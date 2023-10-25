Allied Payment Network Partners with Murphy & Company to Increase Digital Engagement
Our partnership with them will provide tremendous value for our clients and strengthens our commitment to their success.”FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Payment Network, Inc. (Allied), the industry leader in real-time, open-network payments solutions to banks and credit unions, announced today its partnership with Murphy & Company, a fintech-focused marketing firm dedicated to helping financial institutions increase digital engagement through education and custom content.
For more than three decades, Murphy & Company has helped hundreds of financial institutions achieve their digital banking goals. Its world-class creative content helps drive greater enrollments and digital banking usage. Through this partnership, Murphy & Company will provide quality financial education and communication tools for Allied’s financial institution clients to help drive enrollments, streamline implementation, increase usage, and strengthen relationships with account holders.
“Financial education and the promotion of digital adoption are critical to our customer's overall experience. That’s why we’ve crafted our content with the utmost care, aligning it with the distinctive needs of our customers and their communities,” said Craig Palubiak, Chief Revenue Officer of Murphy & Company. “Our resources serve as invaluable tools to help consumers make more informed financial decisions and optimize their use of digital banking. We look forward to working with Allied and providing value to their bank and credit union clients."
“Murphy & Company has a solid reputation in the banking industry, providing quality financial education and communication tools to guide financial institutions and their customers through a more fulfilling digital banking experience,” said Jeff Harper, Chief Revenue Officer at Allied. “Our partnership with them will provide tremendous value for our clients and strengthens our commitment to their success.”
As the industry’s “most connected” payments partner, Allied’s suite of payment technology solutions is rooted in user-centered design, allowing financial institutions to deliver intuitive experiences that make competing platforms unnecessary. Within the last year, Allied has added over 50 new financial institution clients. Currently, the company supports nearly 500 financial institutions across the United States with a combined total of over $310 billion in assets.
About Allied Payment Network
Allied Payment Network believes that “moving money matters.” Its mission is to provide banks and credit unions with world-class payments tools that help establish them as the heart of the communities they serve. With a real-time, open-network model guiding its Universal Payments vision, its suite of online and mobile solutions includes online billpay, P2P, PicturePay®, BizPay, PortalPay, A2A, and Vault. For more information, visit www.alliedpayment.com.
