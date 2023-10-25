Hive to High Clicks: Joseph Studios Introduces the Bee's Knees of Paid Ads

Joseph Studios, Atlanta’s renowned organic marketing agency, proudly unveils its sister agency, Electric Buzz.

Electric Buzz is our passionate response to the evolving online advertising realm” — Daniel Klein, co-founder of Electric Buzz and CEO of Joseph Studios

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joseph Studios, Atlanta’s renowned organic marketing agency, proudly unveils its sister agency, Electric Buzz. Crafted by industry veterans Daniel Klein and CEO Veronika Mukhina, Electric Buzz emerges from a combined 15 years of mastery in Google Ads experience.

The birth of Electric Buzz serves as an answer to the complexity of the digital ad landscape. By championing a friendly and approachable path to online advertising, the agency promises no long contracts, no minimum spend, and no startup costs. Reflecting its lively spirit, Electric Buzz’s tagline quips, “We’re not sticky, but our ads sure are.”

Boasting a diligent team of "buzzy bees," Electric Buzz is designed to tirelessly propel a brand's visibility, ensuring that businesses create not only a presence but also a resonating buzz in their industry.

The agency delivers a spectrum of Google Ads Campaign goals tailored to enhance various business objectives, such as:

Sales: Optimizing the uptick in product or service sales and evaluating the tangible revenue inflow during campaigns.

Leads: Identifying potential consumers and catalyzing future sales prospects.

Website Traffic: Boosting website visits, translating into increased exposure for products and services.

Brand Awareness and Reach: Establishing brand recall and recognition, differentiating in a competitive market.

Product and Brand Consideration: Ensuring consumers perceive the brand as a preferred choice during their purchasing decisions.

App Promotion: Focusing on app installs, engagements, or pre-registrations, enhancing app presence and downloads.

To achieve these goals, Electric Buzz offers diverse campaign types, such as Search, Display, Shopping, Video, and App campaigns, each catered to target specific audiences and achieve distinct objectives.

When approaching campaign goals and structures, Electric Buzz emphasizes the importance of audience comprehension. Their team aids businesses in understanding their target audience and buyer personas, ensuring campaigns are not only well-crafted but also results-driven.

Daniel Klein, co-founder of Electric Buzz and CEO of Joseph Studios, shared, "Electric Buzz is our passionate response to the evolving online advertising realm. It's our vision of a straightforward, transparent, and effective approach to digital advertising, and we’re elated to share this journey with our clients."

About Joseph Studios

Joseph Studios, founded in 2016, stands as an industry-leading digital marketing agency that emphasizes organic marketing and data-driven strategies. Through Intelligence and Deep Insight® technologies, Joseph Studios continually aids clients in fostering genuine human engagement and strengthening brand loyalty.

About Electric Buzz

Electric Buzz, the energetic sibling of Joseph Studios, revolutionizes the world of online advertising by making it friendly and approachable. With its emphasis on no long-term obligations and its spirited team, Electric Buzz aims to electrify pay-per-click campaigns, bringing forth the zest and zeal businesses require in today’s digital age.