Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2023 Performance and Operational Highlights

  • Core net income(1) of $9.6 million, or $1.06 per diluted share(1)
  • Net income of $6.6 million, or $0.73 per diluted share
  • Net interest income of $20.7 million, an increase of $1.3 million from the prior quarter
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) of 3.78%, up 5 basis points from the prior quarter
  • NIM of 3.79% on a fully-taxable equivalent basis (“NIM - FTE”)(1)
  • Return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.15%; return on average stockholders’ equity (“ROAE”) of 12.96%; and return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”)(1) of 14.21%
  • Core ROAA(1) of 1.66%; and core ROATCE(1) of 20.50%
  • Efficiency ratio of 48.01%; and core efficiency ratio of 42.79%
  • Linked-quarter loan growth was 13.3% annualized
  • Linked-quarter total deposits declined 1.5% annualized, primarily due to a reduction in brokered deposits
  • Linked-quarter total deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased 4.2% annualized from the prior quarter

(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

           

ANNISTON, Ala., Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK) (“Southern States” or the “Company”), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $6.6 million, or $0.73 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2023. This compares to net income of $8.8 million, or $0.98 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2023, and net income of $6.7 million, or $0.75 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2022. The Company reported core net income of $9.6 million, or $1.06 diluted core earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2023. This compares to core net income of $7.1 million, or $0.79 diluted core earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2023, and core net income of $6.8 million, or $0.77 diluted core earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2022 (see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”).

CEO Commentary
         
Mark Chambers, Chief Executive Officer and President of Southern States, said, “Our business development teams continued to identify compelling opportunities in the third quarter, driving annualized sequential loan growth of 13.3% and maintaining the strong momentum we’ve generated over the past two years as we meet steady loan demand across our economically dynamic footprint.”
“Our growth positioned the bank to capitalize on higher rates, with increased yields on earning assets driving a nearly 7% gain in net interest income from the second quarter and from a year earlier, bolstering our core earnings. As we pursue new business, we remain committed to diligent underwriting and robust credit quality. Our non-performing loans as a percentage of the overall loan portfolio totaled just 0.06%, consistent with the prior quarter.”
“Importantly, we continue to fund our loan growth with a healthy deposit franchise. Our funding costs did increase during the third quarter to remain competitive in terms of price amid higher rates to keep our total deposit levels relatively stable. However, this was more than offset by our loan growth and gains in yields, and our net interest margin expanded by 5 basis points in the quarter as a result.”
 

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company received a $5.1 million employee retention credit (“ERC”). The second quarter of 2023 included the $5.1 million ERC in noninterest income, and also included $1.2 million in noninterest expense for professional fees paid by the Company in obtaining the ERC. After reviewing the revised IRS guidelines pertaining to ERC issued during the third quarter, the Company determined to return the full $5.1 million ERC to the IRS and has recorded a payable. The Company will also receive a refund of all professional fees totaling $1.2 million related to ERC. Accordingly, the third quarter of 2023 reflects a $5.1 million reduction in noninterest income and a $1.2 million reduction in noninterest expense related to the return of the ERC. This was deemed a change in circumstance between the second and third quarters of 2023. The following table for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and the three months ended September 30, 2023 eliminates the effect of the ERC. There is no impact on the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Results excluding ERC  
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2023
           
Results of Operations          
Interest income $ 35,204     $ 32,185     $ 96,088  
Interest expense   14,473       12,753       36,379  
Net interest income   20,731       19,432       59,709  
Provision for credit losses   773       1,557       3,511  
Net interest income after provision   19,958       17,875       56,198  
Noninterest income   2,206       1,762       5,755  
Noninterest expense   9,812       12,189       32,159  
Income tax expense   2,843       1,572       6,738  
Net income $ 9,509     $ 5,876     $ 23,056  
           
Per Share Data          
Earnings per share:          
Basic $ 1.07     $ 0.67     $ 2.62  
Diluted $ 1.05     $ 0.66     $ 2.56  
           
Performance and Financial Ratios          
ROAA   1.65 %     1.07 %     1.41 %
ROAE   18.59 %     12.18 %     15.85 %
Efficiency ratio   42.76 %     57.39 %     49.47 %
           


Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
  Three Months Ended   % Change September 30, 2023
vs.
September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2022
  (Dollars in thousands)        
                   
Average interest-earning assets $ 2,175,103     $ 2,091,998     $ 1,859,104     4.0 %   17.0 %
Net interest income $ 20,731     $ 19,432     $ 19,435     6.7 %   6.7 %
Net interest margin   3.78 %     3.73 %     4.15 %   5 bps   (37 ) bps
                   
                   

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2023 was $20.7 million, an increase of 6.7% from $19.4 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily driven by the impact of a higher yield on interest-earning assets due to both growth and higher interest rates, which more than offset a higher cost of interest-bearing deposits primarily due to rising interest rates.

Relative to the third quarter of 2022, net interest income increased $1.3 million, or 6.7%. The increase was primarily the result of a sharp improvement in the yield on interest-earning assets due to both year over year growth and higher interest rates, which outpaced the accelerated rise in costs on interest-bearing liabilities due to a rapid rise in interest rates, coupled with growth in interest-bearing liabilities. A portion of the growth in interest-bearing deposits is due to migration from noninterest-bearing into interest-bearing deposits.

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 3.78%, compared to 3.73% for the second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the average balance and yield on interest-earning assets, which outpaced the combined effect of higher average balances and cost of interest-bearing deposits.

Relative to the third quarter of 2022, net interest margin decreased from 4.15%. The decrease was primarily due to a rapid increase in interest rates, which accelerated the cost on interest-bearing liabilities at a faster pace than the yield received on interest-earning assets. A shift from noninterest-bearing deposits into interest-bearing deposits also had a negative impact on net interest margin.

Noninterest Income
  Three Months Ended   % Change September 30, 2023
vs.
September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2022
  (Dollars in thousands)        
                   
Service charges on deposit accounts $ 442     $ 456     $ 508     (3.1 )%   (13.0 )%
Swap fees   453       173       11     161.8 %   4018.2 %
SBA/USDA fees   74       66       95     12.1 %   (22.1 )%
Mortgage origination fees   158       188       218     (16.0 )%   (27.5 )%
Net loss on securities   (12 )     (45 )     (143 )   (73.3 )%   (91.6 )%
Employee retention credit and related revenue   (5,100 )     5,100           N/A   N/A
Other operating income   1,091       924       650     18.1 %   67.8 %
Total noninterest income $ (2,894 )   $ 6,862     $ 1,339     (142.2 )%   (316.1 )%
                   
                   

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2023 was reported as a $2.9 million net expense, compared to noninterest income of $6.9 million for the second quarter of 2023. The change in ERC eligibility between the second and third quarters of 2023 is substantially the reason for the significant variation. This decrease was partially offset by a $280,000 increase in swap fees during the third quarter of 2023.

Relative to the third quarter of 2022, noninterest income decreased 316.1% from $1.3 million. The decrease was substantially due to the aforementioned return of ERC. This decrease was partially offset by a $280,000 increase in swap fees during the third quarter of 2023 and $132,000 in dividend income realized on equity securities.

Noninterest Expense
  Three Months Ended   % Change September 30, 2023
vs.
September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2022
  (Dollars in thousands)        
                   
Salaries and employee benefits $ 5,752     $ 7,863   $ 6,152   (26.8 )%   (6.5 )%
Equipment and occupancy expenses   718       694     764   3.5 %   (6.0 )%
Data processing fees   650       646     599   0.6 %   8.5 %
Regulatory assessments   322       180     235   78.9 %   37.0 %
Professional fees related to ERC   (1,243 )     1,243       N/A   N/A
Other operating expenses   2,370       2,806     2,487   (15.5 )%   (4.7 )%
Total noninterest expenses $ 8,569     $ 13,432   $ 10,237   (36.2 )%   (16.3 )%
                   
                   

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2023 was $8.6 million, a decrease of 36.2% from $13.4 million for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease was substantially attributable to a decrease in salaries and benefits as a result of significantly less retirement expenses during the third quarter of 2023, in addition to several open positions. Additionally, the change in ERC eligibility resulted in a $1.2 million refund of professional fees related to the ERC. Provision for unfunded loan commitments decreased $181,000 during the third quarter of 2023.

Relative to the third quarter of 2022, noninterest expense decreased 16.3% from $10.2 million. The decrease was substantially due to the aforementioned refund of professional fees related to the ERC, a decrease in salaries and benefits as a result of a reduction in employees and a net reduction in forgery/fraud losses during the third quarter of 2023.

Loans and Credit Quality  
  Three Months Ended   % Change September 30, 2023
vs.
September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2022
(Dollars in thousands)        
                   
Gross loans   1,779,846       1,722,278       1,530,129     3.3 %   16.3 %
Unearned income   (5,698 )     (5,766 )     (5,139 )   (1.2 )%   10.9 %
Loans, net of unearned income (“Loans”) $ 1,774,148     $ 1,716,512     $ 1,524,990     3.4 %   16.3 %
Average loans, net of unearned (“Average loans”) $ 1,740,582     $ 1,676,816     $ 1,480,735     3.8 %   17.5 %
                   
Nonperforming loans (“NPL”) $ 1,082     $ 1,010     $ 3,950     7.1 %   (72.6 )%
Provision for credit losses $ 773     $ 1,557     $ 1,663     (50.4 )%   (53.5 )%
Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) $ 22,181     $ 21,385     $ 18,423     3.7 %   20.4 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (23 )   $ 27     $ 47     (185.2 )%   (148.9 )%
NPL to gross loans   0.06 %     0.06 %     0.26 %        
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1) (0.01 )%     0.01 %     0.01 %        
ACL to loans   1.25 %     1.25 %     1.21 %        
                   
(1)   Ratio is annualized.                  
                   
                   

Loans, net of unearned income, were $1.8 billion at September 30, 2023, up $57.6 million from June 30, 2023 and up $249.2 million from September 30, 2022. The linked-quarter and year-over-year increases in loans were primarily attributable to new business growth across our footprint.

Nonperforming loans totaled $1.1 million, or 0.06% of gross loans, at September 30, 2023, compared with $1.0 million, or 0.06% of gross loans, at June 30, 2023, and $4.0 million, or 0.26% of gross loans, at September 30, 2022. The $72,000 net increase in nonperforming loans in the third quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to a commercial real estate loan that was added to nonaccrual status and partially offset by a commercial real estate loan that moved back to accruing status. The $2.9 million net decrease in nonperforming loans from September 30, 2022, was primarily attributable to a significant commercial real estate loan being moved back to accruing status, two loans that were paid-off and one loan that was charged-off.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $773,000 for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2023. Provision in the second quarter of 2023 was based on increases for qualitative economic factors as well as loan growth, whereas provision in the third quarter of 2023 was based solely on loan growth. The Company expects future provisions to be based on loan growth, unless credit issues arise.

Net recoveries for the third quarter of 2023 were $23,000, or (0.01)% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net charge-offs of $27,000, or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2023, and net charge-offs of $47,000, or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2022.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses was 1.25% of total loans and 2050.00% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2023, compared with 1.25% of total loans and 2117.33% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2023. Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $1.5 million at September 30, 2023.

Deposits
  Three Months Ended   % Change September 30, 2023
vs.
September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2022
  (Dollars in thousands)        
                   
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 418,125     $ 449,433     $ 499,613     (7.0 )%   (16.3 )%
Interest-bearing deposits   1,498,276       1,474,478       1,267,479     1.6 %   18.2 %
Total deposits $ 1,916,401     $ 1,923,911     $ 1,767,092     (0.4 )%   8.4 %
                   
Uninsured deposits $ 568,323     $ 553,084     $ 707,371     2.8 %   (19.7 )%
Uninsured deposits to total deposits   29.66 %     28.75 %     40.03 %        
Noninterest deposits to total deposits   21.82 %     23.36 %     28.27 %        
                   
                   

Total deposits were $1.9 billion at September 30, 2023, down slightly from June 30, 2023 and up from $1.8 billion at September 30, 2022. The $7.5 million decrease in total deposits in the third quarter was primarily related to a reduction in brokered deposits of $25.9 million, partially offset by an $18.4 million increase in customer deposits. Total brokered deposits were $168.3 million at September 30, 2023.

Capital
  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2022
Company   Bank   Company   Bank   Company   Bank
                     
Tier 1 capital ratio to average assets 8.70 %   11.71 %   8.70 %   11.82 %   8.44 %   11.49 %
Risk-based capital ratios:                      
Common equity tier 1 (“CET1”) capital ratio 9.32 %   12.55 %   9.11 %   12.37 %   8.73 %   11.89 %
Tier 1 capital ratio 9.32 %   12.55 %   9.11 %   12.37 %   8.73 %   11.89 %
Total capital ratio 14.60 %   13.67 %   14.42 %   13.47 %   12.26 %   12.87 %
                       
                       

As of September 30, 2023, total stockholders’ equity was $201.9 million, up from $197.3 million at June 30, 2023. The increase of $4.7 million was substantially due to earnings growth, partially offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss resulting from changes in the value of the available for sale securities portfolio.

About Southern States Bancshares, Inc.
Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. The Bank operates 13 branches in Alabama and Georgia and two loan production offices in Atlanta.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which reflect our current expectations and beliefs with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. This may be especially true given recent events and trends in the banking industry and the inflationary environment. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the dates made, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct and actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 under the section entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.

These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “can,” “should,” “could,” “to be,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “project,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other similar words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and may include statements about business strategy and prospects for growth, operations, ability to pay dividends, competition, regulation and general economic conditions.

Contact Information  
   
Lynn Joyce Kevin Dobbs
(205) 820-8065 (310) 622-8245
ljoyce@ssbank.bank ssbankir@finprofiles.com
   


SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2022 		  September 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2022
                 
Results of Operations                  
Interest income $ 35,204     $ 32,185     $ 22,520     $ 96,088     $ 56,144  
Interest expense   14,473       12,753       3,085       36,379       5,690  
Net interest income   20,731       19,432       19,435       59,709       50,454  
Provision for credit losses   773       1,557       1,663       3,511       3,667  
Net interest income after provision   19,958       17,875       17,772       56,198       46,787  
Noninterest income   (2,894 )     6,862       1,339       5,755       4,074  
Noninterest expense   8,569       13,432       10,237       32,159       29,178  
Income tax expense   1,866       2,549       2,174       6,738       5,204  
Net income $ 6,629     $ 8,756     $ 6,700     $ 23,056     $ 16,479  
Core net income(1) $ 9,563     $ 7,058     $ 6,806     $ 23,901     $ 16,883  
                   
Share and Per Share Data                  
Shares issued and outstanding   8,834,168       8,738,814       8,705,920       8,834,168       8,705,920  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                  
Basic   8,846,018       8,763,635       8,693,745       8,791,007       8,797,720  
Diluted   9,040,687       8,950,847       8,871,116       9,016,603       8,952,600  
Earnings per share:                  
Basic $ 0.75     $ 1.00     $ 0.77     $ 2.62     $ 1.87  
Diluted $ 0.73     $ 0.98     $ 0.75     $ 2.56     $ 1.84  
Core - diluted(1) $ 1.06     $ 0.79     $ 0.77     $ 2.65     $ 1.89  
Book value per share $ 22.86     $ 22.57     $ 19.56     $ 22.86     $ 19.56  
Tangible book value per share(1) $ 20.84     $ 20.52     $ 17.48     $ 20.84     $ 17.48  
Cash dividends per common share $ 0.09     $ 0.09     $ 0.09     $ 0.27     $ 0.27  
                   
Performance and Financial Ratios                  
ROAA   1.15 %     1.60 %     1.35 %     1.41 %     1.19 %
ROAE   12.96 %     18.15 %     15.42 %     15.85 %     12.72 %
Core ROAA(1)   1.66 %     1.29 %     1.37 %     1.47 %     1.21 %
ROATCE(1)   14.21 %     20.01 %     17.24 %     17.47 %     14.22 %
Core ROATCE(1)   20.50 %     16.13 %     17.51 %     18.11 %     14.57 %
NIM   3.78 %     3.73 %     4.15 %     3.85 %     3.85 %
NIM - FTE(2)   3.79 %     3.74 %     4.17 %     3.87 %     3.87 %
Net interest spread   2.84 %     2.86 %     3.86 %     3.00 %     3.64 %
Yield on loans   6.86 %     6.61 %     5.37 %     6.62 %     4.97 %
Yield on interest-earning assets   6.42 %     6.17 %     4.81 %     6.20 %     4.29 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   3.58 %     3.31 %     0.95 %     3.20 %     0.65 %
Cost of funds(2)   2.80 %     2.58 %     0.69 %     2.48 %     0.46 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   3.43 %     3.12 %     0.82 %     3.02 %     0.52 %
Cost of total deposits   2.63 %     2.38 %     0.58 %     2.29 %     0.36 %
Noninterest deposits to total deposits   21.82 %     23.36 %     28.27 %     21.82 %     28.27 %
Core deposits to total deposits   86.58 %     86.18 %     92.17 %     86.58 %     92.17 %
Uninsured deposits to total deposits   29.66 %     28.75 %     40.03 %     29.66 %     40.03 %
Total loans to total deposits   92.58 %     89.22 %     86.30 %     92.58 %     86.30 %
Efficiency ratio   48.01 %     51.00 %     48.94 %     49.47 %     52.98 %
Core efficiency ratio(1)   42.79 %     49.96 %     48.94 %     47.06 %     52.98 %
                   
                   

(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(2) Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.

 
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2022 		  September 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2022
                 
Financial Condition (ending)                  
Total loans $ 1,774,148     $ 1,716,512     $ 1,524,990     $ 1,774,148     $ 1,524,990  
Total securities   189,496       182,717       170,375       189,496       170,375  
Total assets   2,296,527       2,277,803       2,052,725       2,296,527       2,052,725  
Total noninterest bearing deposits   418,125       449,433       499,613       418,125       499,613  
Total core deposits(1)   1,659,291       1,657,961       1,628,660       1,659,291       1,628,660  
Total deposits   1,916,401       1,923,911       1,767,092       1,916,401       1,767,092  
Total borrowings   146,573       131,472       93,020       146,573       93,020  
Total liabilities   2,094,603       2,080,553       1,882,400       2,094,603       1,882,400  
Total shareholders’ equity   201,924       197,250       170,325       201,924       170,325  
                   
Financial Condition (average)                  
Total loans $ 1,740,582     $ 1,676,816     $ 1,480,735     $ 1,676,134     $ 1,373,564  
Total securities   201,830       196,731       185,670       197,005       175,381  
Total other interest-earning assets   232,691       218,451       192,699       199,379       202,837  
Total interest-bearing assets   2,175,103       2,091,998       1,859,104       2,072,518       1,751,782  
Total assets   2,282,217       2,200,843       1,966,556       2,180,851       1,858,993  
Total noninterest-bearing deposits   448,616       438,987       491,917       442,149       502,951  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,472,024       1,412,047       1,207,797       1,395,529       1,097,693  
Total deposits   1,920,640       1,851,034       1,699,714       1,837,678       1,600,644  
Total borrowings   129,882       131,411       75,039       122,156       68,719  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,601,906       1,543,458       1,282,836       1,517,685       1,166,412  
Total shareholders’ equity   202,955       193,516       172,402       194,430       173,210  
                   
Asset Quality                  
Nonperforming loans $ 1,082     $ 1,010     $ 3,950     $ 1,082     $ 3,950  
Other real estate owned (“OREO”) $ 2,903     $ 2,870     $ 2,930     $ 2,903     $ 2,930  
Nonperforming assets (“NPA”) $ 3,985     $ 3,880     $ 6,880     $ 3,985     $ 6,880  
Net charge-offs (recovery) to average loans(2) (0.01)         %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.02 %     0.01 %
Provision for credit losses to average loans(2)   0.18 %     0.37 %     0.45 %     0.28 %     0.36 %
ACL to loans   1.25 %     1.25 %     1.21 %     1.25 %     1.21 %
ACL to gross loans   1.25 %     1.24 %     1.20 %     1.25 %     1.20 %
ACL to NPL   2050.00 %     2117.33 %     466.41 %     2050.00 %     466.41 %
NPL to loans   0.06 %     0.06 %     0.26 %     0.06 %     0.26 %
NPL to gross loans   0.06 %     0.06 %     0.26 %     0.06 %     0.26 %
NPA to gross loans and OREO   0.22 %     0.22 %     0.45 %     0.22 %     0.45 %
NPA to total assets   0.17 %     0.17 %     0.34 %     0.17 %     0.34 %
                   
Regulatory and Other Capital Ratios                  
Total shareholders’ equity to total assets   8.79 %     8.66 %     8.30 %     8.79 %     8.30 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(3)   8.08 %     7.94 %     7.48 %     8.08 %     7.48 %
Tier 1 capital ratio to average assets   8.70 %     8.70 %     8.44 %     8.70 %     8.44 %
Risk-based capital ratios:                  
CET1 capital ratio   9.32 %     9.11 %     8.73 %     9.32 %     8.73 %
Tier 1 capital ratio   9.32 %     9.11 %     8.73 %     9.32 %     8.73 %
Total capital ratio   14.60 %     14.42 %     12.26 %     14.60 %     12.26 %
                   
                   

(1) We define core deposits as total deposits excluding brokered deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000.
(2) Ratio is annualized.
(3) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

 
    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
     (Dollars in thousands)
               
  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022
(Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Audited)   (Unaudited)
             
Assets              
Cash and due from banks $ 31,047     $ 21,299     $ 15,260     $ 17,394  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   103,646       159,818       90,198       165,637  
Federal funds sold   81,487       84,812       63,041       63,031  
Total cash and cash equivalents   216,180       265,929       168,499       246,062  
               
Securities available for sale, at fair value   169,859       163,075       155,544       150,718  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost   19,637       19,642       19,652       19,657  
Other equity securities, at fair value   3,654       3,762       4,444       5,694  
Restricted equity securities, at cost   4,971       3,862       3,134       2,791  
Loans held for sale   1,799       1,589       1,047       1,643  
               
Loans, net of unearned income   1,774,148       1,716,512       1,587,164       1,524,990  
Less allowance for credit losses   22,181       21,385       20,156       18,423  
Loans, net   1,751,967       1,695,127       1,567,008       1,506,567  
               
Premises and equipment, net   26,694       26,957       27,345       28,585  
Accrued interest receivable   8,321       7,372       6,963       5,699  
Bank owned life insurance   29,697       29,521       29,186       29,677  
Annuities   15,266       15,359       15,478       15,564  
Foreclosed assets   2,903       2,870       2,930       2,930  
Goodwill   16,862       16,862       16,862       16,862  
Core deposit intangible   981       1,062       1,226       1,302  
Other assets   27,736       24,814       25,886       18,974  
               
Total assets $ 2,296,527     $ 2,277,803     $ 2,045,204     $ 2,052,725  
               
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity              
Liabilities:              
Deposits:              
Noninterest-bearing $ 418,125     $ 449,433     $ 460,977     $ 499,613  
Interest-bearing   1,498,276       1,474,478       1,259,766       1,267,479  
Total deposits   1,916,401       1,923,911       1,720,743       1,767,092  
               
Other borrowings   4,991       (13 )     (19 )     19,978  
FHLB advances   55,000       45,000       31,000       26,000  
Subordinated notes   86,582       86,485       86,314       47,042  
Accrued interest payable   1,280       1,063       584       359  
Other liabilities   30,349       24,107       24,863       21,929  
               
Total liabilities   2,094,603       2,080,553       1,863,485       1,882,400  
Stockholders’ equity:              
Common stock   44,307       43,831       43,714       43,529  
Capital surplus   77,671       77,101       76,785       75,835  
Retained earnings   94,429       88,603       73,764       63,956  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (13,126 )     (10,799 )     (11,048 )     (12,403 )
Unvested restricted stock   (580 )     (709 )     (477 )     (592 )
Vested restricted stock units   (777 )     (777 )     (1,019 )      
               
Total stockholders’ equity   201,924       197,250       181,719       170,325  
               
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,296,527     $ 2,277,803     $ 2,045,204     $ 2,052,725  
                               


    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
   (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2022 		  September 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2022
(Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Interest income:                  
Loans, including fees $ 30,084     $ 27,630     $ 20,052     $ 83,049   $ 51,083  
Taxable securities   1,796       1,641       1,010       4,819     2,417  
Nontaxable securities   227       228       323       747     931  
Other interest and dividends   3,097       2,686       1,135       7,473     1,713  
Total interest income   35,204       32,185       22,520       96,088     56,144  
                   
Interest expense:                  
Deposits   12,732       10,998       2,489       31,498     4,251  
Other borrowings   1,741       1,755       596       4,881     1,439  
Total interest expense   14,473       12,753       3,085       36,379     5,690  
                   
Net interest income   20,731       19,432       19,435       59,709     50,454  
Provision for credit losses   773       1,557       1,663       3,511     3,667  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   19,958       17,875       17,772       56,198     46,787  
                   
Noninterest income:                  
Service charges on deposit accounts   442       456       508       1,348     1,433  
Swap fees   453       173       11       622     48  
SBA/USDA fees   74       66       95       274     575  
Mortgage origination fees   158       188       218       446     717  
Net (loss) gain on securities   (12 )     (45 )     (143 )     457     (546 )
Employee retention credit and related revenue   (5,100 )     5,100                  
Other operating income   1,091       924       650       2,608     1,847  
Total noninterest income   (2,894 )     6,862       1,339       5,755     4,074  
                   
Noninterest expenses:                  
Salaries and employee benefits   5,752       7,863       6,152       19,926     17,859  
Equipment and occupancy expenses   718       694       764       2,095     2,188  
Data processing fees   650       646       599       1,889     1,733  
Regulatory assessments   322       180       235       844     760  
Professional fees related to ERC   (1,243 )     1,243                  
Other operating expenses   2,370       2,806       2,487       7,405     6,638  
Total noninterest expenses   8,569       13,432       10,237       32,159     29,178  
                   
Income before income taxes   8,495       11,305       8,874       29,794     21,683  
                   
Income tax expense   1,866       2,549       2,174       6,738     5,204  
                   
Net income $ 6,629     $ 8,756     $ 6,700     $ 23,056   $ 16,479  
                   
Basic earnings per share $ 0.75     $ 1.00     $ 0.77     $ 2.62   $ 1.87  
                   
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.73     $ 0.98     $ 0.75     $ 2.56   $ 1.84  
                                     


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Dollars in thousands)
                                   
  Three Months Ended
September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2022
Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/Rate   Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/Rate   Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/Rate
Assets:                                  
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Loans, net of unearned income(1) $ 1,740,582     $ 30,084   6.86 %   $ 1,676,816     $ 27,630   6.61 %   $ 1,480,735     $ 20,052   5.37 %
Taxable securities   156,364       1,796   4.56 %     151,107       1,641   4.36 %     128,932       1,010   3.11 %
Nontaxable securities   45,466       227   1.98 %     45,624       228   2.00 %     56,738       323   2.26 %
Other interest-earnings assets   232,691       3,097   5.28 %     218,451       2,686   4.93 %     192,699       1,135   2.34 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 2,175,103     $ 35,204   6.42 %   $ 2,091,998     $ 32,185   6.17 %   $ 1,859,104     $ 22,520   4.81 %
Allowance for credit losses   (21,606 )             (20,154 )             (17,250 )        
Noninterest-earning assets   128,720               128,999               124,702          
Total Assets $ 2,282,217             $ 2,200,843             $ 1,966,556          
                                   
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing transaction accounts   88,668       20   0.09 %     92,245       20   0.09 %     114,517       26   0.09 %
Savings and money market accounts   867,066       7,767   3.55 %     845,742       6,872   3.26 %     811,349       1,644   0.80 %
Time deposits   516,290       4,945   3.80 %     474,060       4,106   3.47 %     281,931       819   1.15 %
FHLB advances   43,261       514   4.72 %     45,000       529   4.72 %     27,380       102   1.47 %
Other borrowings   86,621       1,227   5.62 %     86,411       1,226   5.69 %     47,659       494   4.12 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,601,906     $ 14,473   3.58 %   $ 1,543,458     $ 12,753   3.31 %   $ 1,282,836     $ 3,085   0.95 %
                                   
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 448,616             $ 438,987             $ 491,917          
Other liabilities   28,740               24,882               19,401          
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities   477,356               463,869               511,318          
Stockholders’ Equity   202,955               193,516               172,402          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,282,217             $ 2,200,843             $ 1,966,556          
                                   
Net interest income     $ 20,731           $ 19,432           $ 19,435    
Net interest spread(2)         2.84 %           2.86 %           3.86 %
Net interest margin(3)         3.78 %           3.73 %           4.15 %
Net interest margin - FTE(4)(5)         3.79 %           3.74 %           4.17 %
Cost of funds(6)         2.80 %           2.58 %           0.69 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits         3.43 %           3.12 %           0.82 %
Cost of total deposits         2.63 %           2.38 %           0.58 %
                                         

(1)   Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2)   Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)   Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.
(4)   Net interest margin - FTE is a ratio of fully-taxable equivalent net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period. It assumes a 24.0% tax rate.
(5)   Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.
(6)   Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.

 
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Dollars in thousands)
                       
  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2022
Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/Rate   Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/Rate
Assets:                      
Interest-earning assets:                      
Loans, net of unearned income(1) $ 1,676,134     $ 83,049   6.62 %   $ 1,373,564     $ 51,083   4.97 %
Taxable securities   149,058       4,819   4.32 %     119,224       2,417   2.71 %
Nontaxable securities   47,947       747   2.08 %     56,157       931   2.22 %
Other interest-earnings assets   199,379       7,473   5.01 %     202,837       1,713   1.13 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 2,072,518     $ 96,088   6.20 %   $ 1,751,782     $ 56,144   4.29 %
Allowance for credit losses   (20,750 )             (16,044 )        
Noninterest-earning assets   129,083               123,255          
Total Assets $ 2,180,851             $ 1,858,993          
                       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing transaction accounts   91,602       59   0.09 %     113,427       78   0.09 %
Savings and money market accounts   839,827       19,679   3.13 %     741,397       2,862   0.52 %
Time deposits   464,100       11,760   3.39 %     242,869       1,311   0.72 %
FHLB advances   35,703       1,202   4.50 %     26,115       144   0.74 %
Other borrowings   86,453       3,679   5.69 %     42,604       1,295   4.06 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,517,685     $ 36,379   3.20 %   $ 1,166,412     $ 5,690   0.65 %
                       
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                      
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 442,149             $ 502,951          
Other liabilities   26,587               16,420          
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities $ 468,736             $ 519,371          
Stockholders’ Equity   194,430               173,210          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,180,851             $ 1,858,993          
                       
Net interest income     $ 59,709           $ 50,454    
Net interest spread(2)         3.00 %           3.64 %
Net interest margin(3)         3.85 %           3.85 %
Net interest margin - FTE(4)(5)         3.87 %           3.87 %
Cost of funds(6)         2.48 %           0.46 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits         3.02 %           0.52 %
Cost of total deposits         2.29 %           0.36 %
                           

(1)   Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2)   Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)   Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.
(4)   Net interest margin - FTE is a ratio of fully-taxable equivalent net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period. It assumes a 24.0% tax rate.
(5)   Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.
(6)   Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.

 
LOAN COMPOSITION
(Dollars in thousands)
                               
  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022
Amount   % of gross   Amount   % of gross   Amount   % of gross   Amount   % of gross
                             
Real estate mortgages:                              
Construction and development $ 229,188     12.9 %   $ 228,236     13.3 %   $ 255,736     16.1 %   $ 222,159     14.5 %
Residential   224,499     12.6 %     214,897     12.5 %     167,891     10.5 %     164,296     10.7 %
Commercial   1,049,545     59.0 %     1,011,815     58.7 %     904,872     56.8 %     889,942     58.2 %
Commercial and industrial   268,283     15.0 %     259,195     15.0 %     256,553     16.1 %     243,577     15.9 %
Consumer and other   8,331     0.5 %     8,135     0.5 %     7,655     0.5 %     10,155     0.7 %
Gross loans   1,779,846     100.0 %     1,722,278     100.0 %     1,592,707     100.0 %     1,530,129     100.0 %
Unearned income   (5,698 )         (5,766 )         (5,543 )         (5,139 )    
Loans, net of unearned income   1,774,148           1,716,512           1,587,164           1,524,990      
Allowance for credit losses   (22,181 )         (21,385 )         (20,156 )         (18,423 )    
Loans, net $ 1,751,967         $ 1,695,127         $ 1,567,008         $ 1,506,567      
                                               


DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
(Dollars in thousands)
                               
  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022
Amount   % of total   Amount   % of total   Amount   % of total   Amount   % of total
                             
                               
Noninterest-bearing transaction $ 418,125   21.8 %   $ 449,433   23.3 %   $ 460,977   26.8 %   $ 499,613   28.3 %
Interest-bearing transaction   934,383   48.8 %     922,835   48.0 %     837,127   48.6 %     855,350   48.4 %
Savings   38,518   2.0 %     41,574   2.2 %     49,235   2.9 %     78,687   4.5 %
Time deposits, $250,000 and under   436,613   22.8 %     438,228   22.8 %     307,145   17.8 %     266,491   15.0 %
Time deposits, over $250,000   88,762   4.6 %     71,841   3.7 %     66,259   3.9 %     66,951   3.8 %
Total deposits $ 1,916,401   100.0 %   $ 1,923,911   100.0 %   $ 1,720,743   100.0 %   $ 1,767,092   100.0 %
                                               


Nonperforming Assets
(Dollars in thousands)
               
  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022
             
             
Nonaccrual loans $ 1,082     $ 1,010     $ 2,245     $ 3,950  
Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing interest                      
Total nonperforming loans   1,082       1,010       2,245       3,950  
OREO   2,903       2,870       2,930       2,930  
Total nonperforming assets $ 3,985     $ 3,880     $ 5,175     $ 6,880  
               
Troubled debt restructured loans – nonaccrual(1)   970       724       832       1,011  
Troubled debt restructured loans – accruing   1,052       1,328       1,292       1,307  
Total troubled debt restructured loans $ 2,022     $ 2,052     $ 2,124     $ 2,318  
               
Allowance for credit losses $ 22,181     $ 21,385     $ 20,156     $ 18,423  
Loans, net of unearned income at the end of the period $ 1,774,148     $ 1,716,512     $ 1,587,164     $ 1,524,990  
Gross loans outstanding at the end of period $ 1,779,846     $ 1,722,278     $ 1,592,707     $ 1,530,129  
Total assets $ 2,296,527     $ 2,277,803     $ 2,045,204     $ 2,052,725  
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans   2050.00 %     2117.33 %     897.82 %     466.41 %
Nonperforming loans to loans, net of unearned income   0.06 %     0.06 %     0.14 %     0.26 %
Nonperforming loans to gross loans   0.06 %     0.06 %     0.14 %     0.26 %
Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO   0.22 %     0.22 %     0.32 %     0.45 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.17 %     0.17 %     0.25 %     0.34 %
               
Nonaccrual loans by category:              
Real estate mortgages:              
Construction & Development $     $ 33     $ 67     $ 70  
Residential Mortgages   289       297       565       550  
Commercial Real Estate Mortgages   785       671       1,278       2,888  
Commercial & Industrial   8       9       312       434  
Consumer and other               23       8  
Total $ 1,082     $ 1,010     $ 2,245     $ 3,950  
                               

(1) Troubled debt restructured loans are excluded from nonperforming loans unless they otherwise meet the definition of nonaccrual loans or are more than 90 days past due.

 
Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollars in thousands)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2022 		  September 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2022
                 
Average loans, net of unearned income $ 1,740,582     $ 1,676,816     $ 1,480,735     $ 1,676,134     $ 1,373,564  
Loans, net of unearned income $ 1,774,148     $ 1,716,512     $ 1,524,990     $ 1,774,148     $ 1,524,990  
Gross loans $ 1,779,846     $ 1,722,278     $ 1,530,129     $ 1,779,846     $ 1,530,129  
Allowance for credit losses at beginning of the period $ 21,385     $ 19,855     $ 16,807     $ 20,156     $ 14,844  
Impact of adoption of ASC 326 $     $     $     $ (1,285 )   $  
Charge-offs:                  
Construction and development   3                   3       66  
Residential                           7  
Commercial                            
Commercial and industrial         44       269       262       269  
Consumer and other               1       6       8  
Total charge-offs   3       44       270       271       350  
Recoveries:                  
Construction and development                            
Residential   10       17       11       38       46  
Commercial                            
Commercial and industrial               204       14       204  
Consumer and other   16             8       18       12  
Total recoveries   26       17       223       70       262  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (23 )   $ 27     $ 47     $ 201     $ 88  
                   
Provision for credit losses $ 773     $ 1,557     $ 1,663     $ 3,511     $ 3,667  
Balance at end of the period $ 22,181     $ 21,385     $ 18,423     $ 22,181     $ 18,423  
                   
Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments at beginning of the period $ 1,495     $ 1,285     $     $     $  
Impact of adoption of ASC 326                     1,285        
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments   29       210             239        
Balance at the end of the period $ 1,524     $ 1,495     $     $ 1,524     $  
                   
Allowance to loans, net of unearned income   1.25 %     1.25 %     1.21 %     1.25 %     1.21 %
Allowance to gross loans   1.25 %     1.24 %     1.20 %     1.25 %     1.20 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, net of unearned income(1) (0.01 )%     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.02 %     0.01 %
Provision for credit losses to average loans, net of unearned income(1)   0.18 %     0.37 %     0.45 %     0.28 %     0.36 %
                                       

(1) Ratio is annualized.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company reports non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release and other disclosures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures permit investors to view our performance using the same tools that our management uses to evaluate our performance. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our performance, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2022 		  September 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2022
                 
Net income $ 6,629     $ 8,756     $ 6,700     $ 23,056     $ 16,479  
Add:  One-time retirement related expenses         1,571             1,571        
Add:  Professional fees related to ERC   (1,243 )     1,243                    
Add:  Net OREO (losses) gains   (9 )     7             (2 )      
Less: Employee retention related revenue   (5,100 )     5,100                    
Less: (Loss) gain on securities   (12 )     (45 )     (143 )     457       (546 )
Less: Tax effect   926       (536 )     37       267       142  
Core net income $           9,563     $           7,058     $ 6,806     $ 23,901     $ 16,883  
Average assets $ 2,282,217     $ 2,200,843     $ 1,966,556     $ 2,180,851     $ 1,858,993  
Core return on average assets           1.66 %             1.29 %             1.37 %             1.47 %             1.21 %
                   
Net income $ 6,629     $ 8,756     $ 6,700     $ 23,056     $ 16,479  
Add:  One-time retirement related expenses         1,571             1,571        
Add:  Professional fees related to ERC   (1,243 )     1,243                    
Add:  Net OREO (losses) gains   (9 )     7             (2 )      
Add:  Provision   773       1,557       1,663       3,511       3,667  
Less: Employee retention related revenue   (5,100 )     5,100                    
Less: (Loss) gain on securities   (12 )     (45 )     (143 )     457       (546 )
Add:  Income taxes   1,866       2,549       2,174       6,738       5,204  
Pretax pre-provision core net income $ 13,128     $ 10,628     $ 10,680     $ 34,417     $ 25,896  
Average assets $ 2,282,217     $ 2,200,843     $ 1,966,556     $ 2,180,851     $ 1,858,993  
Pretax pre-provision core return on average assets           2.28 %             1.94 %             2.15 %             2.11 %             1.86 %
                   
Net interest income $ 20,731     $ 19,432     $ 19,435     $ 59,709     $ 50,454  
Add:  Fully-taxable equivalent adjustments(1)   70       65       86       213       251  
Net interest income - FTE $ 20,801     $ 19,497     $ 19,521     $ 59,922     $ 50,705  
                   
Net interest margin   3.78 %     3.73 %     4.15 %     3.85 %     3.85 %
Effect of fully-taxable equivalent adjustments(1)   0.01 %     0.01 %     0.02 %     0.02 %     0.02 %
Net interest margin - FTE           3.79 %             3.74 %             4.17 %             3.87 %             3.87 %
                   
Total stockholders’ equity $ 201,924     $ 197,250     $ 170,325     $ 201,924     $ 170,325  
Less:  Intangible assets   17,843       17,924       18,164       17,843       18,164  
Tangible common equity $ 184,081     $ 179,326     $ 152,161     $ 184,081     $ 152,161  
                                       

(1) Assumes a 24.0% tax rate.

 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2022 		  September 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2022
                 
Core net income $ 9,563     $ 7,058     $ 6,806     $ 23,901     $ 16,883  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   9,040,687       8,950,847       8,871,116       9,016,603       8,952,600  
Diluted core earnings per share $ 1.06     $ 0.79     $ 0.77     $ 2.65     $ 1.89  
                   
Common shares outstanding at year or period end   8,834,168       8,738,814       8,705,920       8,834,168       8,705,920  
Tangible book value per share $ 20.84     $ 20.52     $ 17.48     $ 20.84     $ 17.48  
                   
Total assets at end of period $ 2,296,527     $ 2,277,803     $ 2,052,725     $ 2,296,527     $ 2,052,725  
Less:  Intangible assets   17,843       17,924       18,164       17,843       18,164  
Adjusted assets at end of period $ 2,278,684     $ 2,259,879     $ 2,034,561     $ 2,278,684     $ 2,034,561  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets           8.08 %             7.94 %             7.48 %             8.08 %             7.48 %
                   
Total average shareholders equity $ 202,955     $ 193,516     $ 172,402     $ 194,430     $ 173,210  
Less:  Average intangible assets   17,893       17,974       18,203       17,973       18,270  
Average tangible common equity $ 185,062     $ 175,542     $ 154,199     $ 176,457     $ 154,940  
Net income to common shareholders $ 6,629     $ 8,756     $ 6,700     $ 23,056     $ 16,479  
Return on average tangible common equity   14.21 %     20.01 %     17.24 %     17.47 %     14.22 %
Average tangible common equity $ 185,062     $ 175,542     $ 154,199     $ 176,457     $ 154,940  
Core net income $ 9,563     $ 7,058     $ 6,806     $ 23,901     $ 16,883  
Core return on average tangible common equity   20.50 %     16.13 %     17.51 %     18.11 %     14.57 %
                   
Net interest income $ 20,731     $ 19,432     $ 19,435     $ 59,709     $ 50,454  
Add:  Noninterest income   (2,894 )     6,862       1,339       5,755       4,074  
Less: Employee retention related revenue   (5,100 )     5,100                    
Less: (Loss) gain on securities   (12 )     (45 )     (143 )     457       (546 )
Operating revenue $ 22,949     $ 21,239     $ 20,917     $ 65,007     $ 55,074  
                   
Expenses:                  
Total noninterest expense $ 8,569     $ 13,432     $ 10,237     $ 32,159     $ 29,178  
Less: One-time retirement related expenses         1,571             1,571        
Less: Professional fees related to ERC   (1,243 )     1,243                    
Less: Net OREO (losses) gains   (9 )     7             (2 )      
Adjusted noninterest expenses $ 9,821     $ 10,611     $ 10,237     $ 30,590     $ 29,178  
Core efficiency ratio   42.79 %     49.96 %     48.94 %     47.06 %     52.98 %

