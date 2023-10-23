Submit Release
ICU Medical Announces Time of Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICU Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICUI), a leader in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative medical products, today announced the time of its third quarter 2023 earnings release and conference call.

The Company will release its third quarter 2023 results on Monday, November 6th, 2023 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT) and will be conducting a conference call concerning those results at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on Monday, November 6th, 2023. The call can be accessed at (833) 816-1376, conference ID 10182943. The conference call will be simultaneously available by webcast, which can be accessed by going to the Company's website at www.icumed.com, clicking on the Investors tab, clicking on the Webcast icon and following the prompts. The webcast will also be available by replay.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical (Nasdaq:ICUI) is a global leader in infusion systems, infusion consumables and high-value critical care products used in hospital, alternate site and home care settings. Our team is focused on providing quality, innovation and value to our clinical customers worldwide. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California. More information about ICU Medical can be found at www.icumed.com.

