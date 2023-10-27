Herbiar Launches New Hair Tinsel Line, Now Available for Global Purchase on Herbiar.com, Amazon, Walmart, and Etsy

Hair tinsel on amazon best hair tinsel best hair tinsel kit

WESTMINSTER, MD, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Herbiar, a leading innovator in the beauty industry, is excited to announce the launch of its premium hair tinsel , now available to customers via its online store, Amazon, Walmart, and Etsy. This quality product promises a dash of sparkle and glamour and guarantees durability and ease of application. The hair tinsel is available in several colors to suit every mood and occasion. Each hair tinsel kit includes 200 silicone beads and a crotchet kit for easy application. The tinsel hair is made from high-quality polyester and engineered to last through several washes and styling using hot tools.“We recognized a gap in the market for high-quality and durable hair tinsel that’s washable and heat resistant. Our product not only adds shimmer to your look, but it also withstands daily wear and tear,” said the CEO of Herbiar. “With our online, Amazon, Walmart, and Etsy stores, customers from all over the world can experience the beauty and magic of Herbiar hair tinsel.”Reviewers and local hairstylists have been quick to sing praises of this latest hair tinsel product. Most reviewers are pleased with the hair tinsel’s perfect shimmer, heat resistant treatment, and durability. They also love that each kit comes with 12 hair tinsel colors, allowing them to cater to their ever-evolving styling needs.Our hair tinsel kit retails at $9.99 and is available in our online store.About HerbiarHerbiar is an organic and natural beauty brand that provides customers with a wide variety of products to choose from, including organic castor oil, lipstick, eye cream, hair tinsel, mascara, moisturizer, face serum, facial cleansers, and face scrub. Our focus on quality has made us the brand of choice for individuals from all walks of life.For purchase and to view our entire range of products, visit https://www.herbiar.com For more information, please contactHerbiar279 E Main St, Suite #1 Westminster, MD 21157, USAEmail: info@herbiar.com

