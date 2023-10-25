TheLuxeList.com Cites Streaming Entertainment Worth the Watch

PARKLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With so much streaming content available on so many different platforms, it’s hard to separate what’s worth the watch. How many times do people start a movie and decide, nope – next! To help ease and appease those appetites for entertainment, TheLuxeList.com offers this quick round up of three recently released streaming movies that are worth the watch this weekend!

Three Corners of Deception (now available on Prime Video and IMDB)

Stream here: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8192212/?ref_=ext_shr_lnk

Clinical Psychologist and Filmmaker, Dr. Meleeka Clary, makes her directorial debut in “Three Corners of Deception”—a true story based on her own life events. This award-winning indie film, starring Dr. Clary as herself, is an extremely personal movie following her whirlwind romance that eventually led to divorce and a fierce custody battle. The film exposes systemic biases within the judicial system that Dr. Clary faced, and how she ultimately overcame them. Her commitment to telling her story, with the clear hope of inspiring and empowering others, is commendable and worthy of the number one spot on our streaming recommendations.

Flora and Son (available on Apple TV+)

Trailer here: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt25471950/?ref_=vp_vi_tt

If you like musicals, we recommend you give John Carney’s “Flora and Son” a try. Flora (Eve Hewson) is a single mom who’s dealing with the relatable struggle of raising her adolescent son, Max (Orén Kinlan). When he’s encouraged to learn guitar as a hobby and retaliates, the story takes an unpredictable turn as Flora actually pursues the instrument herself. Yet in the end, the two ultimately form a unique bond in their love for music together. Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars as a musical instructor, and brings a dose of romance and comedy to this heartwarming film.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (available on Paramount+)

Trailer here: https://www.paramountmovies.com/movies/teenage-mutant-ninja-turtles-mutant-mayhem

In the latest reboot of Nickelodeon’s TMNT franchise, filmmaker Jeff Rowe hits it out of the park with his fresh take on this animated hit. This comedic, action packed movie does not stray away from the Turtles legacy: four adolescent brothers living in the NYC sewers, who fight crime while seeking acceptance as normal teenagers. April O’Neil (Ayo Edebiri) befriends the four heroes and helps them in their mission to take on a mysterious crime syndicate. With it’s unique animation style that sets it apart from it’s predecessors, this version of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is both fun to look at and watch!

