Submit Release
News Search

There were 88 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,552 in the last 365 days.

St Albans / Missing Person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23A2006247

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley                              

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: October 22, 2023, at approximately 1427 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US-2, Alburgh VT

 

MISSING: Cassi Larock

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On October 22nd 2023, at 1427 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of missing person from Alburgh VT. Cassi Larock was reported missing, she was last seen in Alburgh at 12pm on October 21st. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue&white shirt, and a Maplefields hat. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Trooper Finley at 802-524-5993.

 

 

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

You just read:

St Albans / Missing Person

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more