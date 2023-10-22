St Albans / Missing Person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2006247

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: October 22, 2023, at approximately 1427 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US-2, Alburgh VT

MISSING: Cassi Larock

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 22nd 2023, at 1427 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of missing person from Alburgh VT. Cassi Larock was reported missing, she was last seen in Alburgh at 12pm on October 21st. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue&white shirt, and a Maplefields hat. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Trooper Finley at 802-524-5993.

