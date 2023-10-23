Plastic Caps and Closures Market size worth USD 78.3 Billion by 2032
Plastic Caps and Closures Market size was surpassed more than USD 46.1 Billion in 2022 and is projected to record more than 5.6% CAGR from 2023-2032.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plastic Caps and Closures Market size was surpassed more than USD 46.1 Billion in 2022 and is projected to record more than 5.6% CAGR from 2023-2032, reaching a valuation of approximately USD 78.3 Billion by the end of 2032.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a tremendous impact on the world, causing immense human suffering, economic damage, and significant changes to the health, social, and environmental sectors. According to WHO, as of December 31, 2020, over 82 million people have been infected and 1.8 million have died from the virus. Supply chain management has struggled with the sudden increase in demand for certain products and the restrictions on travel and production that have been in place since the pandemic began. Companies are trying to adapt to the new reality, and changes that will persist after the pandemic is over are likely to emerge.
Furthermore, the resilience challenge has been addressed in distinctly different ways by various industries. Healthcare providers stand out as resilience leaders, as 60% of healthcare respondents have regionalized their supply chains and 33% have relocated production closer to end markets.
Market Value Insights conducted a comprehensive analysis of the Plastic Caps and Closures Market, utilizing a 360-degree approach that combines both primary and secondary research methods. This approach allowed us to gain a deep understanding of the current market conditions, including the supply-demand balance, pricing trends, customer preferences, and other important factors.
Our primary research involved collecting insights from industry experts and opinion leaders from around the world, allowing us to validate our findings and gain a broader perspective of the market. To ensure the accuracy and reliability of our data, we employed various market estimation and data validation techniques and developed a proprietary model to forecast market growth until 2032. By using these research methods, we provide our clients with a comprehensive understanding of the Plastic Caps and Closures Market, allowing them to make informed business decisions and stay ahead of the competition.
The North America region is expected to account for XX% of the global Plastic Caps and Closures Market by 2032, due to the presence of major players in the region and the adoption of advanced technologies. The United States, which is the most technologically advanced and industrially developed country in the region, accounts for more than half of the North America market.
The Asia Pacific Plastic Caps and Closures Market is projected to achieve a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period, driven by favorable government regulations and increasing industrialization in the region. The growth of economies such as China and India is expected to contribute to the growth of the market over the forecast period.
Top players in the Plastic Caps and Closures Market are
Georg MENSHEN GmbH & Co. KG
• Aptar Inc.
• Berry Global Inc.
• Amcor Plc
• Closure Systems International Inc.
• Silgan Plastics
• O.Berk Company LLC
• Bericap GmbH & Co KG
• UNITED CAPS
• CL Smith Company
• BLACKHAWK MOLDING CO. Inc.
• Mold-Rite Plastic LLC
• Plasticap Inc.
In-depth analysis of Plastic Caps and Closures Market for the below segments:
• Market Size, By product type (Dispensing caps, Screw-on caps, Others),
• Market Size, By container type (Glass, Plastic),
• Market Size, By end-use sector (Food, Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Personal & homecare)
