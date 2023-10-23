By 2030, Demand for Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Will Surpass $56.46 Bn at 9% CAGR Growth | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automated Material Handling Equipment Market is valued at USD 28.34 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 56.46 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Overview of The Automated Material Handling Equipment Market:

The Automated Material Handling Equipment Market is witnessing remarkable growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for efficient and automated solutions across various industries. This market is characterized by the adoption of cutting-edge technologies to streamline material handling processes and enhance productivity. The global AMHE market encompasses a wide range of equipment such as conveyors, robotic systems, automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), and more. The market is fueled by several key factors, including the need for reducing labor costs, improving supply chain efficiency, and enhancing overall operational agility.

Market Dynamics:

Technological Advancements: Constant innovations in automation technologies, such as IoT integration and machine learning, are driving the adoption of AMHE solutions.

E-commerce Boom: The surge in e-commerce activities necessitates efficient material handling, creating a substantial market opportunity.

Global Supply Chain Optimization: As businesses seek to optimize their global supply chains, AMHE is becoming a critical component for enhancing efficiency.

Labor Cost Reduction: The need to minimize labor costs and improve accuracy in material handling processes is propelling the AMHE market.

Safety and Compliance: Stringent safety regulations in industries like manufacturing are pushing for the adoption of automated equipment to ensure worker safety.

Top Players in the Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market

Daifuku

KION

SSI Schaefer

Toyota industries

Honeywell International

Hyster-Yale material handling

Jungheinrich

Hanwha

JBT

Kuka

Beumer

KNAPP

Murata machinery

TGW Logistics

Viastore

Addverb Technologies

Autocrib

Automation logistics

Avancon

Ferreto

Grabit

Invata intralogistics

Invia robotics

Locus robotics

Meiden America



Top Trends in The Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market

Robotic Process Automation (RPA): The integration of robots in material handling processes is a prevailing trend, enhancing efficiency and reducing manual labor.

AI-Powered Solutions: AI is being leveraged for predictive maintenance, demand forecasting, and real-time decision-making, offering unprecedented benefits.

Sustainable Practices: Companies are increasingly adopting eco-friendly material handling solutions to align with sustainability goals.

Ergonomics and Worker Safety: The focus on creating safer and more ergonomic work environments is a top trend, promoting the use of AMHE.

Integration of AGVs and Drones: The use of Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and drones for material transport and monitoring is on the rise, enhancing speed and precision.

Challenges:

Initial Investment: The high initial investment required for the implementation of automated systems can be a barrier for some businesses.

Integration Complexity: Integrating AMHE into existing systems can be complex and may require downtime, affecting operational continuity.

Technical Expertise: Maintaining and troubleshooting advanced AMHE systems demands a skilled workforce.

Security Concerns: The reliance on automation brings cybersecurity threats that need to be adequately addressed.

Market Opportunities:

Financial Leverage: Financial institutions and investors have opportunities in providing financing solutions for businesses looking to adopt AMHE.

Integration Services: Companies specializing in integration and automation services can tap into the demand for seamless AMHE integration.

Workforce Training: Educational institutions and training centers can cater to the need for skilled personnel in the automation sector.

Cybersecurity Services: There's a growing need for cybersecurity services to protect automated material handling systems.

Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Segmentation

By Product

Robots

ASRS

Conveyors & Sortation Systems

Cranes

WMS

AGV

By System Type

Unit Load Material Handling

Bulk Load Material Handling

By Vertical

Automotive

Metals & Heavy Machinery

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Healthcare

3PL

Semiconductors & Electronics

Aviation

E-Commerce

Others

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the primary factors driving the growth of the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market?

How is technology, particularly AI and IoT, transforming the AMHE landscape?

What industries are the primary adopters of AMHE solutions?

What are the key challenges faced by businesses looking to implement AMHE systems?

How can companies ensure the security of their automated material handling equipment?

What trends are shaping the future of AMHE, particularly in the context of sustainability and safety?

What is the market outlook for AGVs and drones in material handling?

How are government regulations impacting the AMHE market?

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing substantial growth in the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market. The expansion of e-commerce, particularly in countries like China and India, is driving the demand for advanced material handling solutions. Additionally, the manufacturing and automotive sectors in Asia Pacific are increasingly automating their operations to improve productivity. With a burgeoning industrial landscape and a focus on technological advancements, Asia Pacific is expected to remain a significant player in the global AMHE market.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 28.34 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 56.46 Billion CAGR 9% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Daifuku, KION, SSI Schaefer, Toyota industries, Honeywell International, Hyster-Yale material handling, Jungheinrich, Hanwha, JBT, Kuka, Beumer, KNAPP, Murata machinery, TGW Logistics, Viastore, Addverb Technologies, Autocrib, Automation logistics, Avancon, Ferreto, Grabit, Invata intralogistics, Invia robotics, Locus robotics, Meiden America Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/automated-material-handling-equipment-market-1444/customization-request

