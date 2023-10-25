The SmartCoil gateway collects data from an array of SmartCoil sensors

The most accurate and complete way to determine the health and efficiency of HVAC systems.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AQUIS is excited to announce the launch of SmartCoil by Sensible, the first real-time monitoring system for AHU coils.

Until now, there has been no effective way to quantify coil health. The existing methods, such as visual inspection and pressure drop testing, are inaccurate and incomplete. Relying on these outdated and fallible methods to measure coil fouling levels results in a misguided coil cleaning schedule. Infrequent coil cleaning increases energy consumption, while cleaning too frequently increases maintenance costs and downtime.

SmartCoil is a data-driven solution that finally provides insight into actual coil performance. The SmartCoil gateway collects data from an array of strategically placed sensors. Then, using a cloud-based machine learning algorithm, it translates the raw coil data into insightful analytics available to the customer on the SmartCoil dashboard and compatible BMS systems.

“SmartCoil is a game changer. The health of AHU coils is critical to the performance of the entire HVAC System. SmartCoil is the first real-time solution that alerts you to what’s happening inside your coils." said Mike Bodón, CEO of AQUIS.

The SmartCoil dashboard provides actionable information on coil fouling level, coil capacity, energy consumption, and more, allowing the system to determine the effectiveness of coil cleaning, track cost savings, and even predict service failures before they occur. Applying this information to your operations minimizes overall operating and maintenance costs.

AQUIS will showcase this new product at the AEE World Energy Conference & Expo in October 2023.

AQUIS specializes in the Refurbishment and Optimization of mechanical air handling units. As the Leaders in Air Handler Renewal, AQUIS drives increased operational efficiency, energy savings, extended coil service life, and improved indoor air quality through innovative solution services.