Ritani Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Exclusive Sale: Unveiling Discounts on Fine Jewelry and Loose Diamonds

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ritani, a leading online jeweler renowned for an expansive diamond inventory, is excited to announce its Anniversary Sale, marking a milestone in delivering exceptional craftsmanship and elegance to customers worldwide. From engagement rings to wedding bands and beyond, this Anniversary Sale offers sizeable discounts on a curated selection of Ritani's most sought-after pieces.

Lab-Grown Diamonds:
For customers seeking the brilliance of lab-grown diamonds, Ritani introduces a special 5% discount on purchases totaling $1,500 or more. Enter code SAVE5 at checkout to enjoy this limited-time offer.

Natural Diamonds:
Ritani celebrates the allure of natural diamonds with a 1% discount on purchases of $1,500 or more. Utilize code SAVE1 during checkout.

Engagement Ring Settings:
Complement your chosen diamond with a stunning engagement ring setting, now available with a 25% discount. This exclusive offer is automatically applied at checkout. Note that the discount does not apply to the center diamond and is not valid on Two-Stone Engagement Ring Settings, loose diamonds, wedding rings, or design-your-own jewelry.

Wedding Rings:
Ritani is offering a 25% discount on wedding ring purchases by entering promotion code CYBER25 at checkout. However, this offer excludes Engagement Ring settings, Two-Stone Engagement Ring Settings, loose lab diamonds, natural diamonds, and design-your-own jewelry.

Ritani's Jewelry Collection:
Shop Ritani's entire jewelry collection with a 25% discount, redeemable by using promotion code CYBER25 at checkout. This collection is known for carefully crafted pieces, excluding Two-Stone Engagement Ring Settings, loose lab diamonds, loose natural diamonds, and design-your-own jewelry.

Ritani's Anniversary Sale is a celebration of their 10 years of online presence, although the brand has been around much longer. Take advantage of these limited-time offers. These celebratory offers are valid until October 31, 2023, at 11:59 PM EST and are applicable only to eligible items. Taxes, shipping, and additional charges are excluded.

