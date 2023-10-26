Mobility City Holdings, Inc Completed Its Fourth Annual Franchise Owners Conference in Boca Raton
A lot of the owners go through the same things and the National Meeting is forum for sharing knowledge of best practices between peers. Mobility City corporate provided structure to help everyone.”BOCA RATON, FL, US, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobility City Holdings, Inc., the franchisor of Mobility City territories with showrooms in almost 50 locations in the top markets in the US, completed its Fourth Annual Franchise Owners Conference in Boca Raton, FL. Almost all Franchise owners were in attendance from NY to California and Boca to Boise, as well as top suppliers and sponsors. The topics discussed included updates on key corporate initiatives, industry trends, certification opportunities, and exploration of other business issues that Franchisees have indicated are important to them.
"Our growth strategy and 5 star customer service has positioned Mobility City to grow into the first national franchise network in the $8 billion mobility equipment industry." said Diane Baratta, CEO, Mobility City Holdings, Inc. "This year's conference was our biggest and best yet, with a packed schedule of events and plenty of opportunities for networking. With over 66 owners and partners present, 22 suppliers sponsoring and attending our event, and 11 corporate support staff, the learning and networking never stopped." Diane said.
Leading the two days of sessions was Vincent Baratta, COO and co-founder of Mobility City Holdings, Inc. With over 40 years of industry experience, Baratta's knowledge and strategy on the future of the mobility equipment industry contributed valuable insights to his franchise owners. Other highlights included peer group panel discussions on a variety of mobility equipment current best practices, supplier meetings, networking, and an awards ceremony recognizing the top-performing franchisees in several categories. A casino night for all in attendance enhanced the atmosphere and owner/supplier networking.
"It was good to share face time with our owners and rekindle personal relationships with our suppliers." said Vincent. "We're already looking forward to next year's conference, which will be held in Boca Raton, FL." he said. "In the meantime, we'll be working hard to continue growing our franchise network and providing our customers with the best possible mobility solutions." said Diane.
Mobility City awards franchise territories by the county, targeting for 1 million population territories. The company is aiming to grow its network to over 200 locations and is now offering its services coast to coast.
About Mobility City:
Mobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City territories with showrooms in almost 50 locations in the top markets in the US.
One hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City uniquely offers repair, rental and sale services for mobility products including stair lifts, hospital beds, lift out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, and mobility scooters.
With over 40 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company’s Technicians are experts at delivering services on-site from a mobile workshop on wheels. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.
Mobility City headquarters are located at 1200 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit our website.
