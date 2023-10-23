NuEnergy.ai announces Independent Review Service of AI Codes of Conduct for the Private Sector
‘Voluntary Code of Conduct on the Responsible Development and Management of Advanced Generative AI Systems’ from ISED added to the Machine Trust Platform
Third party reviewers such as NuEnergy.ai have a significant role in ensuring these outcomes (accountability and human oversight and monitoring) are achieved.”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NuEnergy.ai, an AI Governance specialist, has expanded their Machine Trust Platform to provide an Independent Review Service of AI Codes of Conduct for private sector companies. In Canada, this includes those adopting the Voluntary Code of Conduct on the Responsible Development and Management of Advanced Generative AI Systems, introduced in September 2023 by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED). As an independent third party reviewer, NuEnergy.ai can now evaluate compliance with the code of conduct, or an organization's own context-specific guardrails for Responsible AI.
— Benjamin Bergen, President, Council of Canadian Innovators (CCI)
Niraj Bhargava, CEO of NuEnergy.ai, comments “We applaud the Government of Canada via ISED for challenging and supporting the private sector with this code. It is important that we have a shared agreement on the risks of AI and the measures that should be taken for responsible AI governance.” He adds, “NuEnergy.ai is pleased to leverage our AI Governance innovations to work as a third party reviewer and a practical guide for Canadian companies to follow through on the code of conduct and on the most effective guardrails possible. Our Machine Trust Index capability can independently score each company's progress against this Canadian standard code. Collectively we can lead the way for Responsible AI!”
“The general-purpose capabilities of advanced AI systems offer enormous potential for innovation, yet carry a distinctly broad risk profile, due to the broad scope of data on which they are trained, their wide range of potential uses, and the scale of their deployment,” said Benjamin Bergen, President, Council of Canadian Innovators (CCI). “Signatories are committing to working to achieve a number of outcomes, including accountability and human oversight and monitoring. Third party reviewers such as NuEnergy.ai have a significant role in ensuring these outcomes are achieved.”
The Machine Trust Platform™ measures essential trust parameters including privacy, ethics, transparency, and bias and protects against the risks of AI drift. Global standards, including the Government of Canada Algorithmic Impact Assessment (AIA), are integrated into the platform, which can be configured to include other relevant governance standards.
Modules of the subscription-based AI Governance software allow NuEnergy.ai clients to:
- Create and monitor self-assessment scorecards for AI Governance
- Benchmark and measure AI trustworthiness to a predefined index
- Measure the trustworthiness of machine learning algorithms on dimensions including privacy, bias, and explainability
- Integrate qualified governance tools and standards from global providers
- Build and share dashboards reporting against AI Governance standards and identifying areas requiring improvement
With a distributed team based in Ottawa, Waterloo, Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver, NuEnergy.ai focuses exclusively on providing the education, frameworks, and tools that companies and governments need to properly govern, manage, and mitigate the risks of their growing deployments of AI.
About NuEnergy.ai
NuEnergy.ai is a Canadian Artificial Intelligence management software and professional services firm that helps build guardrails for organizations that develop or deploy AI to mitigate risk and maintain trust. The team co-creates AI Governance frameworks with clients based on leading international principles and standards, then openly and transparently integrates its ‘machine trust’ measurement and qualified software techniques built on a patent-pending methodology. An independent AI Governance company, NuEnergy.ai is pre-qualified for the Government of Canada’s ISC Program and AI Source List, and integrates the Treasury Board directive – Algorithmic Impact Assessment (AIA) – into its platform for clients. Learn more at www.nuenergy.ai.
About CCI
The Council of Canadian Innovators is the 21st century business council exclusively made up of CEOs from Canada’s fastest growing technology companies. CCI is dedicated to helping high-growth Canadian technology firms scale-up globally by advocating for greater access to talent, capital and customers. The Council is composed of more than 150 CEOs leading high-growth companies headquartered in Canada.
Nitish Bhardwaj
NuEnergy.ai
