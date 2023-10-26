E-Gates to partner with UVECON.VC, a Hong Kong-based venture studio and consulting firm
E-Gates, a fintech-focused startup, and UVECON.VC, a Hong Kong-based venture studio and consulting firm announced their partnership to boost E-Gates' presence in Hong Kong, one of the fastest-growing Web3 hubs in the world. Tailored for blockchain-native and traditional financial (TradFi) businesses, the E-Gates platform empowers companies to navigate their financial operations within a compliant, user-friendly framework. It comprises a robust suite of Know Your Customer/Business/Transaction management tools, a seamless payment gateway, a non-custodial Web3 wallet, and an efficient cross-chain bridge.
— Sarah Clark, CEO at E-Gates
According to Sarah Clark, CEO at E-Gates, when venturing into the Web3 realm, businesses often grapple with uncertainties surrounding reporting requirements, compliance expenses, and the complexities of bridging legacy and crypto payment systems. “The E-Gates platform has been created to resolve these challenges by consolidating these tools into an intuitive, user-friendly interface. It gives businesses the clarity and convenience necessary to enter the Web3 arena and harness its full potential,” she says. “We’re delighted to be partnering with UVECON to bring E-Gates to Hong Kong’s dynamic Web3 community.”
The platform introduces four core products:
With PassMe, Business owners can seamlessly integrate this tool for streamlined customer KYC/KYB/KYT procedures, incorporating artificial intelligence, customizable process design, and in-depth analytics;
ChainGates Bridge represents a comprehensive platform developed using a non-custodial architecture. It includes a suite of solutions, some already integrated with PassMe;
Payment Gateway feature enables hassle-free online transactions in over 100 crypto and fiat currencies;
E-Gates Wallet, a non-custodial wallet that facilitates easy interaction with Web3 and secures asset management.
The E-Gates platform is designed to integrate blockchain technologies into your business operations seamlessly and to liberate businesses from administrative and regulatory complexities. It equips companies with a diverse range of financial tools.
As an all-in-one solution for digital asset management, E-Gates empowers businesses to oversee all their financial processes within a single, unified platform. This approach allows them to embrace Web3 capabilities while retaining the flexibility to convert assets to fiat currencies whenever necessary. Moreover, the E-Gates platform enables companies to offer blockchain-based solutions to their customers while remaining fully compliant and meeting all regulatory standards.
“UVECON.VC’s mission is to help tech startups from all over the world set up and grow their presence in Hong Kong. Since 2022 Hong Kong has boosted its position on the Web3 map, and it’s great to see projects like E-Gates establishing their presence here. UVECON.VC is proud to represent E-Gates in the Hong Kong Web3 and venture capital ecosystem and support the growth of this exciting project”, - Ivan V. Ivanov, Founding Partner at UVECON.VC says.
About E-Gates
E-Gates is a fintech services provider. Based between the UK, Hong Kong, Lithuania, and Poland, the company specializes in providing tools for managing traditional and decentralized financial assets. From KYC and AML management to currency conversion and cross-chain transfers, E-Gates provides a comprehensive framework for interacting with Web3 services in a compliant manner while minimizing operational costs.
Learn more: https://e-gates.io/
About UVECON.VC
UVECON is a venture studio and consulting firm, based in Hong Kong and focused on the acceleration and growth of Web2 and Web3 startups in Hong Kong and Asia. With a unique business and VC network, UVECON’s team built through a decade, we are able to boost the growth of our clients in the region.
