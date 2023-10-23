ASICRUN Revolutionizes Crypto Mining Market with Unprecedented Efficiency

Hong Kong, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASICRUN, a prominent innovator in the crypto technology sector, is revolutionizing the mining experience for enthusiasts worldwide. The company's latest offerings, the ASIC miners AR1, AR2, and EliteAR, have set a new industry standard by seamlessly combining exceptional computational power with an unwavering commitment to energy efficiency.

Highly Efficient Mining for Greater Profits ASICRUN's AR1, AR2, and EliteAR miners are making waves in the market with their extraordinary ability to generate substantial profits while keeping energy consumption to a minimum. These cutting-edge miners offer an unbeatable combination of high hash rates and low power consumption, ensuring that all types of users can benefit from their remarkable features.

Industry-Leading Hash Powers The standout feature of ASICRUN miners is their remarkable hash rates, surpassing all other options available in the market:

AR1 Miner: Bitcoin 1050 TH/s, Litecoin/Doge 400 GH/s, Dash 20 TH/s

AR2 Miner: Bitcoin 2200 TH/s, Litecoin/Doge 900 GH/s, Dash 45 TH/s

EliteAR Miner: Bitcoin 4900 TH/s, Litecoin/Doge 2200 GH/s, Dash 100 TH/s Energy Efficiency Maximized

Traditionally, high-performance crypto miners have been notorious for their energy-intensive operations, often diminishing the profitability of mining endeavors. Despite offering unmatched power, ASICRUN miners have bucked this trend by maintaining remarkably low power consumption.

The monthly power costs for operating AR1, AR2, and EliteAR miners range from just $50 to $250. This exceptional energy efficiency translates to significantly higher profits for users, making them a standout choice in the market. User-Friendly Design for All Unlike many complex mining hardware solutions that demand extensive expertise, ASICRUN has designed a suite of plug-and-play miners that can be effortlessly used by individuals with minimal experience.

These miners come preconfigured and are ready to start mining as soon as they're plugged into a power source. Novices and experienced miners alike are finding success with these user-friendly devices, making mining accessible to a wider audience. Global Reach with Hassle-Free Delivery ASICRUN ensures that its products reach customers worldwide, with a delivery time of just seven working days.

Buyers can rest easy, knowing that the company handles both the delivery and custom fees. Furthermore, all products sold are backed by a comprehensive warranty covering software and hardware issues, providing added peace of mind to customers. For more information and to explore the full range of ASICRUN products, please visit https://asicrun.com

About ASICRUN

ASICRUN is a leading crypto technology company committed to pushing the boundaries of mining technology. With a focus on energy efficiency, ASICRUN empowers mining enthusiasts and newcomers alike to maximize their profits while minimizing their environmental footprint.

David Warner press-at-asicrun.com