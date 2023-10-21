Việt Nam, Saudi Arabia seek stronger cooperation

VIETNAM, October 21 - RIYADH — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính held talks with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman on October 20 as part of his visit to the Middle East country, where he also attended the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) – Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit.

Speaking highly of the bilateral relations, both leaders said that Việt Nam and Saudi Arabia hold huge potential and opportunities to further develop their friendship and cooperation for the benefits of the two nations' people.

They held that it is necessary to consolidate the sound political – diplomatic relations by increasing the exchange of delegations at all levels, open their markets and promote trade ties.

Besides, they agreed to join hands to build a cooperation roadmap, define specific cooperation projects and areas as well as business opportunities between enterprises of the two countries, and strive to bolster collaboration between the two governments and businesses communities with a view to bringing the bilateral relations to a new high.

Congratulating Saudi Arabia’s outstanding achievements to make the country become an important partner in the region and the world, Chính suggested Saudi Arabia’s investment funds inject capital into fields that Vietnam is prioritising for development such as green economy, innovation, high technology, industry, and renewable energy.

He also asked the House of Saud and the Saudi Arabian Government to continue creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese citizens to live and work in Saudi Arabia, making contributions to the development of the host nation as well as the friendship between the two countries.

Mohammed bin Salman, for his part, affirmed that Việt Nam is a leading partner of Saudi Arabia in Southeast Asia, expressing his hope that his country will accompany Việt Nam in the future.

He said he will direct Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to expand investment in Việt Nam, especially in the fields of traditional energy and renewable energy.

A world leading energy corporation of Saudi Arabia, which is investing and running business in Asia, wants to expand its investment to the Vietnamese market, he added.

Chính took this occasion to invite the Saudi Arabian leader to pay an official visit to Việt Nam in 2024 when the two countries celebrate the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The Saudi Arabian leader said he always wants to visit Việt Nam, and will arrange a trip to the nation next year. — VNS