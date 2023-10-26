Women To Watch in Emerging Aviation Technologies Announced
Names Revealed During Awards Ceremony in Washington D.C.
This opportunity to recognize and celebrate the women driving change and leading the way will help us take significant steps forward in positioning the future of aviation as inclusive and dynamic.”CHICAGO, IL, U.S.A., October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women and Drones congratulates twelve outstanding women named the 2023 Women to Watch in Emerging Aviation Technologies. The honorees were revealed October 25th, at the Emerging Aviation Technologies Awards, held in Washington D.C. at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum. Representing the preeminent women in business, government and education, working within the Uncrewed Aviation Systems (UAS) and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) industries, the honorees are as follows:
— Sharon Rossmark, Founder and CEO of Women and Drones
Dr. Zena Assaad of Australia - Senior research fellow in the School of Engineering at the Australian National University, exploring the safety of human-machine teaming and assurance of robotics, autonomous systems, and AI.
Dr. Erin Cherry of the U.S.A. - Senior Program Manager at Northrop Grumman Mission Systems, where she has been at the forefront of research programs in swarm technology, AI/autonomy, and human-computer interaction for nearly a decade.
Misty Davies of the U.S.A. - Ames TI Associate Chief for Aeronautics Systems at NASA, where she is enabling innovation and improving safety for aviation. Also a researcher, subject matter expert, and advocate for the safety assurance of increasingly autonomous systems.
Toni Drummond of the U.S.A. - President for Titan Aviation Global, a worldwide aviation management, jet charter and sales company. She consults on emerging aviation projects in vertical infrastructure & electric charging, EVTOL & sustainable ecosystems as well as emerging UAS technologies. .
Sarah Kozik of the U.S.A. – Director of Reverse Engineering at Skysafe Drone Airspace Management. Leads team responsible for enabling deep access on Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and forensic examiners responsible for supporting UAS incident response and training.
Alice Griffith of the U.S.A. – Director of Business Development and Partnerships for Airspace Link, Inc. responsible for creating and managing enterprise and private partnerships with drone manufacturers, airline operators, OEMs, and other stakeholders to enable and expand drone delivery services.
Emily Hines of the U.S.A. – Vice President of Influential Drones, drone Integration company. As a drone and private pilot she is also an FAA Safety Team Industry representative.
Kim James of South Africa – Co-found and Director at UAV Aerial Works, which specializes in the UAS surveillance industry, safeguarding people, and high value assets. She leads the organization’s commitment to operational excellence and secure flight operations.
Dr. Debbie Jewitt of South Africa - Conservation Scientist for the provincial conservation agency KZN Wildlife. Using drones to identify and mitigate threats to the ecosystem by collecting important biodiversity data in more efficient and effective ways.
Karina Perez Molina of the U.S.A. - Director of Uncrewed and Emerging Aviation Technologies at the Aerospace Industries Association. Works with AIA’s members regarding Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Urban Mobility, and Spectrum to find industry consensus on complex issues facing the aviation industry.
Cheryl Quinn of the U.S.A. - Deputy Director, Airspace Operations and Safety Program, NASA Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate. A key focus is developing and demonstrating airspace, vehicle and safety capabilities that will enable routine access to the airspace by new entrants such as Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) and future autonomous systems.
Jennifer Richter of the U.S.A. – Leads the Telecom, Media and Technology law practice at Akin Gump, with three decades experience representing clients on UAS/advanced aviation/drone strategy, development and operation. Active with industry, the FCC, and the FAA on spectrum solutions for UAS.
More information about the honorees can be found by visiting Women to Watch in Emerging Aviation. The 7th annual awards ceremony was hosted by 2022 Hall of Fame inductees Marilyn Pearson and Miriam McNabb, who also co-chaired the event. Women and Drones Founder and CEO Sharon Rossmark is grateful to everyone who helped make the 7th anniversary of these global awards possible, including presenting sponsor Sabrewing Aircraft Company. “We believe this yearly opportunity to recognize and celebrate the women driving change and leading the way will help us take significant steps forward in positioning the future of aviation as inclusive and dynamic.”
About the Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Awards
Since 2017 Women and Drones has recognized the trailblazers, innovators, mentors, and business leaders who are making significant contributions to the UAS/AAM industry. Each year the company runs a global search for the women and organizations who are inspiring innovations and solutions, positively shaping the public perceptions of UAS/AAM technology, empowering more women to enter the industry as well as advocating for more inclusive practices in STEM and aviation. The individual awards are designed to acknowledge and inspire women who are driving change and leading the emerging aviation industry closer to gender parity. The company awards acknowledge organizations that in their pursuit of excellence, have a culture of inclusiveness where women are engaged in key roles leadership positions of the organization.
