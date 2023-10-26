Finance Maven Danielle Shoots Goes Public With Her Own Story For Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Danielle Shoots, Founding Partner & Managing Director of the DEMI Fund goes public with her personal story in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Ten months removed from the acute violence I suffered, I feel called to share, called to fight, and called to tell the truth.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Danielle Shoots, Founding Partner and Managing Director of the Domestic Emerging Market Investments Fund (DEMI Fund), goes public for the first time with her own personal story of trauma in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Danielle, a well-established venture capitalist and finance expert, has always been a champion of the marginalized including women and people of color. The revelation of her own experience with domestic violence is a continuation of her fight for the voiceless. Danielle felt compelled to share her lived experience in the hopes that those being victimized and who have endured in silence realize that they are not alone and that this can happen to any one of us.
— Danelle Shoots, Founding Partner & Managing Director, DEMI Fund
“October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Ten months removed from the acute violence I suffered, I feel called to share, called to fight, and called to tell the truth.” – Danelle Shoots, Founding Partner & Managing Director, DEMI Fund
Danielle’s continued efforts to support women and people of color is the driving force behind the DEMI Fund, which she is a founding partner. The Fund, previously called the New Community Transformation Fund Denver, is an early and mid-stage private investment capital fund based in Denver, CO., focusing on domestic companies owned and or operated by founders of color or women, while providing suitable risk-adjusted returns to investors. The goal of the DEMI Fund is to create above-market returns by investing in the domestic emerging market. Through their investment approach, the DEMI Fund is active in the success of their portfolio companies as they leverage their extensive ecosystem to mitigate risk and engineer wins.
Danielle understands the challenges faced by underinvested founders, having battled the system of inequity and inequality firsthand. Her work in the evolution of the fund has strengthened the mission more than ever to be part of the solution to race and gender statistical inequalities in micro and macro economics and policy.
Access Danielle’s personal essay via LinkedIn here.
Media Inquiries: press@hgprinc.com
Niki Dec
Harlot Inc.
+1 646-870-4324
email us here