ABM Advances Simplified and Customized EV Charging Infrastructure Through Exclusive Charging Network

Leading EV charging solutions provider ABM has deployed a cloud-based network, enabling an optimized charging experience with real-time system monitoring









NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility services, infrastructure solutions, parking management and electric vehicle (“EV”) charging solutions, has completed the rollout of its proprietary ABM EV Charging Network, powered by its cloud-based ABM EV OS software in collaboration with Noodoe. Further elevating ABM’s comprehensive single-source EV infrastructure solutions, this network will unlock personalized customer experiences while improving EV charger uptime.



Amid a recent nationwide decline in driver satisfaction with public Level 2 charging, facility owners and operators across industries have been challenged to provide new solutions that recognize the importance of service, maintenance, and driver experience when installing and maintaining public EV chargers.

A recent report by J.D. Power indicated roughly one in five public charging attempts fail, leading to driver frustration and dissatisfaction.

To combat this trend, ABM is proud to announce the nationwide roll out of its EV Charging Network to pair with its other customized turnkey solutions for virtually every commercial application, allowing for the design and implementation of the right EV strategy. This comprehensive approach encompasses charger equipment, installation, maintenance, and upgrades, ensuring a seamless and reliable EV charging experience for both facility owners and drivers.

“As America continues its path toward an electric future, intelligently connected infrastructure will be a critical enabler to keep up with the demands of a rapidly growing user-base,” said Mark Hawkinson, President of Technical Solutions, ABM. “As one of the nation’s largest providers of custom EV solutions, including installation, management, and maintenance, we provide a unique perspective on how the EV ecosystem needs to function to better serve customers and enhance value to owners and operators.”

Facility owners and operators leveraging the ABM EV Charging Network will be able customize the features offered through their chargers with integrations such as customer loyalty programs, entry badges, and parking systems. This software enables clients such as hotels or retail stores to directly connect their parking lot chargers to rewards programs, and private operators to ensure that only authorized drivers are using their chargers. The software also supports various digital payment processing options, including card, QR code, or ABM app, optimizing revenue and customer experience.

To promote improved charger uptime, chargers on the network receive 24/7 charging service delivery, monitoring, diagnostics, and recovery. Combining the network services with ABM’s expert maintenance services provides owners and operators with real-time diagnosis and rapid repair for any issues that occur over a charger’s lifetime.

The ABM EV Charging Network allows for real-time updates and enhancements to its charging stations, granting them continuous access to the latest features.

With over 30,000 chargers installed to date, ABM is expanding its solutions through this network, which can be paired with its Level 2 and 3 charging stations and hardware to meet the needs of today’s drivers. ABM’s experts provide integrated turnkey solutions, including facility review, project mapping, financing, charging equipment, installation, ongoing support, and continuous guidance. Additionally, through ABM RavenVolt’s turnkey microgrid solutions, ABM can provide energy and power resiliency.

While the majority of ABM’s installations to date have been in private commercial settings, as ABM's public EV charging network grows across the U.S., drivers will be able to find charger locations and seamlessly charge, pay, and monitor all through the ABM EV OS app, which is now available for download on iOS and Android devices. In addition to the app, all public ABM chargers offer the straightforward "Scan, Pay, and Charge" option for an effortless user experience.

For more information on ABM, please visit www.abm.com.

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world's largest providers of facility services and solutions. A driving force for a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable world, ABM provides essential services and forward-looking performance solutions that improve the spaces and places that matter most. From curbside to rooftop, ABM's comprehensive services include janitorial, engineering, parking, electrical and lighting, energy and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf and mission critical solutions. ABM serves a wide range of industries—from commercial office buildings to universities, airports, hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and distribution centers, entertainment venues and more. Founded in 1909, ABM serves over 20,000 clients, with annualized revenue approaching $8 billion and more than 100,000 team members in 350+ offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and other international locations.

