Swifty Global's New Innovative B2B Gaming Platform Undergoes GLI Certification

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Dear Cashmere Holding Company (OTC: DRCR) also known as Swifty Global (Swifty), is a cutting-edge technology firm focused on creating ground-breaking solutions in the sports betting sector. Swifty aims to drive shareholder value through accelerated innovation and enhanced usability of the products it develops. With licenses spanning several global jurisdictions, Swifty has successfully brought to market a revolutionary suite of offerings. This includes the company’s proprietary swipe betting sports prediction application, as well as its traditional sportsbook and casino gaming platform.



Swifty Global is pleased to announce that it has started the certification process for its new innovative B2B gaming platform with Gaming Laboratories International (GLI), the gaming industry's gold standard for testing and certification. Once fully certified, this endorsement will not only affirm Swifty's ongoing commitment to the highest industry and regulatory standards, but will also underscore the continued exceptional quality of the company’s technology offering.

The newly developed B2B platform sits at the center of the Swifty Global scaling and growth strategy and will unlock a substantial new revenue stream for the business. The platform will operate on a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) basis, combining a monthly subscription model with a revenue-sharing component and will enable Swifty clients to seamlessly integrate with the company’s state-of-the-art technology via a white-label solution.

‘‘Initiating the process for GLI certification marks a significant milestone for Swifty,’’ commented James Gibbons, CEO of Swifty Global. ‘‘While we're at the beginning of this certification process for our B2B platform, reaching this stage not only marks the culmination of over a year's rigorous development of the platform, but it also sets the stage for the next phase of our growth strategy. By securing the GLI endorsement, it will effectively certify our B2B platform readiness for deployment across the majority of European markets and with this in mind we have already taken proactive steps to comply with regulatory standards in key European markets in addition to Gibraltar, Isle of Man, and South Africa,” added Gibbons.

In line with this, Swifty is actively pursuing certification under South Africa's SANS 1718 standard. Established by South Africa's gambling regulator, this standard is a crucial step before the platform's introduction and official launch in the South African market. ‘‘The Swifty team are working tirelessly behind the scenes in order to secure this license before the close of Q4 2023. I am confident this will be achieved and once accomplished, it will mark the expansion of Swifty Global into the lucrative $1.8 billion South African gambling sector,’’ said Gibbons.

Swifty Global anticipates a substantial increase in revenue generation over the next 6 months. This surge in revenue is expected to result from the ongoing international expansion of the company, as well as the introduction of its new B2B offering and the innovative business model through which this will be delivered to customers.

‘‘Swifty is now entering an exciting new phase where the groundwork and technological development of the new B2B platform, which has been underway behind the scenes for the last 12 months, is ready to take center stage,’’ commented Gibbons. ‘‘The introduction of this platform and the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) subscription model heralds a new era for Swifty, introducing a recurring fee model that targets a fresh set of customers. This approach not only ensures a more predictable and sustainable revenue stream but also enhances our existing revenue model. I have no doubt that this will substantially boost our already impressive revenue and increase the company's attractiveness even further from an investor perspective," concluded Gibbons.

Forward-Looking Statement

