Top 500 investment managers see assets drop by $18 trillion

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total assets under management (AuM) at the world’s 500 largest asset managers amounted to $113.7 trillion at the end of 2022, according to new research from WTW’s Thinking Ahead Institute. This represents a 13.7% drop on the previous year, which is the first significant fall in assets managed since the global financial crisis of 2008.



Differences exist among regions. While Japanese managers within the world’s largest 500 fared much better than average with a 5.5% decrease in assets, North American asset managers saw a 14.2% decrease, and Europe (including the U.K.) experienced an above-average 16.8% decrease.

The research also reveals the continued evolution of active versus passive AuM among the largest investment managers. Investment in passively managed funds has come to account for 34.7% of the total as of 2022, up four percentage points from the previous year. Notably, among the world’s largest managers, this still leaves a considerable majority of 65.3% actively managed assets.

Among asset classes, the fall in equity and bond markets caused a gentle shift in weightings, with alternative investments increasing to 7.1% of assets managed. The market falls caused the combined equity and fixed-income allocation to decrease by 2.4 percentage points from a very stable 79% – 80% share over the past 10 years.

The falls in equities and bonds also impacted the degree of consolidation within the top 20 managers. It is very hard for extremely large managers to have an above-average exposure to less liquid asset classes, and so the top 20 were disproportionately hit by the mainstream market falls. The top 20 firms’ share of the total assets decreased from 45.2% in 2021 to 44.2% in 2022. Their total AuM decreased year-on-year to $50.3 trillion.

Turning to individual asset managers, the research shows that BlackRock remains the world’s largest asset manager, despite seeing a drop in AuM from just over $10 trillion to just over $8 trillion in 2022. The Vanguard Group is still significantly ahead of Fidelity Investments and State Street Global — ranked third and fourth, respectively — which each saw assets dip to below $4 trillion.

“Throughout 2022, amid significant turbulence, high inflation and interest rates, and geopolitical tension, investors faced losses that effectively erased most of the gains achieved during the record-breaking 2021,” said Jessica Gao, director at the Thinking Ahead Institute. “As we have conducted this research, a common theme throughout our conversations with managers has been to expect a higher-for-longer regime in interest rates in which concerns about inflation and growth remain elevated, suggesting investment managers are not out of the woods yet.

“The need to consider sustainability issues and adapt to systemic risk means forward-thinking and robust investment processes that are able to model and measure risks like never before. Looking ahead, this awareness of system-level risks could offer support to the investment world as it grapples with the generational challenge of climate change impacts and other sustainability issues.”

The world’s largest money managers

Ranked by total AuM, in US$ millions

Rank Fund Market Total assets (US$ millions) 1. BlackRock U.S. $8,594,488 2. Vanguard Group U.S. $7,252,612 3. Fidelity Investments U.S. $3,655,574 4. State Street Global U.S. $3,481,473 5. J.P. Morgan Chase U.S. $2,766,000 6. Goldman Sachs Group U.S. $2,547,000 7. Allianz Group Germany $2,285,496 8. Capital Group U.S. $2,175,965 9. Amundi France $2,031,753 10. UBS Switzerland $1,845,000 11. BNY Mellon U.S. $1,836,032 12. Legal & General Group U.K. $1,444,393 13. Invesco U.S. $1,409,204 14. Franklin Templeton U.S. $1,387,686 15. Prudential Financial U.S. $1,377,417 16. T. Rowe Price Group U.S. $1,274,700 17. BNP Paribas France $1,269,246 18. Northern Trust U.S. $1,249,500 19. Morgan Stanley Inv. Mgmt U.S. $1,234,226 20. Natixis Investment Managers France $1,151,280



