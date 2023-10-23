Swapping Scarves for a Cause: Local Southport Senior Organizes 2nd Annual Fundraising Event for Children in Haiti
Proceeds from the October 25th event, expected to exceed 10K, organized by Jane Dean of Maplewood at Southport, will support Haitian Educational InitiativesSOUTHPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maplewood at Southport, a senior living community offering independent living, personalized assisted living and memory care services in Southport, CT, is proud to announce the return of a heartwarming community initiative led by resident Jane Dean. For the second consecutive year, Ms. Dean is spearheading a scarf-exchange donation event to benefit Haitian Educational Initiatives (HEI), a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of children in Jacmel, Haiti.
Last year, Ms. Dean, along with donors from Maplewood at Southport and beyond, rallied together to raise over $6,000 in cash donations. This year, Ms. Dean aims to surpass that achievement, with donations pouring in well in advance of the event scheduled for Wednesday, October 25, at 4pm, at Maplewood at Southport located at 917 Mill Hill Terrace.
Community members are invited to bring scarves, and in turn, exchange them for a scarf brought by another participant. At the exchange, attendees will have the opportunity to contribute directly to HEI via a tax-deductible check or cash donation, and are encouraged to share news of the cause with their friends and relatives, helping to broaden its reach and influence.
Susan Whitcomb, founder of HEI, will be present to provide insights, answer questions, and share stories about the children her foundation supports. “Donations will help children and families in Jacmel, Haiti survive and thrive in these challenging times,” she said.
Maplewood at Southport’s dedication to empowering residents to pursue their passions is exemplified through initiatives like this one. “Maplewood at Southport and the entire Maplewood Senior Living community proudly stands behind Jane Dean and fellow residents in their commitment to service and humanitarian efforts,” said Eileen Duggan, Regional Director of Operations at Maplewood Senior Living. “We are dedicated to ensuring our residents' lives are filled with purpose, including fostering opportunities for community engagement and supporting causes close to their hearts.”
About Maplewood at Southport
Maplewood at Southport, located in Southport, Connecticut, is a distinguished senior living community offering a blend of luxurious amenities, exceptional care, and a vibrant environment. With a range of living options including independent living, assisted living, and memory care, each residence is thoughtfully designed to ensure comfort and a sense of home. With a commitment to fostering independence, providing exceptional services, and promoting overall well-being, Maplewood at Southport stands as a testament to Maplewood Senior Living’s dedication to creating meaningful experiences for seniors.
About Haitian Educational Initiatives (HEI)
HEI is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that supports Haitian-led initiatives that enable impoverished children to attend public or private school by providing funds for school fees, uniforms, learning materials and related necessities, as well as after-school homework tutoring, job training, summer camp and food programs. Currently embracing over 200 children in their programs, HEI also trains their Haitian partners to develop, consolidate, sustain, and replicate their own models for success for leaders in other communities. Together, HEI and their Haitian partners are slowly rebuilding Haiti, child by child.
