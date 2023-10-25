Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,276 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,524 in the last 365 days.

SDG Corporation and Authomize Collaborate to Stop the Threat of Identity-Based Breaches

SDG, a global provider of cybersecurity, today announced a new partnership with Authomize, the first Identity Threat Detection and Response Platform.

As identity-based threats expand, identity and access security remain a challenge for organizations of every size, from start-ups to large enterprises.”
— Ariel Cohen, CBO of Authomize
NORWALK, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SDG, a global provider of cybersecurity, identity, risk, compliance, and cloud security services, technology, and consulting, today announced a new partnership with Authomize, the first Identity Threat Detection and Response Platform. The new collaboration combines SDG’s 30-years of cybersecurity managed services with Authomize’s identity threat detection and response (ITDR) platform to deliver the critical protection organizations need to prevent identity-led breaches.

“Working together, the SDG IAM, cybersecurity, and risk technologists in alliance with Authomize’s powerful ITDR platform deliver a seamless path to effectively secure any organization’s data and assets from trust manipulation and admin impersonation. We take preventing corporate account takeovers to the next level by providing the highest quality detection and response to identity threats available in the market,” said Ajay Gupta, President and CEO of SDG Corporation.

Organizations can now leverage the combined capability of exceptional and experienced technologists and ITDR across cloud and IAM infrastructures. This advanced offering improves the cybersecurity posture of the organization, controls and secures privileged access, secures non-human identities, ensures continuous compliance by automated access reviews, and automates response to risks and threats. In turn, an organization’s assets, reputation, and finances remain intact.

“As identity-based threats expand, identity and access security remain a challenge for organizations of every size, from start-ups to large enterprises,” said Ariel Cohen, CBO of Authomize. “Our collaboration with SDG fulfills the identity security gap plaguing organizations by connecting a leader in managed services with comprehensive, granular monitoring and a swift threat response to identity-led attacks.”
The Authomize ITDR platform integrates seamlessly with an organization’s IAM fabric, cloud infrastructure, SaaS, and can extend to cover home grown and on-prem applications.

ABOUT SDG CORPORATION

SDG is a leading provider of technology, consulting, and managed services that enable organizations to confidently execute cybersecurity, identity, cloud, and risk management solutions to protect assets, mitigate risk, and grow securely. SDG professionals have delivered cybersecurity, identity, and risk solutions across the globe for over 30 years.
To learn how SDG can help ensure the security and compliance of your technology and data infrastructure, visit www.sdgc.com

ABOUT AUTHOMIZE

Authomize protects organizations from identity-based cyberattacks with the first Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) Platform. Authomize collects and normalizes data of identities, access privileges, assets, and activities from cloud services, applications, and IAM solutions in order to detect, investigate and respond to identity risks and threats. Customers use Authomize to gain visibility of actual access, achieve least privilege across cloud services and applications, secure their IAM infrastructure, and automate compliance and audit preparations. Backed by Innovation Endeavors, Blumberg Capital, Entrée Capital, Microsoft’s M12 venture fund and Tenable, , Authomize is headquartered in Tel Aviv and Austin. Learn more at www.authomize.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn for news and updates.  For more information, please visit www.authomize.com.

Charisma Burghouts
SDG Corporation
+1 203-866-8886
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

SDG Corporation and Authomize Collaborate to Stop the Threat of Identity-Based Breaches

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more