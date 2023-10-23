Champion Mindset 'Health - Wealth & Sales Summit' October 25 -27 La Guardia Marriott NYC with Keynote Speaker Les Brown
HW&S Presents Acclaimed Speaker-Les Brown,Fortune 500's Brian Tracy, Paul 'the Nerd' Getter & Media Personality-Eric Stoller, Founder Champion Mindset Events™
“Join in a curated program guaranteeing a more conscious connection to ourselves, our family, friends, clients and community. We strive ultimately to become a more just, verdant & inclusive society".”NEW YORK -QUEENS, NEW YORK, USA, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shake off the summer doldrums and treat yourself to a fresh start. Health, Wealth & Sales Summit is set to unfold Wednesday through Friday, October 25-26 and 27th at the iconic La Guardia Marriott Convention Center, 102-05 Ditmars Blvd. Queens , New York 11369. Esteemed guests will engage with the world’s foremost aspirational leaders. Join ‘I Am Champion Mindset’ Events to experience breakthrough product and services, ‘fact based’ press members and a robust program of inspirational, life-changing presenters. Each sharing their seasoned expertise to assure ‘the Champion’ within us is a reality. Reserve now, space is limited. lesbrownnyc.com, 50% Off General Admission
— Eric Stoller, Founder I Am Champion Mindset Events
Discover ‘Insider Insights’ in How to Brand - Expand & Evolve Your Business & Life Goals. Champion Mindset Events ™ Founder Eric Stoller joins Les Brown who posits, “What you do today determines what tomorrow will bring”. Taking the stage are ‘the Master of Motivational Teachers’ Omar Periu, ‘America’s #1 How to Trainer, presenting an individualized plan to create wealth from personal passions. Patrick Zeimer, CEO of JuteHealth.com will demonstrate Magna Wave PEMF (Pulsed Electro-Magnetic Field); an advanced therapy that helps regenerate damaged or diseased tissue’ for humans and horses alike. Beejal Parmar, evolved ‘Gifted Way’ to support business owners in assembling team members that are imminently qualified and dedicated. Livia Devi thought leader and visionary is an enduring inspiration for conscious entrepreneurs and a catalyst for new world leaders.
From 9am to 7pm daily, guests will immerse themselves in high-powered rejuvenating sessions that embrace inspiration, pragmatism and optimal health and wellness. Take a deep dive in ‘How to be Booked on Stages Around the World’. ‘How to Turn Your Business into a Sales Machine’, ‘Automate Your Business with Paul Getter’, ‘Create Visual Assets and Media Content with Actionera ™’. Eric Stoller shares proven insights on the ‘Power of the Stage in Creating Celebrity Status and Demand for Products and Services’.
All Work and No Play Makes for a Dull Day. Included in the robust program are gourmet coffee klatches, giveaways and a white linen luncheon for attendees, guests and participants alike. Here for the first time in New York is a rich networking and elevating experience with high profile receptions, interactive panels, life altering workshops, positivity training and inspiring speakers. For tickets : lesbrownnyc.com
The highlight of the Health, Wealth & Sales Summit is world renowned author, American "pioneer in television journalism" Les Brown. Born into abject poverty and adversity, former State Representative and PBS Commentator; Brown has achieved a great legacy. He insists, "I am just getting started! This is due in part to the strength of an indomitable mother and the guidance of a dedicated (and so often underappreciated) elementary school teacher". This 5th grade teacher dispelled any notion he was ‘intellectually handicapped’. This accusation leveled at Les at an impressionable age could have spelled one more life wasted. “Mr. Brown is an inspiration to anyone who finds themselves within his sphere of influence,” confirms this reporter, Cristiane Roget of VIPictures.com.
Les Brown is relentless in sharing “a message that discourages people from becoming complacent with mediocrity. People need not be paralyzed with fear, more prevalent than ever before. With the constant bombardment of salacious ‘click bait’ , factoids and internet noise we forget to listen to our inner selves. We become content with our discontent. I want to be the catalyst to enable people in all paths to jump lanes and embrace their greatness within!”
Stoller in addition to Champion Mindset Speaker Academy & Media Company is the driver behind the East coast Tour that assure all an incomparable experience. “Ours is a comprehensive and fully integrated agenda. Find out how countless visionaries, entrepreneurs and startups have found abundance, new intentions, and business benefits from participating in Champion Mind Set Events. "Here lies a path for unbridled success. Here the weight of hopelessness and dread becomes mindful wellbeing," confirms A. Whitfield. Join like-minded individuals that are committed to being their best selves. “Our speakers generously share their knowledge with the world. Let’s Go!”, Stoller laughs, effervescent and unflappable as usual. Or as Les Brown is fond of saying, “You have greatness within you. Believe it and it will never fail you! “
Cristiane Roget
Vector International Pictures
+1 310-220-9118
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Eric Stoller - I Am Champion Mindset Network