Media Statement of Sen. Francis Tolentino on the collision between the China Coast Guard ship and the Philippine Coast Guard mission/resupply vessel:

PHILIPPINES, October 22 - Press Release
October 22, 2023

"Ito lamang ay nagpapatunay ng patuloy na pagbabalewala ng China sa mga panuntunan ng International Law at basic maritime safety. Ang naturang insidente ay dapat mapasailalim sa isang masusing imbestigasyon sa ilalim ng International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) at ang Code for Investigation ng Marine Casualties and Incidents ng International Maritime Organization ."

