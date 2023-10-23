ITS Logistics’ Explosive Growth is Recognized by the 2023 Inc. 5000

-- ITS Logistics has grown more than 300% over the past three years --

RENO, Nev., Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITS Logistics, one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in the United States, today announced that the company ranked #1751 on the Inc. 5000 list for the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. ITS has grown more than 300% in revenue since 2020, providing a full suite of premium logistics solutions, including network transportation, drayage and intermodal transportation, distribution and fulfillment, and supply chain services.



“ITS Logistics has been on a growth journey for over a decade. Inclusion on this list further validates our commitment to invest in technology, capacity, our people, and relationships with our business partners,” said Scott Pruneau, Chief Executive Officer at ITS Logistics. “The last few years have afforded us the opportunity to collaborate with our customers and evolve our services model to meet their ever-changing needs.”

ITS has Container Management services, including drayage and intermodal, in 22 coastal ports and 30 inland rail ramps across North America. The company’s asset and asset-lite Network Transportation services and omnichannel fulfillment capabilities allow them to deliver a true “port-to-door” solution. Additionally, its recently expanded campus in Indiana offers 1.3 million square feet of food-grade warehouse space, providing ready access to national and international highways and enabling ITS to reach 110 million people within a day’s drive. In combination with the ITS Reno and Dallas-Fort Worth campuses, the company offers a national distribution footprint of nearly 4 million square feet.

Over the past 12 months, ITS has also provided significant insight into the industry for global shipping customers through its published index. The ITS Logistics US Port/Rail Ramp Freight Index forecasts North American port container and drayage operations for the Pacific, Atlantic, and Gulf regions. Ocean and domestic container rail ramp operations are also highlighted in the index for both the West Inland and East Inland regions. This enables shipping customers to make informed decisions when finalizing their integrated logistics, distribution, and fleet services.

“As excited as we are to be recognized alongside so many exceptional companies across North America, we truly feel like we are just getting started, “said Pruneau. “We will continue to deliver excellence in execution, technology, and capacity for our customers—driven by our culture and people.”

To learn more about ITS Logistics, its 3PL services, and employment opportunities, visit ITS Logistics.

About ITS Logistics

ITS Logistics is a premier Third-Party Logistics company that provides creative supply chain solutions with an asset-lite transportation division ranked #21 in North America, the #11 drayage and intermodal provider, a top-tier asset-based dedicated fleet, and innovative omnichannel distribution and fulfillment services. With the highest level of service, unmatched industry experience and work ethic, and a laser focus on innovation and technology–our purpose is to improve the quality of life by delivering excellence in everything we do.

www.its4logistics.com

Media Contact

Amber Good

LeadCoverage

amber@leadcoverage.com