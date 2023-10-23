Boyden Asia/Pacific Sees Growth Across the Region, with New Hires and Promotions

Boyden announces new partners, principals and promotions in Australia, India, Japan, Singapore and Thailand

Tokyo, Singapore, Bangkok, Mumbai, Sydney, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier global leadership and talent advisory firm, is delighted to welcome new Partners Neil Bevan in Japan, Kent Yar in Singapore and John Gordon Holme in Thailand, and new Principal Kashinath Vishwanath in India. The regional team also celebrates promotions from Principal to Partner of Krista Espaldon in Singapore, Philip Graham in Australia, and promotion to Principal of Katherine Miller in Australia. As the firm nurtures its next generation talent, the next progression from Principal is to partnership.

William J. Farrell, Managing Partner and Member, Board of Directors, Boyden, commented, “These remarkable professionals boost our capabilities locally and in the region as a whole. We are delighted to welcome them and celebrate their career success. The strength of our cross-border collaboration delivers results for clients looking for new skills and future-focused leaders.

Our teams are energised by client opportunities and helping to shape tomorrow’s organisations”.

Boyden is one of the best-known executive search firms in Asia/Pacific, with 14 offices across the region providing executive search and leadership consulting. Through a collaborative footprint and collegiate culture, specialist teams deliver exceptional talent to leading digital organisations, family businesses, local firms, PE- and VC-backed companies and multinationals.

New Partner in Tokyo Neil Bevan brings nearly 25 years’ experience in executive recruitment, coaching and human capital consulting in the tech, electronics and industrial sectors. With a track record in founding and leading successful recruitment firms, he has extensive experience serving Japanese, European and America clients. Formerly a professional rugby player in South Africa, New Zealand, Australia, Argentina, America and Japan.

New Partner in Singapore Kent Yar brings over 10 years’ experience in executive search and consulting, specialising in aerospace, aviation and defence. He leverages his deep understanding of the region, strategic insight and business acumen in delivering c-suite and board searches for domestic and international organisations. He is fluent in English, Mandarin and Taiwanese.

New Partner in Bangkok John Gordon Holme has lived and worked across the region for 30 years in strategy and recruitment consulting with leading global brands. Previously Managing Director of an international executive search firm, leading growth across Southeast Asia serving clients in the energy, logistics, e-commerce, fintech and industrial sectors. He is a DEI Committee Member, British Chamber of Commerce Thailand.

New Principal in Bangalore Kashinath Vishwanath is technology lead in India, with 20 years’ experience in leading c-suite searches across all tech functions for Fortune 500 companies, start-ups, family-owned conglomerates and venture capital firms. Previously Principal Partner, Technology at an Indian human capital advisory and executive search firm. Kashinath is fluent in English, Kannada and Hindi.

Boyden has seen exceptional growth in Asia/Pacific, including the addition of a 17-member team from Stones International in China, Hong Kong and Singapore in 2020, as well as prominent executive search experts in platform technology and human resources leadership.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes’ Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2023. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

