Social Media Marketing ROI: How to Get It
EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 200 million small businesses use Facebook to connect with people. They don’t use it because it fails them; they use it because it delivers results.
When a business is not seeing a return on investment or enough of one, they’ve probably wondered what other businesses are doing. Here are the secrets to getting a social media marketing ROI:
Maintaining consistency
Being Relevant
Creative
Determination / Continuity
Using all of these in social media marketing will likely lead to a much higher ROI.
So how does a business use each one? Let’s explore that now.
Maintaining Consistency
There is a lot of competition among social media users, so don’t lose an audience by only posting once a week or once a month. There are hundreds of different accounts people follow on social media, so it is important to keep a business top of mind by regularly posting. In order to remember you when it comes time to purchase products or services, the business needs to be seen by them often.
It is also important to be consistent with a posting schedule. If the decision is made to update the account every day, keep it that way. Followers will soon expect something new every day. If planning to post a few days per week, establish a posting schedule and stick to a posting strategy.
Being Relevant
The key to successful social media marketing is knowing the target audience.
Once a target audience is identified, ask yourself what they would like to see on Facebook (or another social network).
In social media, people are not looking for advertisements or in-depth information. They are looking for fun, entertaining, and insightful posts, so a business needs to post a mix of content. One might think, “Oh well, my business is too serious to use social media.” This isn’t true. Lawyers, doctors, and funeral home directors can use social media tactfully to connect with their audience. This can make a serious industry feel more approachable and less intimidating.
Creative
Creating original images, text-based posts, and videos will catch an audience’s attention as they scroll through their feeds.
This doesn’t mean that one should not use other images, videos, and posts for inspiration. Put a unique spin on what the competition is posting and what works for them. By doing this, a business can ensure brand and voice are consistent.
One plastic surgeon asked one of his patients if he would mind participating in a live video of his rhinoplasty operation. The patient agreed, and the surgeon had someone start a live stream during the procedure. As a result, his followers gained a deeper understanding of the procedure, which can be an effective way to convert those who were on the fence.
Determination / Continuity
For social media to work, a business may need to keep adjusting its strategy. One of the best ways to do that is to set goals. These goals should be:
Specific – Measurable – Attainable – Relevant – Timely
Yes, SMART goals are perfect for social media. They will keep a business on track and more motivated than ever to increase social media marketing ROI.
A plan is essential. Come up with a goal the business really wants to achieve with social media marketing. For example, drive 1,000 people from social media to the website in one month. This is very specific, and it is measurable using Google Analytics. Does it matter? That depends on a variety of factors, including how many followers a business has, how engaged they are, and what is posted. Adjust all of these factors as you work towards the goal.
Driving traffic to the business site is relevant to ROI, especially if it leads people to a landing page that converts them.
ROI Expectations for Social Media Marketing
Make a lot of money through social media but don’t get ahead of yourself. The use of social media is just one part of an overall online marketing strategy. When all the pieces are in place, social media can dramatically grow a business. Just stay consistent, relevant, creative, and determined.
Need help with social media? Staying consistent can take up time and resources. Let a Digital Marketing Agency be your resource for consistent social media marketing ROI.
BLVD
BLVD
