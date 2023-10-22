Submit Release
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with President of Israel Isaac Herzog

CANADA, October 22 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog. The Prime Minister expressed his condolences to, and solidarity with, Israel in the face of Hamas’ brutal attack against Israel, and the need for Israel to defend itself in accordance with international law.

The Prime Minister and the President agreed on the need for the immediate release of the hostages held in Gaza. They also agreed on the need to address antisemitism in all its forms.

The Prime Minister expressed his concerns with the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the need to find a solution for peace. Prime Minister Trudeau underscored the rights of both Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security.

The leaders reaffirmed the strong bond between Israel and Canada and agreed to remain in contact as the situation develops.

