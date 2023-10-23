Disc Medicine Announces Planned Departure of Chief Financial Officer Joanne Bryce

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, announced today that Joanne Bryce, Chief Financial Officer, plans to depart the company. Disc has initiated a search to fill the position. To ensure an orderly transition, Ms. Bryce plans to remain with the company and oversee her current responsibilities until a successor has been identified.



“On behalf of the Board and the entire Disc team, I want to thank Joanne for her financial leadership and commitment to the company. Joanne has been at Disc since its inception and under her tenure, established our corporate operations, oversaw our transition to a publicly traded company, and strengthened our balance sheet over multiple financings,” said John Quisel, J.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Disc. “It is through her contributions that we can enter the next chapter of growth and plan for late-stage development from a position of financial strength. Joanne will be missed by all of us as a valued colleague and friend, and we wish her all the best.”

“It has been a privilege to be a part of the Disc story and to see the company grow from a concept on a whiteboard to where it is today. I’m immensely proud to have worked with this team and am inspired by their hard-work, talent and tireless dedication to patients,” said Ms. Bryce. “My time with Disc has been both professionally and personally fulfilling, but with the company on firm footing and preparing to embark on the next phase of its journey, it is a good time for me to pursue other endeavors and ensure a smooth transition.”

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients who suffer from serious hematologic diseases. We are building a portfolio of innovative, potentially first-in-class therapeutic candidates that aim to address a wide spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, specifically heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. For more information, please visit www.discmedicine.com.

