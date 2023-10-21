Security Alert #11: Rafah Border Crossing

We have received information that the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will open on Saturday, 21 October at 10:00 AMlocal time. If the border is opened, we do not know how long it will remain open for foreign citizens to depart Gaza.

We anticipate that many people would attempt to cross should the border open, and U.S. citizens attempting to enter Egypt should expect a potentially chaotic and disorderly environment on both sides of the crossing. We will send you updated information on U.S. government assistance in Egypt via this email address.

The situation remains dynamic and fluid and the security environment is unpredictable. You should assess your personal safety and security before choosing to move toward the border or trying to cross.

If you have departed Gaza or are not located in Gaza, please respond to this message to update us with your current location.

U.S. Department of State – Consular Affairs 1-833-890-9595 (toll free) and 1-606-641-0131

By U.S. Mission Israel | 21 October, 2023 | Topics: Alert