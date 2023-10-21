189 West Bound South Burlington

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 189 west bound is down to one lane due to a crash invoving multiple vehicles.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Thank you,

Pam

Pamela Knox

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II,CIDT

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173