CareCloud Welcomes Specialty HomeHealth Provider, Biotic, to the talkEHR Family

SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced Biotic, a specialty HomeHealth provider focusing on wound care management, has joined the growing list of healthcare professionals utilizing the comprehensive talkEHR platform. This all-inclusive solution will enable Biotic, led by Bunmi Sanwoola, to streamline her practice and provide top-quality care to her patients.



Biotic's unique approach to home-based wound care management has already made a significant impact in the healthcare sector. When a patient is discharged home with a wound, Biotic takes the lead in managing the follow-up home visits, working within the parameters approved by the patient's physician. Bunmi's vision extends beyond wound care, as she aims to establish long-lasting relationships with her patients by expanding her services to include injectables, insulin management, and more.

This brand-new practice sets itself apart with a home-based office model. Biotic's commitment to delivering personalized care where patients need it most has made them a standout choice for healthcare services in their community.

Bunmi Sanwoola, founder of Biotic, expressed her enthusiasm for the talkEHR platform and highlighted the affordability and value the platform provides.

"I'm excited to leverage talkEHR for our practice,” said Sanwoola. “The integration of electronic health records, practice management, e-prescribing, and revenue cycle management in one platform is a game-changer. It will allow us to serve our patients efficiently and offer a higher level of care, all while keeping our operations affordable and sustainable."

CareCloud is proud to support healthcare providers like Biotic in their mission to deliver high-quality, patient-centered care. The inclusion of Biotic in the talkEHR family highlights CareCloud's commitment to innovation, customization, and affordability in healthcare technology.

Learn how CareCloud's talkEHR is already helping healthcare providers optimize their workflow by streamlining their daily tasks, reducing errors, and improving patient care at talkehr.com.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

Follow CareCloud on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE CareCloud

Company Contact:

Larry Steenvoorden

Chief Financial Officer

ir@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:

Asher Dewhurst

ICR Westwicke

CareCloudIR@westwicke.com

Media Inquiries:

Alexis Feinberg

ICR Westwicke

CareCloudPR@westwicke.com