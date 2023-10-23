Karen Robinson of Adobe Joins ChIPs Board of Directors

Karen Robinson of Adobe has been named to the board of directors of ChIPs.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karen Robinson, vice president and associate general counsel at Adobe, has been named to the board of directors of ChIPs Network Inc.

“We are gratified that Karen Robinson has joined our board,” said CHIPs Executive Director Joan Toth. “Adobe is a leader in innovation, and Karen is a model of the legal talent today’s IP industry needs.”

ChIPs is a global membership community with more than 6,500 members in 25 chapters around the world. Its mission is to advance women and promote diversity in IP and tech law and policy.

Robinson leads global litigation, trust and safety, intellectual property and anti-piracy fraud. She also serves as the executive sponsor of Adobe’s Black Employee Network and sits as a board member on the Adobe Foundation.

Robinson joined Adobe from Google in 2012, and prior to that was a partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service from Georgetown University and a law degree from the University of Texas at Austin.

ABOUT CHIPS

ChIPs is a nonprofit membership organization with 25 chapters and 6,500 members around the world. ChIPs advances and connects women in IP and technology law and policy. It provides vital learning and content, and hosts dozens of global and chapter events each year. It accelerates innovation through diversity of thought, participation and engagement, and is open to all who support its mission.

