Re: 189 West Bound South Burlington
Roadway has been re-opened.
From: Knox, Pamela via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Saturday, October 21, 2023 1:46 PM
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 189 west bound is down to one lane due to a crash invoving multiple vehicles.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
