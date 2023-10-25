Telliscope Joins NVIDIA Inception

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telliscope today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures high-growth early-stage companies revolutionizing industries with cutting-edge capabilities and technology advancements.

Telliscope is focused on providing global decision-makers with access to data and insights on high-growth emerging economies, helping them to make quicker, more confident go-to-market decisions.

As part of Inception, the Telliscope team will have access to cutting-edge, industry-specific technology and AI innovation from NVIDIA. Inception will also support Telliscope with growth-funding opportunities, tailored go-to-market support and opportunities to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

“We are incredibly excited to be part of NVIDIA Inception and join industry-leading members that are at the forefront of AI innovation. Leveraging NVIDIA’s cutting-edge AI technology will not only help us scale faster but also further delight our users by providing them with unique ways of uncovering business opportunities,” stated Mellena Haile, co-founder and CEO of Telliscope.

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support and technology assistance, which provides companies with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

About E-Pulse LLC

E-Pulse LLC is a technology company that specializes in business data, analytics and AI. E-Pulse has operations and team members in USA, The Netherlands, Ethiopia and India.