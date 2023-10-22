Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / DUI 2 & Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident 

  

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

  

NEWS RELEASE  

         

CASE#: 23A2006244 

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner                             

STATION: St. Albans                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993 

  

DATE/TIME: 10/22/2023 at approximately 11:35 AM 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jolley Convenience Store, Alburgh 

VIOLATION: DUI # 2+ / Criminal DLS 

 

ACCUSED: Lee Collins                                                 

AGE: 42 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, VT 

   

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 22, 2023 at approximately 11:35 AM Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks were contacted by a concerned motorist reporting a possible intoxicated driver on Rt. 2 in the Town of Alburgh. The caller witnessed a male driver fail to maintain his lane of travel multiple times and almost strike other vehicles. The suspect was last seen stopping at the Jolley Store in Alburgh.  

 Troopers responded to the area and subsequently located the suspect at a nearby residence. He was identified as 42-year-old Lee Collins. Collins displayed signs of impairment and was arrested for DUI. Troopers also learned Collins' license was criminally suspended for prior DUI convictions and that he was required to have an ignition interlock device in his vehicle, which he did not.  

 

Additionally, evidence of Fish and Game-related violations was uncovered during the State Police investigation. Vermont State Game Wardens were contacted to follow up on those violations.  

 

Collins was transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing and later released to a sober entity.  

 

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT DATE / TIME: 11/9/2023 at 8:30 AM    

COURT: Grand Isle County Superior Court 

LODGED: No     LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A  

MUG SHOT: Yes 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

  



Trooper Justin Wagner

Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

St. Albans, VT 05478

Phone: 802-524-5993

 

