Check Point Software Technologies Enhances Infinity Global Services with New Managed Security Capabilities

Check Point's Security Services serve 2,400 global enterprises, guiding them through the complexities of cyber resilience in the face of escalating cybersecurity threats and expanding skills shortage

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, announces an important enhancement to its Check Point Infinity Global Services suite. With a pressing demand underscored by millions of unfilled cybersecurity positions globally and an unprecedented rise in cyber-attacks, businesses are increasingly in need of advanced tools and expertise for managed network security, secure cloud transition, and managed detection and remediation (MDR) services. It is in this context that Check Point expands Infinity Global Services with new managed security services across networks, cloud and Security operations.



Since launching five months ago, Infinity Global Services has made an impressive debut, offering over 30 bespoke security services to more than 2,400 enterprises worldwide. This achievement is backed by the expertise of 350 dedicated security consultants and 150 global security researchers, reinforcing a comprehensive approach to cybersecurity. Drawing upon three decades of industry knowledge, Infinity Global Services provides a unified IT solution enriched with real-time threat intelligence from ThreatCloud AI . Infinity Global Services operates on four foundational pillars: Assess, Optimize, Master, and Respond, each tailored to address the diverse challenges of today´s cybersecurity.

New enhancements to Infinity Global Services:

New Managed Network Security Service: Delivers Network Operations Center (NOC) and Security operation Center (SOC) as a service, utilizing expert tools and processes to optimize networking security and infrastructure

Delivers Network Operations Center (NOC) and Security operation Center (SOC) as a service, utilizing expert tools and processes to optimize networking security and infrastructure New Managed Cloud Security Service : Provides cloud security experts to facilitate secure cloud migration, enhance cloud security posture, and provide managed CSPM and CNAPP services

: Provides cloud security experts to facilitate secure cloud migration, enhance cloud security posture, and provide managed CSPM and CNAPP services Extended Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Capabilities: Extends Horizon MDR/MPR with Microsoft Sentinel platform capabilities for security analytics, incident detection and response



“Given the dynamic threat landscape, our focus is on ensuring our customers and partners are equipped with leading-edge managed security and cloud services,” said Eitan Lugassi-Gilad, VP, Infinity Global Services at Check Point Software Technologies. “This expansion enhances our services offering, while strengthening Check Point's role as a key player in delivering managed security services. We are proud to help customers of all sizes address the complex challenges of designing and implementing a cyber-resiliency strategy and the nuances of cloud migrations for enterprises.”

The new capabilities announced today follow Check Point's recent acquisition of rmsource, a provider of managed security, cloud and IT services. Founded in 1997 in North Carolina, rmsource adds to Infinity Global Services over 25 years of proven processes and expertise in the areas of managed cybersecurity services, cloud security and cloud migration and IT management.

Infinity Global Services' new, enhanced capabilities are available immediately. For more information, visit: https://www.checkpoint.com/services/infinity-global/

Follow Check Point via:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies

X: https://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware

Blog: https://blog.checkpoint.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions to corporate enterprises and governments globally. Check Point Infinity’s portfolio of solutions protects enterprises and public organizations from 5th generation cyberattacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware, and other threats. Infinity comprises four core pillars delivering uncompromised security and generation V threat prevention across enterprise environments: Check Point Harmony, for remote users; Check Point CloudGuard, to automatically secure clouds; and Check Point Quantum, to protect network perimeters and datacenters, all controlled by the industry’s most comprehensive, intuitive unified security management; Check Point Horizon, a prevention-first security operations suite. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding our products, services and solutions, including our Infinity Global Services, our expectations related to our ability to deliver managed security services, and obtain and maintain a key role in such market, and our ability to leverage rmsource’s capabilities and integrate them into Check Point’s Infinity Global Services. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including our ability to continue to develop platform capabilities and solutions; customer acceptance and purchase of our existing products and solutions and new products and solutions; the effects of the current terrorist attacks, war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas and Israel and Hezbollah, the continued effects on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market for IT security continuing to develop; competition from other products and services; and general market, political, economic and business conditions, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 27, 2023. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

MEDIA CONTACT: INVESTOR CONTACT: Gil Messing Kip E. Meintzer Check Point Software Technologies Check Point Software Technologies press@checkpoint.com ir@checkpoint.com



