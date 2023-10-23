Submit Release
Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2023 Nine-Month Financial Results

MIDDLEFIELD, OHIO, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

2023 Nine-Month Financial Highlights (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

  • Net income increased 13.6% to a record $13.8 million
  • Earnings were $1.70 per diluted share compared to $2.08 per diluted share, reflecting a 38.6% increase in the average diluted shares outstanding related to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net income increased 28.6% to a record $19.0 million(1)
  • Net interest income increased 38.0% to a record $49.8 million
  • Net interest margin improved by 13 basis points to 4.15%, compared to 4.02%
  • Noninterest income increased 17.5% to $5.1 million
  • Total loans were a record $1.45 billion, compared to $1.35 billion at December 31, 2022
  • Total deposits were a record $1.46 billion, compared to $1.40 billion at December 31, 2022
  • Return on average assets was 1.06%, compared to 1.24%
  • Return on average equity was 9.43%, compared to 11.96%
  • Return on average tangible common equity(1) was 11.92%, compared to 13.59%
  • Strong asset quality with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.75%, compared to 0.78%
  • Allowance for credit losses was 1.45% of total loans, compared to 1.46%
  • Equity to assets increased to 10.80% from 9.09%

(1)See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”

"Our third quarter performance reflects record loans, stable asset quality, and controlled operating expenses. Throughout the year, we have added proven executives to our leadership team to help support our growth. We have also added experienced lenders and treasury management professionals to grow Middlefield's brand and drive loan and deposit growth across our Northeast, Central, and Western Ohio markets. As a result of our team's efforts, we ended the third quarter with record total loans and assets and a 103-basis point year-over-year increase in our yield on earning assets. While this has produced strong levels of interest income, the higher rate environment and significant competition for deposits increased our funding costs at a faster rate and pressured net interest income during the quarter. We expect increased competition for deposits and higher funding costs to continue throughout 2023 and into 2024," stated James R. Heslop, II, Chief Executive Officer.

"We continue prudently managing our balance sheet and closely monitoring our loan portfolio. Despite the higher rate environment, economic activity remains stable across our Ohio markets, supported by low unemployment and large-scale, multi-year economic development projects. Our local presence in attractive Ohio markets, combined with $840 million in maximum borrowing capacity and a proven team of banking professionals, allows us to support the local needs of our communities while continuing to invest in our long-term growth initiatives," concluded Mr. Heslop.

Income Statement
Net interest income for the 2023 nine-month period increased 38.0% to $49.8 million, compared to $36.1 million for the same period last year. Year-to-date, the net interest margin was 4.15%, compared to 4.02% for the same period last year. Net interest income for the 2023 third quarter increased 26.7% to $16.0 million, compared to $12.6 million for the 2022 third quarter. The net interest margin for the 2023 third quarter was 3.88%, compared to 4.23% for the same period of 2022.

Pre-tax income for the 2022 nine-month period benefited from $1.2 million of accelerated net fees associated with the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP").

For the 2023 nine-month period, noninterest income was $5.1 million, compared to $4.3 million for the same period last year. Noninterest income for the 2023 third quarter was $1.8 million, compared to $1.5 million for the same period the previous year.

For the 2023 nine-month period, noninterest expense was $36.0 million, compared to $25.7 million for the same period last year. Noninterest expense in the 2023 third quarter were $12.1 million, compared to $8.9 million for the 2022 third quarter. Higher 2023 third-quarter and year-to-date expenses were primarily associated with the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger.

Net income for the 2023 nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, was $13.8 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, compared to $12.2 million, or $2.08 per diluted share for the same period last year. Net income for the 2023 third quarter ended September 30, 2023, was $3.8 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, compared to $4.2 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income for the 2023 nine-months was $19.0 million, an increase of 28.6% from $14.7 million last year. For the 2023 third quarter, pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $5.7 million, an increase of 7.7% from $5.3 million last year. (See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”).

Balance Sheet
Total assets at September 30, 2023, increased 32.7% to $1.79 billion, compared to $1.35 billion at September 30, 2022. Total loans at September 30, 2023, increased 45.6% to $1.45 billion, compared to $995.2 million at September 30, 2022. The 45.6% year-over-year increase in total loans was due to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger and organic loan growth. At September 30, 2023, total loans have increased organically by approximately 9.4% on an annualized basis.  

Total deposits at September 30, 2023, were $1.46 billion, compared to $1.13 billion at September 30, 2022. The 28.9% year-over-year increase in deposits was primarily due to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger. Noninterest-bearing deposits were 29.1% of total deposits at September 30, 2023, compared to 33.9% at September 30, 2022. At September 30, 2023, the Company had brokered deposits of $53.5 million, compared to $5.0 million at September 30, 2022.

The investment securities portfolio was $159.4 million at September 30, 2023, compared with $162.1 million at September 30, 2022.

Michael Ranttila, Chief Financial Officer, stated, "Our balance sheet remains strong, and during the quarter, we continued to benefit from stable asset quality, ample capital levels, and limited exposure to unrealized losses within our investment portfolio. Reflecting the stability of our loan portfolio, at September 30, 2023, nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.75%, compared to 0.78% at September 30, 2022. In addition, we ended the quarter with $65.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, $159.4 million in available for sale investment securities, and $570.8 million of maximum borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank, demonstrating ample liquidity levels. Finally, we maintained a modest level of unrealized losses on all securities, which was 13.6% of total capital at September 30, 2023, compared to 20.4% at September 30, 2022. We are confident we have sufficient liquidity to navigate a more complex economic environment while supporting our growth strategies and capital allocation priorities."

Middlefield's CRE portfolio included the following categories at September 30, 2023:

CRE Category   Balance
(in thousands)		   Percent of CRE
Portfolio		   Percent of Loan
Portfolio
Office Space   $ 76,048   11.7%   5.3%
Shopping Plazas   $ 76,036   11.7%   5.3%
Multi-Family   $ 82,578   12.7%   5.7%
Self-Storage   $ 59,734   9.2%   4.1%
Hospitality   $ 40,450   6.2%   2.8%
Senior Living   $ 23,629   3.6%   1.6%
Other   $ 292,372   44.9%   20.2%
Total CRE   $ 650,847   100.0%   45.0%
               

Middlefield's commercial real estate office credit exposure represented 5.3% of the Company's total loan portfolio at September 30, 2023, with a weighted average loan-to-value of approximately 53%.

Stockholders' Equity and Dividends
At September 30, 2023, stockholders' equity was $193.7 million compared to $122.9 million at September 30, 2022. The 57.7% year-over-year increase in stockholders' equity was primarily due to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger, partially offset by an increase in the unrealized loss on the available-for-sale investment portfolio and acquisition of stock under the Company's stock repurchase program. On a per-share basis, shareholders' equity at September 30, 2023, was $23.94 compared to $21.30 at September 30, 2022.

At September 30, 2023, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $150.6 million, compared to $106.6 million at September 30, 2022. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $18.62 at September 30, 2023, compared to $18.48 at September 30, 2022. (See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”).

Through the 2023 nine-month period, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.60 per share, a 17.6% increase from $0.51 per share for the same period last year.

At September 30, 2023, the Company had an equity-to-assets ratio of 10.80%, compared to 9.09% at September 30, 2022.

Asset Quality
For the 2023 nine-month period and third quarter, the Company recorded provisions for credit losses of $2.4 million and $1.1 million, respectively, versus no provisions for credit losses for the same periods last year. The increase is largely due to growth in unfunded commitments.

Net recoveries were $16,000 or 0.00% of average loans, annualized, during the 2023 third quarter, compared to net charge-offs of $18,000, or 0.01% of average loans, annualized, at September 30, 2022. Year-to-date net charge-offs were $87,000, or 0.01% of average loans, annualized, compared to net recoveries of $190,000, or 0.02% of average loans, annualized, for the nine-months ended September 30, 2022.

Nonperforming loans at September 30, 2023, were $7.7 million, compared to $3.7 million at September 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2023, were $13.5 million, compared to $10.5 million at September 30, 2022. The allowance for credit losses at September 30, 2023, stood at $21.0 million, or 1.45% of total loans, compared to $14.5 million, or 1.46% of total loans at September 30, 2022.

About Middlefield Banc Corp.
Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the Bank holding Company of The Middlefield Banking Company, with total assets of $1.79 billion at September 30, 2023. The Bank operates 21 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Ada, Beachwood, Bellefontaine, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Kenton, Mantua, Marysville, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.'s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.'s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.'s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.'s financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the securities markets; or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                    
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights                    
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
 
    September 30,   June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,          
Balance Sheets (period end)     2023         2023       2023         2022         2022              
ASSETS                                        
Cash and due from banks $   56,228     $   49,422     $ 59,609     $   51,404     $   119,777              
Federal funds sold     9,274         9,654       7,048         2,405         8,800              
Cash and cash equivalents     65,502         59,076       66,657         53,809         128,577              
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value     159,414         167,209       169,605         164,967         162,064              
Other investments     958         711       777         915         972              
Loans held for sale     632         171       104         -         -              
Loans:                                        
Commercial real estate:                                        
Owner occupied     185,593         187,919       185,661         191,748         120,912              
Non-owner occupied     382,676         385,846       400,314         380,580         285,419              
Multifamily     82,578         58,579       63,892         58,251         38,063              
Residential real estate     321,331         312,196       306,179         296,308         247,612              
Commercial and industrial     214,334         209,349       195,024         195,602         146,987              
Home equity lines of credit     127,494         126,894       126,555         128,065         114,344              
Construction and other     127,106         118,851       97,406         94,199         33,748              
Consumer installment     7,481         9,801       7,816         8,119         8,110              
Total loans     1,448,593         1,409,435       1,382,847         1,352,872         995,195              
Less allowance for credit losses     20,986         20,591       20,162         14,438         14,532              
Net loans     1,427,607         1,388,844       1,362,685         1,338,434         980,663              
Premises and equipment, net     21,708         21,629       21,775         21,961         16,215              
Goodwill     36,197         36,197       31,735         31,735         15,071              
Core deposit intangibles     6,906         7,171       7,436         7,701         1,171              
Bank-owned life insurance     34,153         34,235       34,015         33,811         17,382              
Other real estate owned     5,792         5,792       5,792         5,821         6,792              
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     34,551         30,472       27,258         28,528         22,104              
TOTAL ASSETS $   1,793,420     $   1,751,507     $ 1,727,839     $   1,687,682     $   1,351,011              
                                         
    September 30,   June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,          
      2023         2023       2023         2022         2022              
LIABILITIES                                        
Deposits:                                        
Noninterest-bearing demand $   424,055     $   441,102     $ 474,977     $   503,907     $   383,675              
Interest-bearing demand     243,973         229,633       196,086         164,677         160,112              
Money market     275,766         241,537       221,723         187,498         162,052              
Savings     216,453         231,508       287,859         307,917         247,466              
Time     296,732         287,861       244,962         238,020         177,182              
Total deposits     1,456,979         1,431,641       1,425,607         1,402,019         1,130,487              
Short-term borrowings:                                        
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     118,000         100,000       85,000         65,000         80,000              
Other borrowings     11,912         11,961       12,010         12,059         12,107              
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     12,780         10,678       10,057         10,913         5,562              
TOTAL LIABILITIES     1,599,671         1,554,280       1,532,674         1,489,991         1,228,156              
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                                        
Common stock, no par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized, 9,928,028                                      
shares issued, 8,092,576 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023   161,312         161,211       161,248         161,029         87,640              
Retained earnings     98,717         96,500       93,024         94,154         93,166              
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (26,426 )       (20,630 )     (19,253 )       (22,144 )       (25,080 )            
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,835,452 shares as of September 30, 2023     (39,854 )       (39,854 )     (39,854 )       (35,348 )       (32,871 )            
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     193,749         197,227       195,165         197,691         122,855              
                                         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $   1,793,420     $   1,751,507     $ 1,727,839     $   1,687,682     $   1,351,011              
                                         
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                    
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights                    
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
 
    For the Three Months Ended     For the Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,   September 30,
     September 30,
Statements of Income     2023         2023       2023         2022         2022       2023       2022  
                                         
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                                        
Interest and fees on loans $   20,899     $   20,762     $ 18,275     $   14,368     $   11,892     $ 59,935     $ 34,145  
Interest-earning deposits in other institutions     300         369       250         240         134       920       232  
Federal funds sold     266         158       253         119         51       678       100  
Investment securities:                                        
Taxable interest     477         479       458         477         449       1,415       1,334  
Tax-exempt interest     980         978       980         986         982       2,938       2,721  
Dividends on stock     148         91       88         68         59       326       116  
Total interest and dividend income     23,070         22,837       20,304         16,258         13,567       66,212       38,648  
INTEREST EXPENSE                                        
Deposits     5,632         3,851       2,990         1,771         812       12,472       2,247  
Short-term borrowings     1,258         1,462       653         263         44       3,373       44  
Other borrowings     213         170       155         142         112       539       262  
Total interest expense     7,103         5,483       3,798         2,176         968       16,384       2,553  
                                         
NET INTEREST INCOME     15,967         17,354       16,506         14,082         12,599       49,828       36,095  
                                         
Provision for credit losses     1,127         814       507         -         -       2,449       -  
                                         
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION                                        
FOR CREDIT LOSSES     14,840         16,540       15,999         14,082         12,599       47,379       36,095  
NONINTEREST INCOME                                        
Service charges on deposit accounts     954         940       987         976         1,004       2,880       2,874  
Gain (loss) on equity     48         (67 )     (138 )       (77 )       (57 )     (157 )     (96 )
Gain on other real estate owned     -         -       2         -         -       2       -  
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance     207         220       200         137         108       627       322  
Gain (loss) on sale of loans     45         6       23         (4 )       7       74       28  
Revenue from investment services     190         174       186         147         233       550       527  
Gross rental income     110         77       102         951         -       290       -  
Other income     263         242       318         284         251       822       677  
Total noninterest income     1,817         1,592       1,680         2,414         1,546       5,088       4,332  
                                         
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                                        
Salaries and employee benefits     5,994         6,019       5,852         4,886         4,491       17,865       12,662  
Occupancy expense     699         659       696         487         458       2,054       1,546  
Equipment expense     297         354       317         252         233       969       822  
Data processing costs     1,209         1,137       1,070         1,050         985       3,587       2,650  
Ohio state franchise tax     398         398       385         279         293       1,180       878  
Federal deposit insurance expense     207         249       120         105         84       576       224  
Professional fees     545         550       538         382         280       1,633       1,118  
Other real estate owned writedowns     -         -       -         1,000         -       -       215  
Advertising expense     414         415       486         308         268       1,315       725  
Software amortization expense     24         23       26         28         27       73       115  
Core deposit intangible amortization     265         265       265         140         78       794       232  
Gross other real estate owned expenses     195         63       132         692         1       390       -  
Merger-related costs     22         206       245         1,413         390       300       969  
Other expense     1,849         1,716       1,661         1,321         1,298       5,228       3,531  
Total noninterest expense     12,118         12,054       11,793         12,343         8,886       35,964       25,687  
                                         
Income before income taxes     4,539         6,078       5,886         4,153         5,259       16,503       14,740  
Income taxes     703         986       989         651         1,010       2,678       2,569  
                                         
NET INCOME $   3,836     $   5,092     $ 4,897     $   3,502     $   4,249     $ 13,825     $ 12,171  
                                         
PTPP (1) $   5,666     $   6,892     $ 6,393     $   4,153     $   5,259     $ 18,952     $ 14,740  
                                         
(1) See section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the reconciliation of GAAP performance measures to non-GAAP measures.         
                                         
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                    
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights                    
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)              
 
    For the Three Months Ended     For the Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
      2023         2023       2023         2022         2022       2023       2022  
Per common share data                                        
Net income per common share - basic $   0.47     $   0.63     $ 0.60     $   0.53     $   0.73     $ 1.71     $ 2.08  
Net income per common share - diluted $   0.47     $   0.63     $ 0.60     $   0.53     $   0.73     $ 1.70     $ 2.08  
Dividends declared per share $   0.20     $   0.20     $ 0.20     $   0.30     $   0.17     $ 0.60     $ 0.51  
Book value per share (period end) $   23.94     $   24.38     $ 24.13     $   23.98     $   21.30     $ 23.94     $ 21.30  
Tangible book value per share (period end) (1) (2) $   18.62     $   19.02     $ 19.29     $   19.19     $   18.48     $ 18.62     $ 18.48  
Dividends declared $   1,619     $   1,616     $ 1,605     $   2,514     $   983     $ 4,841     $ 2,976  
Dividend yield     3.12 %       2.99 %     2.89 %       4.34 %       2.49 %     3.16 %     2.52 %
Dividend payout ratio     42.21 %       31.74 %     32.78 %       71.79 %       23.13 %     35.02 %     24.45 %
Average shares outstanding - basic     8,092,494         8,088,793       8,138,771         6,593,616         5,792,773       8,106,517       5,840,757  
Average shares outstanding - diluted     8,101,306         8,101,984       8,152,629         6,610,907         5,805,799       8,115,329       5,853,783  
Period ending shares outstanding     8,092,576         8,088,793       8,088,793         8,245,235         5,767,803       8,092,576       5,767,803  
                                         
Selected ratios                                        
Return on average assets (Annualized)     0.86 %       1.17 %     1.16 %       0.97 %       1.32 %     1.06 %     1.24 %
Return on average equity (Annualized)     7.73 %       10.41 %     10.19 %       9.35 %       12.94 %     9.43 %     11.96 %
Return on average tangible common equity (1) (3)     9.91 %       13.12 %     12.77 %       11.13 %       14.79 %     11.92 %     13.59 %
Efficiency (4)     65.65 %       61.27 %     62.44 %       72.75 %       61.07 %     63.10 %     61.79 %
Equity to assets at period end     10.80 %       11.26 %     11.30 %       11.71 %       9.09 %     10.80 %     9.09 %
Noninterest expense to average assets     0.68 %       0.69 %     0.69 %       0.86 %       0.69 %     2.06 %     1.96 %
                                         
(1) See section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the reconciliation of GAAP performance measures to non-GAAP measures.         
(2) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding.                  
(3) Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity.               
(4) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income.
                                         
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                    
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights                    
(Unaudited)                    
 
    For the Three Months Ended     For the Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
Yields     2023         2023       2023         2022         2022       2023       2022  
Interest-earning assets:                                        
Loans receivable (1)     5.82 %       5.96 %     5.45 %       5.11 %       4.78 %     5.75 %     4.66 %
Investment securities (1)     4.09 %       4.08 %     4.11 %       3.83 %       3.90 %     4.08 %     3.69 %
Interest-earning deposits with other banks     4.13 %       3.98 %     3.46 %       3.42 %       2.06 %     3.85 %     0.82 %
Total interest-earning assets     5.58 %       5.69 %     5.22 %       4.88 %       4.55 %     5.50 %     4.30 %
Deposits:                                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits     1.51 %       1.11 %     0.83 %       0.83 %       0.22 %     1.20 %     0.17 %
Money market deposits     2.94 %       2.21 %     1.52 %       1.00 %       0.46 %     2.29 %     0.47 %
Savings deposits     0.58 %       0.73 %     1.03 %       0.49 %       0.19 %     0.80 %     0.10 %
Certificates of deposit     3.27 %       2.35 %     1.71 %       1.30 %       0.96 %     2.50 %     0.89 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     2.16 %       1.60 %     1.28 %       0.87 %       0.43 %     1.70 %     0.39 %
Non-Deposit Funding:                                        
Borrowings     5.66 %       5.26 %     4.78 %       4.25 %       2.94 %     5.30 %     2.61 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2.48 %       2.02 %     1.52 %       1.02 %       0.50 %     2.03 %     0.43 %
Cost of deposits     1.53 %       1.09 %     0.84 %       0.57 %       0.29 %     1.16 %     0.26 %
Cost of funds     1.80 %       1.43 %     1.02 %       0.68 %       0.34 %     1.42 %     0.29 %
Net interest margin (2)     3.88 %       4.34 %     4.26 %       4.23 %       4.23 %     4.15 %     4.02 %
                                         
(1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.         
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.               
                                         
    For the Three Months Ended            
    September 30,   June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,          
Asset quality data     2023         2023       2023         2022         2022              
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                                        
Nonperforming loans (1) $   7,717     $   7,116     $ 6,882     $   2,111     $   3,692              
Other real estate owned     5,792         5,792       5,792         5,821         6,792              
Nonperforming assets $   13,509     $   12,908     $ 12,674     $   7,932     $   10,484              
                                         
Allowance for credit losses $   20,986     $   20,591     $ 20,162     $   14,438     $   14,532              
Allowance for credit losses/total loans     1.45 %       1.46 %     1.46 %       1.07 %       1.46 %            
Net charge-offs (recoveries):                                        
Quarter-to-date $   (16 )   $   111     $ (8 )   $   94     $   18              
Year-to-date     87         103       (8 )       (96 )       (190 )            
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized:                                        
Quarter-to-date     0.00 %       0.03 %     0.00 %       0.03 %       0.01 %            
Year-to-date     0.01 %       0.01 %     0.00 %       (0.01 %)       (0.02 %)            
                                         
Nonperforming loans/total loans     0.53 %       0.50 %     0.50 %       0.16 %       0.37 %            
Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans     271.95 %       289.36 %     292.97 %       683.94 %       393.61 %            
Nonperforming assets/total assets     0.75 %       0.74 %     0.73 %       0.47 %       0.78 %            
(1) Nonperforming loans exclude troubled debt restructurings that are performing in accordance with their terms over a prescribed period of time.            
                                         
Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity                                        
For the Three Months Ended            
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)   September 30,   June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,          
      2023         2023       2023         2022         2022              
                                         
Stockholders' equity $   193,749     $   197,227     $ 195,165     $   197,691     $   122,855              
Less goodwill and other intangibles     43,103         43,368       39,171         39,436         16,242              
Tangible common equity $   150,646     $   153,859     $ 155,994     $   158,255     $   106,613              
                                         
Shares outstanding     8,092,576         8,088,793       8,088,793         8,245,235         5,767,803              
Tangible book value per share $   18.62     $   19.02     $ 19.29     $   19.19     $   18.48              
                                         
Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity                                        
For the Three Months Ended     For the Nine Months Ended
                                         
    September 30,   June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
      2023         2023       2023         2022         2022       2023       2022  
                                         
Average stockholders' equity $   196,795     $   196,183     $ 194,814     $   148,616     $   130,263     $ 196,074     $ 136,090  
Less average goodwill and other intangibles     43,232         40,522       39,300         23,731         16,280       41,018       16,357  
Average tangible common equity $   153,563     $   155,661     $ 155,514     $   124,885     $   113,983     $ 155,056     $ 119,733  
                                         
Net income $   3,836     $   5,092     $ 4,897     $   4,896     $   3,502     $ 13,825     $ 12,171  
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)     9.91 %       13.12 %     12.77 %       11.13 %       14.79 %     11.92 %     13.59 %
                                         
Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP)                                        
For the Three Months Ended     For the Nine Months Ended
                                         
    September 30,   June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
      2023         2023       2023         2022         2022       2023       2022  
                                         
Net income $   3,836     $   5,092     $ 4,897     $   3,502     $   4,249     $ 13,825     $ 12,171  
Add income taxes     703         986       989         651         1,010       2,678       2,569  
Add provision for credit losses     1,127         814       507         -         -       2,449       -  
PTPP $   5,666     $   6,892     $ 6,393     $   4,153     $   5,259     $ 18,952     $ 14,740  
                                         
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                                        
Average Balance Sheets                                        
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                                        
    For the Three Months Ended      
    September 30,     September 30,      
      2023         2022        
    Average           Average     Average           Average      
    Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost     Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost      
Interest-earning assets:                                        
Loans Receivable (1)   $ 1,425,375       $ 20,899       5.82 %     $ 987,689       $ 11,892       4.78 %      
Investment securities (1)     166,671         1,457       4.09 %       172,316         1,431       3.90 %      
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (2)     68,587         714       4.13 %       46,938         244       2.06 %      
Total interest-earning assets     1,660,633         23,070       5.58 %       1,206,943         13,567       4.55 %      
Noninterest-earning assets     115,353                     73,753                    
Total assets   $ 1,775,986                   $ 1,280,696                    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 256,153       $ 975       1.51 %     $ 162,878       $ 91       0.22 %      
Money market deposits     259,802         1,928       2.94 %       155,095         180       0.46 %      
Savings deposits     225,216         327       0.58 %       249,898         119       0.19 %      
Certificates of deposit     291,409         2,402       3.27 %       174,091         422       0.96 %      
Short-term borrowings     91,201         1,258       5.47 %       8,554         44       2.04 %      
Other borrowings     11,940         213       7.08 %       12,530         112       3.55 %      
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,135,721         7,103       2.48 %       763,046         968       0.50 %      
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                        
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     431,775                     382,351                    
Other liabilities     11,695                     5,036                    
Stockholders' equity     196,795                     130,263                    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,775,986                   $ 1,280,696                    
Net interest income         $ 15,967                   $ 12,599              
Interest rate spread (3)               3.10 %                 4.05 %      
Net interest margin (4)               3.88 %                 4.23 %      
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities               146.22 %                 158.17 %      
                                       
                                         
(1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $270 and $277 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.   
(2) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.                    
(3) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.       
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.                    
                                         
    For the Three Months Ended      
    September 30,     June 30,      
      2023         2023        
    Average           Average     Average           Average      
    Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost     Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost      
Interest-earning assets:                                        
Loans Receivable (1)   $ 1,425,375       $ 20,899       5.82 %     $ 1,400,074       $ 20,762       5.96 %      
Investment securities (1)     166,671         1,457       4.09 %       168,890         1,457       4.08 %      
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (2)     68,587         714       4.13 %       62,296         618       3.98 %      
Total interest-earning assets     1,660,633         23,070       5.58 %       1,631,260         22,837       5.69 %      
Noninterest-earning assets     115,353                     114,120                    
Total assets   $ 1,775,986                   $ 1,745,380                    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 256,153       $ 975       1.51 %     $ 214,045       $ 595       1.11 %      
Money market deposits     259,802         1,928       2.94 %       234,497         1,294       2.21 %      
Savings deposits     225,216         327       0.58 %       263,587         478       0.73 %      
Certificates of deposit     291,409         2,402       3.27 %       252,785         1,484       2.35 %      
Short-term borrowings     91,201         1,258       5.47 %       112,349         1,462       5.22 %      
Other borrowings     11,940         213       7.08 %       11,992         170       5.69 %      
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,135,721         7,103       2.48 %       1,089,255         5,483       2.02 %      
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                        
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     431,775                     450,835                    
Other liabilities     11,695                     9,107                    
Stockholders' equity     196,795                     196,183                    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,775,986                   $ 1,745,380                    
Net interest income         $ 15,967                   $ 17,354              
Interest rate spread (3)               3.10 %                 3.67 %      
Net interest margin (4)               3.88 %                 4.34 %      
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities               146.22 %                 149.76 %      
                                       
                                         
(1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $270 and $294 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. 
(2) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.                    
(3) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.       
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.                    
                                         
    For the Nine Months Ended      
    September 30,     September 30,      
      2023         2022        
    Average           Average     Average           Average      
    Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost     Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost      
Interest-earning assets:                                        
Loans Receivable (1)   $ 1,395,438       $ 59,935       5.75 %     $ 980,787       $ 34,145       4.66 %      
Investment securities (1)     168,049         4,353       4.08 %       173,094         4,055       3.69 %      
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (2)     66,730         1,924       3.85 %       72,851         448       0.82 %      
Total interest-earning assets     1,630,217         66,212       5.50 %       1,226,732         38,648       4.30 %      
Noninterest-earning assets     115,627                     82,733                    
Total assets   $ 1,745,844                   $ 1,309,465                    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 216,044       $ 1,934       1.20 %     $ 164,337       $ 210       0.17 %      
Money market deposits     234,236         4,005       2.29 %       175,024         620       0.47 %      
Savings deposits     267,951         1,608       0.80 %       256,762         197       0.10 %      
Certificates of deposit     263,448         4,925       2.50 %       184,165         1,220       0.89 %      
Short-term borrowings     86,670         3,373       5.20 %       2,851         44       2.06 %      
Other borrowings     11,990         539       6.01 %       12,806         262       2.74 %      
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,080,339         16,384       2.03 %       795,945         2,553       0.43 %      
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                        
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     458,086                     372,343                    
Other liabilities     11,345                     5,087                    
Stockholders' equity     196,074                     136,090                    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,745,844                   $ 1,309,465                    
Net interest income         $ 49,828                   $ 36,095              
Interest rate spread (3)               3.47 %                 3.87 %      
Net interest margin (4)               4.15 %                 4.02 %      
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities               150.90 %                 154.12 %      
                                         
(1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $824 and $768 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.      
(2) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.                    
(3) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.       
(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.               
                                         

 

Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact:
James R. Heslop II
Chief Executive Officer
Middlefield Banc Corp.
(440) 632-1666 Ext. 3219
JHeslop@middlefieldbank.com 		Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com

