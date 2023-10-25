OneSource Consulting Achieves Certified Neurodiverse Workplace™ Credential from IBCCES

OneSource Consulting Strengthens Workplace Inclusivity and Diversity through Training and Certification to deemed a Certified Neurodiverse Workplace

Our Certified Neurodiverse Workplace™ program equips leaders and teams with the knowledge, tools, and resources they need to effectively engage and support neurodivergent individuals.” — Myron Pincomb, Board Chairman of IBCCES

BELTSVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneSource Consulting has successfully earned the Certified Neurodiverse Workplace™ (CNW) credential granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This certification demonstrates OneSource Consulting's commitment to creating a more inclusive workplace and enhancing their business through neurodiversity inclusion.

Vernae Jones-Seals, the CEO at OneSource shared, "There are over 1 billion people around the world living with a disability. Our belief is that within our current workforce, there exists a generation that received diagnoses and accommodations during their middle, high-school, or college years. Unfortunately, this same generation, along with undiagnosed candidates/employees, is presently facing challenges in the workplace due to limited or no awareness and accommodations.

At OneSource, we are dedicated to the following principles:

● Embracing our responsibility as good stewards in both the world and the workforce, we recognize the importance of opening our minds to diversity.

● We prioritize diversity in the workplace beyond just considerations of gender and race. There is a significant gap when it comes to addressing accessibility in the workplace.

● By actively working to remove social, digital, and architectural barriers, we can create opportunities to enhance accessibility for everyone.

Jones-Seals goes on to state, “We firmly believe that fostering an inclusive and accessible work environment not only benefits neurodivergent individuals but also contributes to a more vibrant, innovative, and successful organization as a whole. Through our commitment to these principles, we aspire to create a workplace that empowers and supports all employees.”



In today's competitive business landscape, organizations recognize the value of neurodiversity inclusion. The Certified Neurodiverse Workplace™ program by IBCCES helps leaders and teams hire, retain, and collaborate effectively with neurodivergent workers (e.g., autism, ADHD, dyslexia and other cognitive differences). It offers evidence-based content, insights from neurodiverse individuals, ongoing support, and renewal requirements for continuous learning and lasting impact.

Neurodivergent professionals bring unique perspectives that enhance effectiveness, innovation, and overall success. Implementing inclusive practices like staff training, accommodations, and updated policies allows organizations to nurture their existing staff while attracting top talent, staying ahead in today's rapidly evolving business landscape.

In addition to certification, OneSource will offer staff several programs and initiatives to further the program and training on neurodiversity in the workplace. One such program is a mentorship program, where neurodivergent employees are paired with mentors who can provide guidance and support in navigating the workplace. Another program is a resource group or affinity group for neurodivergent employees, where they can connect with each other and share experiences and resources. Additionally, training sessions are being offered on specific topics related to neurodiversity, such as communication strategies, workplace accommodations, and bias awareness. Finally, ongoing coaching and support can be provided to managers and supervisors to ensure that they have the tools and knowledge necessary to effectively manage and support neurodivergent employees. Overall, these programs and services can help to create a more inclusive and supportive workplace environment for all employees, including those who are neurodivergent.

OneSource also plans to enhance current services offerings of talent acquisition, onboarding assistance, and workforce development and training with an added focus on the experience for neurodiverse candidates and employees. This service plan is a part of its overall DE&I initiatives, since the team believes it is an important and necessary step forward towards an inclusive workplace.

Myron Pincomb, Board Chairman of IBCCES shared, "At IBCCES, we have been at the forefront of cognitive disorder training and certification for over two decades. Our Certified Neurodiverse Workplace™ program equips leaders and teams with the knowledge, tools, and resources they need to effectively engage and support neurodivergent individuals. By earning this certification, OneSource Consulting has demonstrated its commitment to enhancing its business while creating an inclusive and supportive work environment."

To facilitate access to certified locations and professionals, IBCCES created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, a free online resource that lists organizations that have met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) or Certified Neurodiverse Workplace™ (CNW) requirements. This platform enables individuals and families to identify inclusive businesses and workplaces that are committed to understanding and supporting neurodivergent individuals.

###

About OneSource Consulting:

One Source Consulting, LLC (OneSource) is a woman and minority-owned full-service global management and technology consulting firm headquartered in Beltsville, Maryland. Our expertise represents over 20 years of business, financial and technology management, systems migration & implementation, business process reengineering, automation and digital & innovation strategy. Our reach has grown from servicing small to mid-size firms, increasing our reach and enabling us to service large-scale clients across the country.

OneSource is strategically aligned with current Digital Transformation trends, best practices, and applications and other business transformation tools that enable us to drive digital speed, scale, and agility across all projects.

About IBCCES:

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

