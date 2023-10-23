Yes& Named #2 Largest DC Area Ad Agency and #9 Fastest Growing Company in Greater Washington D.C., According to Washington Business Journal Rankings

The two wins from the Washington Business Journal help mark Yes& as a top agency in the region

Alexandria, VA, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yes&, an Alexandria, Virginia-based integrated marketing agency, has been recognized by the Washington Business Journal as the number two largest ad agency in the Greater Washington D.C. area and the ninth fastest-growing private company headquartered in the region. These achievements highlight the agency’s commitment to delivering exceptional results and its ability to adapt to the evolving needs of its clients.

With a diverse range of services including creative, strategy, digital, content, public relations, and social media, Yes& has positioned itself as a leader in the industry. The agency’s focus on helping clients navigate non-linear customer journeys, embracing new technologies like AI, and meeting expanding responsibilities has set it apart from its competitors.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized as the #2 largest advertising agency in the Greater Washington D.C. area, and being named the 9th fastest growing company in the region is an exceptional win for our team,” said Robert W. Sprague, Founder and CEO, Yes&. “Our growth and success are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented team and our commitment to delivering integrated marketing solutions that drive results for our clients. We recognize that client needs are evolving, and our culture and agency design uniquely position us to meet those needs.”

With more than 185 employees, Yes& has established itself as a leading agency in the region, serving clients across the public and private sectors. Notable clients include the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the U.S. Mint, Elastic, UiPath, Sentara, Transurban, ASAE, and the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD). The agency’s expertise spans across verticals that include association, higher education, government, business to government, healthcare, energy, and non-profit.

In addition to the agency’s impressive growth, Yes& has also received numerous awards for excellence in visual design, video production, brand identity redesign, and integrated marketing campaigns. The agency's commitment to creative and strategic excellence has been recognized by industry organizations like the American Advertising Federation DC’s American Advertising Awards, the Educational Advertising Awards, and The Best Brands Awards. With its strong growth and expertise, Yes& is marked as one of the top advertising agencies in the Greater Washington D.C. area.

About Yes&

Yes& is an independent integrated marketing agency serving complex needs across the commercial, association, B2G, higher education, not-for-profit, and government sectors. Yes& brings "positivity + possibility" through an expanding suite of capabilities including branding, digital strategy and analytics, advertising, customer experience (CX), market research, content development, events, and public relations, and serves clients nationwide from its hubs in the Washington, DC, Chicago, and Philadelphia areas. They have also been recognized four times among the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S.

Antonya Asante Yes& 8326380439 aasante@yesandagency.com