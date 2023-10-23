Zero Hash is a founding infrastructure partner for Universal Money Addresses

Zero Hash will facilitate access to Universal Money Addresses (UMAs) to send money instantly and settle via the Lightning Network - a step forward for international payments and money transfers

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Zero Hash, the leading crypto infrastructure platform, announced it is a founding infrastructure partner of Universal Money Addresses (UMAs). The Universal Money Address (UMA) standard is a new open-source standard. It combines human-readable Lightning Addresses with real-time, global payment rails to make sending money, fiat or crypto as easy as sending an email.



This is a step forward for international payments and money transfers. UMA is just like e-mail, but for money. Zero Hash will provide its trusted and sophisticated crypto infrastructure to enable companies to embed UMAs into their customer experience, offering near real-time, low-cost, cross-border payment rails for their users.

Zero Hash’s full stack API provides regulated liquidity, custody and settlement to enable end users to onramp to UMA seamlessly and compliantly.

“We're excited to bring Universal Money Addresses to our customers,” said Edward Woodford, Founder and CEO of Zero Hash. “Zero Hash has been an innovator in building crypto infrastructure that enables any platform to embed crypto products natively and control their customers' experience. Being invited as a founding infrastructure partner to UMA, is further validation of Zero Hash’s trusted and innovative capabilities in the crypto-as-a-service category.”

“Zero Hash has proven capabilities and will play a vital role in simplifying the journey for users to onramp to UMA to experience the transformational benefits of 24/7, near real-time instant money movement worldwide,” said David Marcus, Co-Founder and CEO of Lightspark.

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is a B2B2C crypto-as-a-service infrastructure platform that allows any platform to embed digital assets natively into their own customer experience quickly and easily through a matter of API endpoints. Zero Hash’s turnkey solution handles the entire backend complexity and regulatory licensing required to offer crypto products.

Zero Hash Holdings, through its subsidiaries, powers neo-banks, broker-dealers, payment groups as well as non-financial brands to offer digital asset trading and custody, crypto-backed rewards and round-ups programs.

Zero Hash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC.

Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with AUSTRAC as a Digital Currency Exchange Provider, with DCE registered provider number DCE100804170-001. This registration enables Zero Hash to offer its crypto services in Australia. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered on the New Zealand register of financial service providers, with Financial Service Provider (FSP) number FSP1004503. A FSP in New Zealand is a registration and does not mean that Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is licensed by a New Zealand regulator to provide crypto services. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd.’s registration on the New Zealand register of financial service providers does not mean that Zero Hash Australia is subject to active regulation or oversight by a New Zealand regulator.

