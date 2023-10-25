SDG Corporation and Authomize Collaborate to Stop the Threat of Identity-Based Breaches
SDG, a global provider of cybersecurity, today announced a new partnership with Authomize, the first Identity Threat Detection and Response Platform.
As identity-based threats expand, identity and access security remain a challenge for organizations of every size, from start-ups to large enterprises.
“Working together, the SDG IAM, cybersecurity, and risk technologists in alliance with Authomize’s powerful ITDR platform deliver a seamless path to effectively secure any organization’s data and assets from trust manipulation and admin impersonation. We take preventing corporate account takeovers to the next level by providing the highest quality detection and response to identity threats available in the market,” said Ajay Gupta, President and CEO of SDG Corporation.
Organizations can now leverage the combined capability of exceptional and experienced technologists and ITDR across cloud and IAM infrastructures. This advanced offering improves the cybersecurity posture of the organization, controls and secures privileged access, secures non-human identities, ensures continuous compliance by automated access reviews, and automates response to risks and threats. In turn, an organization’s assets, reputation, and finances remain intact.
“As identity-based threats expand, identity and access security remain a challenge for organizations of every size, from start-ups to large enterprises,” said Ariel Cohen, CBO of Authomize. “Our collaboration with SDG fulfills the identity security gap plaguing organizations by connecting a leader in managed services with comprehensive, granular monitoring and a swift threat response to identity-led attacks.”
The Authomize ITDR platform integrates seamlessly with an organization’s IAM fabric, cloud infrastructure, SaaS, and can extend to cover home grown and on-prem applications.
ABOUT SDG CORPORATION
SDG is a leading provider of technology, consulting, and managed services that enable organizations to confidently execute cybersecurity, identity, cloud, and risk management solutions to protect assets, mitigate risk, and grow securely. SDG professionals have delivered cybersecurity, identity, and risk solutions across the globe for over 30 years.
To learn how SDG can help ensure the security and compliance of your technology and data infrastructure, visit www.sdgc.com
ABOUT AUTHOMIZE
Authomize protects organizations from identity-based cyberattacks with the first Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) Platform. Authomize collects and normalizes data of identities, access privileges, assets, and activities from cloud services, applications, and IAM solutions in order to detect, investigate and respond to identity risks and threats. Customers use Authomize to gain visibility of actual access, achieve least privilege across cloud services and applications, secure their IAM infrastructure, and automate compliance and audit preparations. Backed by Innovation Endeavors, Blumberg Capital, Entrée Capital, Microsoft’s M12 venture fund and Tenable, , Authomize is headquartered in Tel Aviv and Austin. Learn more at www.authomize.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn for news and updates. For more information, please visit www.authomize.com.
