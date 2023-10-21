Global Dental 3D Printing Market : Report Position, Recent Developments & Future Forecast Until 2023-28

Research by Global Market Studies has reported a CAGR of 18% for the Dental 3D Printing Market, expecting to expand to a value of USD 2.85 billion by 2028.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent report by Global Market Studies has revealed that the Global 3D Printing in Dental Devices Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 18% to reach a value of over USD 2.85 billion by 2028.3D printing is an innovative technology being widely used in dentistry in the production of drill guides for dental implants, orthodontics & surgery, manufacture of dental implants and production of physical models for prosthodontics. Various technologies are used for 3D dental printing including VAT photo-polymerization, poly jet technology, fused deposition modeling, selective laser sintering, etc.Invisible aligners, advanced fabrication to provide an aesthetic look and delivery positioning are some of the factors that are increasing the demand and adoption of dental 3D printers. The user-friendliness and ease of 3D printing procedures have enabled the dentistry industry to create products that meet the dental requirements of different individuals.Access a sample of report and more information about : Global 3D Printing in Dental Devices Market Research Report MARKET DYNAMICSDrivers:The rapid advancements in 3D printing technology, including increased precision, speed and quality, are making it a more attractive option for dental applications. Demands for customized dental devices such as implants, dentures and aligners are increasing rapidly, as 3D printing technology allows for more accurate and personalized solutions.The awareness and adoption of 3D printing technology in dentistry is also increasing as more dental professionals see the benefits of using it due to cost-effective manufacturing solutions than traditional manufacturing methods.Additionally, the growing geriatric population is driving demand for dental procedures, including implantology and prosthodontics, which can benefit from 3D printing technology. The rise in disposable income is also driving up dental spending and encouraging the use of virtual dentistry.Restraints & Challenges:The regulatory and legal issues surrounding 3D printing in dentistry can be complex and dental practices may be hesitant to adopt new technology due to potential liability concerns. Dental professionals also require additional training and education to use 3D printing technology effectively, which can cause shortages and limit adoption and usage.The quality and precision of 3D-printed dental devices may not always match that of traditionally manufactured devices, given that it is recently developed. This can lead to concerns about safety and effectiveness. It also raises concerns about the protection of intellectual property as it is easier to replicate and produce dental devices using 3D printing technology.Recent Developments:In March 2022, the release of a new Primeprint 3D printer and post-processing unit by Dentsply Sirona, a global dental product producer, was announced. The recently introduced printer, powered by a 385 nm light engine, is intended to make it as easy as possible for dentists to create precise models, guides, provisionals or splints.In February 2022, Desktop Health announced the release of its "Einstein" line of dental 3D printing devices. These systems are based on the DLP technology that Desktop Metal obtained through the acquisition of EnvisionTEC.Key PlayersFormlabs, Nexa3D, Zortrax, Quoris3D, Stratasys, NextDent B.V., Renishaw plc., Desktop Metal Inc., EnvisionTEC, Institut Straumann AG and Planmeca OYFAQs:1. What is the projected market value of the Dental 3D Printing Market?Ans - The Dental 3D Printing Market is expected to reach a value of USD 7.9 billion by 20282. What is the estimated CAGR of the Dental 3D Printing Market over the 2023 to 2028 forecast period?Ans- The Dental 3D Printing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 29.5% from 2023 to 2028.3. Who are the key players in the Dental 3D Printing Market?Ans- Formlabs, Nexa3D, Zortrax, Quoris3D, Stratasys, NextDent B.V., Renishaw plc., Desktop Metal Inc., EnvisionTEC, Institut Straumann AG, and Planmeca OYABOUT GLOBAL MARKET STUDIESGlobal Market Studies is a leading global market research and data services consultancy, providing actionable, objective, bespoke insights to business all over the world across multiple industry verticals also we are specialised in Healthcare market research reports and analysis . With a team of highly-experienced and domain-specific research and data experts focused on high-quality research, we are able to deliver to our clients high-quality market intelligence. Using cutting-edge, proprietary research tools we help our clients identify new market opportunities, apprehend risk early-on, maximize revenue sources and enter disruptive markets. Through a suite of impactful solutions developed using the knowledge of emerging markets, Global Market Studies is able to add real value to clients’ decision-making process so they may stay ahead of change and develop that much-needed competitive edge. We are a global market research company underpinned by quality analysis and unmatched experience combining our forte of swift turnarounds that suit your deadlines along with an ever-growing network of researchers and analysts.Why Choose Global Market Studies?▪ Insights into Market Trends: Global Market Studies reports provide valuable insights into market trends, including market size, segmentation, growth drivers, and market dynamics. This information helps clients take strategic decisions, such as product development, market positioning, and marketing strategies.▪ Competitor Analysis: Our reports provide detailed information about competitors, including their market share, product offerings, pricing, and competitive strategies. This data can be used to inform competitive strategies and to identify opportunities for growth and expansion.▪ Industry Forecasts: Our reports provide industry forecasts, which will inform your business strategies, such as investment decisions, production planning, and workforce planning. These forecasts can help you to prepare for future trends and to take advantage of growth opportunities.▪ Access to Industry Experts: Our solutions include contributions from industry experts, including analysts, consultants, and subject matter experts. This access to expert insights can be valuable for you to understand the market.▪ Time and Cost Savings: Our team at Global Market Studies can save you time and reduce the cost of conducting market research by providing comprehensive and up-to-date information in a single report, avoiding the need for additional market research efforts.

Top Market Research & Data Services Company - Global Market Studies (GMS)