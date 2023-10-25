LOGAN’S® ROADHOUSE TREATS VETERANS TO FREE MEAL, NOV. 11
Salutes American heroes with a special Veterans Day menuHOUSTON, TX, USA, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logan’s® Roadhouse, the leading steakhouse known for its scratch-made rolls, mesquite grilled steaks, and ice cold drinks, is honoring our nation’s military heroes by offering a free meal from Logan’s special Veterans Day menu on Saturday, November 11. In addition to the free meal, Logan’s is recognizing their own veteran employees throughout Veterans Day and Military Families Month. All veteran and active-duty Logan’s team members will receive a special camouflage crew shirt honoring their service, and all other team members will show their appreciation with a red, white, and blue shirt design.
“We have immense gratitude for the men and women who have served our country and look forward to sharing our appreciation this Veterans Day,” said Kristen Hohl, Senior Director of Marketing for Logan’s® Roadhouse. “It is an honor to give back to these individuals. This is part of the Logan’s DNA, and we are proud to care deeply about our nation’s heroes and make them feel appreciated on this day.”
Every Logan’s location also sets up a Missing Man Table, an empty chair and a dining table representing the emotions and feelings reserved for those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the United States.
The Veterans Day menu varies by locations and features items including the All-American Cheeseburger, Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders, BBQ Grilled Pork Chop, and more. This offer is available for dine-in only from 11 am – 3 pm on November 11. Military ID requested at visit.
Throughout the year, Logan’s upholds its commitment to supporting the military and armed forces. Between Veterans Day and other patriotic holiday promotions, Logan’s has given more than 50,000 free meals to veterans since 2016. Logan’s extends a 10% military discount for both veterans and active-duty members year-round and the company proudly employs hundreds of veterans and active-duty individuals across its 109 corporate locations.
To learn more about Logan’s Roadhouse, visit www.logansroadhouse.com or follow them on social @logansroadhouse. Become a Logan’s Rewards Member to start making your meals count by earning points and enjoying exclusive benefits.
About Logan’s® Roadhouse
Logan’s Roadhouse is a leading steakhouse headquartered in Houston, Texas, known for its mouthwatering mesquite wood-grilled steaks, famous rolls, and American-inspired signature favorites. With a rich legacy spanning more than three decades, Logan’s Roadhouse has become a beloved destination for steak enthusiasts and food lovers alike.
With a strong presence across the nation, Logan’s Roadhouse operates 109 corporate restaurants and 22 franchise restaurants in 21 states, making it accessible to steak aficionados and diners seeking an exceptional dining experience. Now, in addition to our corporate locations, Logan’s Roadhouse is thrilled to offer franchising opportunities. This expansion allows passionate entrepreneurs to bring the sizzling flavors and warm hospitality of Logan’s Roadhouse to their communities.
Logan’s Roadhouse also recently placed No. 108 in Technomic's Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report, a highly esteemed list that ranks the highest-grossing brands in the U.S.
Discover the sizzling flavors and warm hospitality that await you at Logan’s Roadhouse. For more information about our menu offerings, locations, promotions and franchising opportunities, visit logansroadhouse.com. Stay connected with us on TikTok, X, and Instagram for the latest updates and special offers.
