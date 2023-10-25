Mein Adventkalender Announces Launch of its New Website

Bensheim, Germany – Mein Adventskalender is proud to announce the launch of its new website that is dedicated to offering residents in Germany its ultimate 2023 advent calendar list that features some of the country’s biggest beauty, clothing, and food brands.

With a wide range of advent calendar categories, including calendars for women, men, couples, children, and creatives, as well as separate pages for advent calendars that are specifically for customers searching for leading beauty products, jewelry, books, tea, fitness, and alcohol for their countdown to Christmas, Mein Adventskalender has an advent calendar for everyone.

Markus Land from Mein Adventkalender said, “We research and test the 2023 Advent calendars from all well-known brands as well as small manufacturers – and show you where you can buy them cheaply. Most Advent calendars have already been published – and some popular ones have already sold out.”

The team at Mein Adventkalender has compiled the information in easy-to-read and navigate sections that provide honest summaries of each advent calendar listed, as well as any discount codes or promotions customers can use when purchasing the product.

Some of the site’s most popular categories include:

Advent Calendars for Women

Mein Adventkalender has an extensive selection of advent calendars for women, with the popular options being beauty advent calendars, spice advent calendars, vegan and fitness advent calendars, wellness advent calendars, cooking and baking advent calendars, and creative advent calendars, such as:

The Pink Box Advent Calendar: Full of great beauty trend products from leading brands, such as makeup from Ciaté London, jewelry from Purelei, and other must-haves from brands like Babor, Hello Body, and Lancôme.

Purelei Advent Calendar: Great pieces of jewelry await customers in the Purelei Advent calendar this year, including necklaces, earrings, bracelets, rings, and charms. The popular Advent calendar is again available in the colors gold, rose gold, or silver, whereby the selected color always applies to all pieces of jewelry included.

Tatort Escape Advent Calendar 2023: This is the advent calendar for amateur criminologists. Every day, there are new tasks and clues to solve a tricky case, including investigation documents, newspaper clippings, crime scene photos, and more. 1 to 4 Tatort fans can play the interactive Advent calendar together.

Advent Calendars for Men

Mein Adventkalender offers an array of advent calendars that are particularly popular with men, such as advent calendars for tools, snacks and spices, beer and spirits, exit games, and model building. These include:

Quarantini’s Social Dry Gin Advent Calendar: This calendar contains 24 different types of gin, as well as online access to tastings and cocktail training, and provides customers with lots of information about the history and production of gin. Every gin advent calendar sold also supports a social project in Zambia and provides someone with drinking water for a whole year.

Men’s X-Mas Advent calendar 2023: The men’s X-Mas Advent calendar 2023 contains 24 fine milk chocolate figures printed with original and lovely messages for “him.” The sweet Advent calendar also contains a small declaration of love every day, for example: “There are many great men in the world. You are the greatest” or “Men can always do everything.”

Franzis Retro Pinball Advent Calendar 2023: Pinball fans will be thrilled by the retro pinball advent calendar 2023. The pinball kit, including glass pinball balls and a ball funnel, is assembled step by step in 24 days from more than 60 individual parts as a plug-in system, and extra assembly instructions are also included.

Advent Calendars for Fitness Enthusiasts

There are many different fitness advent calendars available on Mein Adventkalender that are ideal for individuals who are looking for an alternative to chocolate and instead, want to increase their fitness over the Christmas period. Some of the most popular advent calendars for fitness enthusiasts are:

Hero Body Advent Calendar: The Hero Body Advent Calendar is a true all-rounder. It combines 24 workouts with sporting accessories and delicious fitness snacks. All products are made without industrial sugar and prioritize organic quality and sustainability.

Miamio Fitness Advent Calendar: To counteract Christmas over-indulgence, MiaMio has hidden all sorts of surprises for fitness fans in this Advent calendar. In 24 boxes and bags, individuals will find gifts for men and women, such as dumbbells or other products from leading fitness bands.

