Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s Computer Science Program Once Again Ranked Among Nation’s Best
Rose-Hulman's computer science program provides the fundamental skills, theoretical underpinnings and the practical knowhow in a hands-on and caring educational environment.
Innovative, up-to-date, and expanding curriculum, faculty expertise, and alumni contributions in their career fields are cited as program assets
Our computer science program continues to be highly respected for providing academic and extracurricular opportunities that prepare our graduates for an ever-changing technology landscape.”TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the fourth straight year, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has been ranked for having one of the nation’s top undergraduate computer science programs, according to rankings featured in the 2024 U.S. News & World Report's College Guide.
— Rick Stamper, PhD, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs
Rose-Hulman tied for 56th out of 554 programs nationally this year, higher than last year’s rankings. This places Rose-Hulman within the top 10 of Midwest institutions, and among a select group of private colleges across the nation.
Deans and senior faculty familiar with U.S. computer science departments were surveyed to assess programs at ABET-accredited bachelor’s degree-granting colleges and universities based upon the academic quality and training in areas of programming languages, computer systems, theory, data analysis, and data science.
“The program’s high national ranking is based on our strong, innovative, up-to-date, and expanding curriculum, the expertise of our faculty, and contributions our alumni in their career fields,” said Sriram Mohan, PhD, head of Rose-Hulman’s Department of Computer Science and Software Engineering.
A new minor in cybersecurity is allowing students to gain the skills necessary to meet future high-tech challenges and become familiar with cybersecurity issues. A minor in Artificial Intelligence is helping students gain expertise in an area with potential to reshape the modern world. Meanwhile, data science is offered as a second academic major and a bachelor’s degree in international computer science features spending a year living and learning in Germany to earn a dual degree from Rose-Hulman and Hochschule Ulm University of Applied Sciences.
Mohan asserts that the computer science program provides the fundamental skills, theoretical underpinnings and the practical knowhow in a hands-on and caring educational environment that allows a growing number of alumni to impact the computing industry.
Rose-Hulman’s Class of 2022 computer science majors had a near 100% placement rate within six months of Commencement, with an average starting salary of $95,801 and a high salary offer of $165,000. These opportunities included career employment with companies such as Amazon, Cisco Systems, Cummins, DMI, Edgile, Google, Microsoft, Raytheon, Software Engineering Professionals, Telemetry Sports, and Zotec Partners. Students also went onto to attend graduate schools at Brown, Carnegie Mellon, Indiana University, Northwestern, Princeton, Rice, University of Illinois, and University of Southern California.
Software engineering graduates had a 100% placement rate in 2022, with an average starting salary of $101,997 and high salary offer of $125,000 from such companies as Groupon, Lexmark International, and Toyota.
Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Rick Stamper points out that the ability of Rose-Hulman computer science and software engineering students to quickly adapt and learn about new technology environments has the program’s alumni being highly respected and coveted by employers and graduate/doctorate degree program leaders. Students have showcased their computing and problem-solving skills in national and regional programming contests and Hackathons for several years.
“Our computer science program continues to be highly respected for providing academic and extracurricular opportunities that prepare our graduates for an ever-changing technology landscape. That’s what brings a record number of companies from throughout the country each year to recruit our students for full-time, internship, and co-op work opportunities,” said Stamper, pointing out that Rose-Hulman graduates, no matter the academic major, are lifelong learners.
Rose-Hulman was recently ranked No. 17 in the nation in the Wall Street Journal’s Best Colleges in America guide, as well as No. 1 in both learning opportunities and learning facilities; second in the nation in the likelihood of students recommending the college to others; and fourth in career preparation. U.S. News and World Report ranked Rose-Hulman first for the 25th consecutive year among U.S. engineering colleges that are focused on bachelor’s and master’s-level education. Rose-Hulman’s computer engineering program was judged first by engineering deans and senior engineering faculty, along with civil engineering, electrical engineering, and mechanical engineering.
Learn more about the Rose-Hulman’s rankings and national distinction at www.rose-hulman.edu/rankings.
Rose-Hulman’s Early Action deadline to apply for the 2024-25 school year is Nov. 1, 2023.
About Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Founded in 1874, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is dedicated to preparing its students with the world’s best undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics education in an environment infused with innovation, intellectual rigor, and individualized attention. The Institute is consistently recognized nationally as an elite STEM college for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value-added, and career services. Career placement is near 100 percent year after year. Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Rose-Hulman has an enrollment of nearly 2,250 students. Learn more at rose-hulman.edu.
INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITY
Sriram Mohan, PhD, head of the Department of Computer Science and Software Engineering, can discuss any aspect about Rose-Hulman’s computer science program. Interviews can be arranged by contacting Dale Long, director of media relations, at 812-208-5615 or dale.long@rose-hulman.edu
DROPBOX PHOTO AVAILABILITY:
A Dropbox with latest Rose-Hulman campus images can be found at:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/qs3jb4239hqz9xp/AACqmis-qG8zisEpMvQBFegIa?dl=0
Please credit: Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology/Bryan Cantwell
ROSE-HULMAN B-ROLL VIDEO:
Video showcasing Rose-Hulman’s campus can be found at:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j5SWNoGWkf0&t
Any portion of this b-roll segment can be used with this news release.
Dale Long
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
+1 812-208-5615
dale.long@rose-hulman.edu
Media B-roll Video