patents using patent drafting robots. With a wealth of RPD information and expertise on offer, this workshop is a must-attend event for anyone in the intellectual property field.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the fourth edition of the Radical Robot Patent Drafting Workshop, focusing on Software Patents. This event underscores our commitment to empowering patent professionals with the latest tools and techniques in the industry," said Mary Kimani, manager of Corporate Communications at PowerPatent.

Event Details:

Date: November 3, 2023

Format: Online-Only

Learn more here: ip-lawyer-tools.com/robot-patent-drafting-workshop-nov-2023

Martin Schweiger has a history of contributing to the advancement of patent drafting techniques. In September 2022, the company organized the first World Robot Patent Drafting Symposium, centered around Edward de Bono's Six Thinking Hats methodology. This symposium led to the creation of the White Book of the Robot Patent Drafting Symposium, a comprehensive resource containing insights, best practices, and information about Robot Patent Drafting manufacturers. The White Book is designed to be fully enabling, allowing attendees to start their robotic patent drafting journey immediately.

In addition, the Radical RPD Workshop, held in May 2023, provided attendees from law firms and corporations with a hands-on experience using a Patent Drafting Robot. This onsite event in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, also offered online participation for a global audience. The subsequent Radical RPD Workshop: EP-Style Edition, conducted online on September 2, 2023, gave attendees live demonstrations of various Patent Drafting Robots including PowerPatent software, further enhancing their skills and knowledge.

The upcoming Radical RPD Workshop on AI tools for Software Patenting is set to be the fourth event in this transformative series. Scheduled for November 3, 2023, it coincides with the Friday of APAA General Assembly 2023. Participants will have the opportunity to experience the patent drafting process using patent drafting robots and gain a unique insight into drafting software patents. PowerPatent will demo its flowchart generation capability and how a complete first draft application can be done in minutes using the claims or the invention disclosure.

"The ultimate goal of this workshop is to guide you to draft patent applications using patent drafting robots, fundamentally changing your professional life," added Martin Schweiger. "We promise that this event will be a game-changer for attendees, forever."

Don't miss this opportunity to be a part of the Radical Robot Patent Drafting Workshop: Software Patents. For registration and more information, please visit ip-lawyer-tools.com/robot-patent-drafting-workshop-nov-2023

About PowerPatent:

PowerPatent is a leading provider of innovative intellectual property tools and solutions designed to empower professionals and innovators in the field of patent drafting and intellectual property management.

About Schweiger & Partners:

Schweiger & Partners was founded in 1996 and operates in Singapore. The firm is a pure patent and trademark law firm. We are all about trademarks and patents and we do not offer general legal services. The firm works for German patent lawyers and lawyers who have clients with a trademark or patent problem in Singapore. Particularly noteworthy are its services for coordination and support in patent infringement litigation in Singapore.

