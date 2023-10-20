Barbados Deal Sets Venezuela on a Rocky Path to Competitive Polls

Five years after Venezuela’s widely discredited 2018 presidential election, the government of President Nicolás Maduro and a group of opposition parties, known as the Unitary Platform, agreed on 17 October to begin levelling the playing field through electoral reforms ahead of 2024 polls. The deal marks a return to the path of formal negotiations between the sides and creates hope that the forthcoming election could genuinely be free and fair. For Venezuela, the stakes are sky-high. If the U.S., the European Union and a majority of Latin American governments recognise the election results, it would mark the end of the “maximum pressure” campaign the U.S. launched in 2019 to oust Maduro, an approach that has exacerbated South America’s worst humanitarian emergency, prompting a migrant exodus. But the agreement is so far untested, and its true value will depend on just how far Maduro is willing to go in honouring it – even to the extent of facing consequences at the ballot box, an eventuality he and the chavista movement behind him appear likely to resist. The U.S. was not party to the deal, but a day after the Barbados agreement was announced the State Department issued a statement of decisive support for it. It likewise announced that the U.S. would lift a swathe of sanctions on Caracas, albeit temporarily. Washington has issued a broad authorisation of transactions involving Venezuela’s oil, gas and gold sectors. It also removed a ban on the secondary trading of certain Venezuelan sovereign bonds, as well as debt and equity issued by Petróleos de Venezuela, the state-owned oil company. The licence lifting the sanctions on the oil and gas sectors sunsets after six months, with the State Department warning that it will be renewed only if the Maduro government adheres to the electoral agreement and releases U.S. and Venezuelan political prisoners. As an apparent down payment, Caracas freed five Venezuelan political prisoners late on 18 October. At least 268 Venezuelan political prisoners and three wrongfully detained U.S. citizens are still in jail. The parties signed two deals at Barbados. In addition to the accord that lays the groundwork for major improvements in electoral conditions, a second agreement binds both the government and opposition to backing Venezuela’s position in its territorial dispute with Guyana. This dispute is now under consideration at the International Court of Justice. This second accord also commits both parties to seek protection of Venezuelan assets abroad, many of which are at risk of seizure by creditors due to the country’s unpaid debts, estimated at around $160 billion. Promised Reforms Even before it culminated in a deal, the meeting in Barbados represented major progress. For the government and opposition to be back at the negotiating table, face to face in a formal setting, encircled by representatives of foreign governments, marked a huge step forward after months of stasis. The bespoke negotiation process, which Norway facilitated and Mexico hosted before Barbados, began two years ago. Despite long pauses, these talks generated forward momentum, but the terms on which future elections should be held proved to be a stumbling block. The Unitary Platform had placed the enabling of free and fair elections at the heart of its objectives, but the government refused to loosen its grip on the election system so long as the economic harm done by U.S. sanctions impeded its chances of winning. The Barbados accords were the product of a flurry of diplomatic efforts in 2023. Senior U.S. officials held several face-to-face meetings with representatives of the Maduro government in Doha, the capital of Qatar, seemingly to discuss the possible contours of sanctions relief. Washington worked in conjunction with governments in Latin America and Europe to back a negotiated outcome and support the informal channels of communication between government and opposition in Caracas.

The new electoral agreement offers a path to achieving the Unitary Platform’s goals.

The new electoral agreement offers a path to achieving the Unitary Platform’s goals. It affirms the need for a set of electoral guarantees ahead of the presidential vote, while also fixing the date for the poll in the second half of 2024, which was the opposition’s preference. Steps agreed to by the two sides include a thorough update of the electoral registry, including efforts to inscribe at least part of the swelling Venezuelan diaspora. Elections specialists see these improvements as vital, given that even inside Venezuela over three million people of voting age have yet to register. The Barbados agreement also provides that the National Electoral Council will invite international observation missions to monitor the polls, including delegations from the EU, the UN, the African Union and the Carter Center. Such missions can help discourage malpractice and vote rigging, as well as detect any wrongdoing around election day. This facet of the Barbados deal builds on progress made in Venezuela’s 2021 regional and local elections, for which EU observers were present for the first time in fifteen years. As for other provisions, the government also agreed to support equal access to the media for both sides, while the accord called for the removal of measures that could imperil the security of candidates and other political figures. This last clause can be interpreted as a reference to the $15 million bounty the U.S. Department of Justice still offers for information leading to the arrest or conviction of President Maduro on charges of corruption and drug trafficking. Washington's Helping Hand As noted, the Biden administration is not a signatory to the accords, but the U.S. made it possible for the Venezuelan government and opposition to hammer out a deal. Recognising the failure of former President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” strategy for ousting President Maduro by freezing Venezuela out of trade circuits and denying him international recognition, senior U.S. officials first re-engaged with Caracas after the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine. Biden administration officials established a direct communication link with the Maduro government that March. Since then, Washington has repeatedly made clear that it would be willing to provide sanctions relief in return for meaningful progress in talks between the government and the Unitary Platform. An important sign of U.S. readiness to strike a bargain came in November 2022, when the Venezuelan government and opposition agreed on creation of a UN-managed humanitarian fund, drawing from seized Venezuelan assets abroad. The fund has faced hurdles in becoming operational, but the agreement nevertheless represented progress. The U.S. responded by issuing a licence allowing Chevron to pump Venezuelan oil to export to the U.S. (around 145,000 barrels per day), an arrangement that has injected over $1.2 billion into the country in the first half of 2023, buoying an economy shattered by a decade-long collapse that had shaved over 70 per cent off the country’s GDP.



During the month of September, approximately 50,000 Venezuelan migrants crossed the U.S. border irregularly – the highest number on record from Venezuela.

The Biden administration’s perseverance in seeking an electoral agreement that would justify at least partial sanctions relief has been fuelled by the surge of migration along the U.S. southern border – a trend that could affect the president’s re-election prospects in 2024. During the month of September, approximately 50,000 Venezuelan migrants crossed the U.S. border irregularly – the highest number on record from Venezuela according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Meanwhile, Venezuelans are preponderant among the massive undocumented migration flows through the Darién Gap between Colombia and Panama – they made up 78 per cent of the people hiking through the jungle in September. On 5 October, the U.S. government announced that it would resume direct deportation flights to Venezuela following an agreement it had reached with the Maduro government (the first such flight landed in Venezuela on 18 October). In the word of one U.S. official, “If Maduro co-operates on migration, it’s easier for the White House to accept a deal”. On the Venezuelan side, economic pressures have tempered the Maduro government’s traditional reluctance to take steps that could threaten its hold on power. Simply put, the government needs to increase revenue, especially from oil exports, in anticipation of the 2024 electoral campaign. Even in a system that tilts strongly in the government’s direction, they are facing increasing pressure from once-stalwart members of their coalition. Public-sector workers, who traditionally have embraced chavismo, the ideology championed by the late President Hugo Chávez and his successor Maduro, suffer from extremely low wages in bolivars in an increasingly dollarised economy. They have spearheaded numerous protests over the past year. Apart from several months of respectable growth in 2022, the Venezuelan economy has been unable to sustain anything like the rates of recovery it needs: according to one expert estimate, it will need to grow at 6 per cent over 21 years to restore the GDP of 2014. Now that the U.S. government has provided broad sanctions relief to the oil and gas sectors, a key concern for the government is whether it will be enough to produce a pre-election economic boom that could shore up support for the government after 24 years in office.

For its part, the Venezuelan opposition has long craved an agreement that would allow it to compete on better terms with the government in an election.