National MI Integrates with Mortgage Cadence LFC Platform

Private mortgage insurer expands its partnership with LOS provider

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI) , a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is now integrated with the Loan Fulfillment Center (LFC) loan origination system (LOS) platform by Mortgage Cadence, a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN). The integration enables lender clients of both companies to swiftly access price quotes and secure real-time, risk-based mortgage insurance through National MI’s Rate GPS® tool without leaving the LFC platform.



The integration with LFC, an out-of-the-box, cloud-based digital retail LOS capable of handling mortgage processes from application to closing and delivery, expands National MI’s partnership with Mortgage Cadence. In 2022, National MI integrated with the Mortgage Cadence Platform, the company’s cloud-based digital LOS. Both integrations were made possible by National MI’s state-of-the-art API platform.

“We are delighted to broaden our relationship with Mortgage Cadence,” said Norm Fitzgerald, chief sales officer at National MI. “Our goal is to make it as simple as possible for lenders to order private mortgage insurance and help more borrowers achieve their homeownership dreams. This integration provides improved access and ease of use to customers using LFC, enabling them to view our rates instantly.”

“We are excited to announce the successful integration of National MI services with our 23.1 release on the LFC platform. Having National MI as an option for our clients demonstrates our commitment to providing competitive mortgage insurance solutions to our customers, and their borrowers,” said Jim Rosen, EVP of Services at Mortgage Cadence.

About National MI

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower’s default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com .

About Mortgage Cadence

Mortgage Cadence delivers the industry’s most complete, modern, cloud-based digital lending platform designed to provide an exceptional user experience throughout the entire mortgage lending life cycle, across all channels and products. With a leading borrower point-of-sale through closing collaboration tools, the end-to-end platform is both complete and configurable offering an open-architecture designed to meet the needs of today’s lenders. The platform enables lenders to work more efficiently, leveraging automation and workflow tools that deliver an excellent borrower, sales and operational user experience. For more information visit www.mortgagecadence.com.

