St. Albans Barracks / DUI 2 & Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2006244

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 10/22/2023 at approximately 11:35 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jolley Convenience Store, Alburgh

VIOLATION: DUI # 2+ / Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Lee Collins

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 22, 2023 at approximately 11:35 AM Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks were contacted by a concerned motorist reporting a possible intoxicated driver on Rt. 2 in the Town of Alburgh. The caller witnessed a male driver fail to maintain his lane of travel multiple times and almost strike other vehicles. The suspect was last seen stopping at the Jolley Store in Alburgh.

Troopers responded to the area and subsequently located the suspect at a nearby residence. He was identified as 42-year-old Lee Collins. Collins displayed signs of impairment and was arrested for DUI. Troopers also learned Collins' license was criminally suspended for prior DUI convictions and that he was required to have an ignition interlock device in his vehicle, which he did not.

Additionally, evidence of Fish and Game-related violations was uncovered during the State Police investigation. Vermont State Game Wardens were contacted to follow up on those violations.

Collins was transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing and later released to a sober entity.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: 11/9/2023 at 8:30 AM

COURT: Grand Isle County Superior Court

LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

