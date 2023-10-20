Women’s Unit at Provincial Correctional Centre near completion

CANADA, October 20 - Provincial and Federal representatives joined at an official ceremony to unveil and celebrate the opening of the new Women’s Unit at the Provincial Correctional Centre (PCC).

First announced in 2019, the 22,722 ft² addition to the PCC will be the province’s first dedicated correctional facility strictly for women. The new facility features innovative and inclusive improvements, including:

A new Admission and Discharge Unit;

New space to offer healthcare and rehabilitation to address the level of care currently needed;

A variety of program spaces to offer group and individual women-specific rehabilitative programs and interventions, education and literacy, life skills, and job training and career development;

Customized areas for personal and cultural needs including cooking spaces, outdoor spaces, as well as a multi-cultural prayer and spiritual room; and

Four (4) maximum-security cells, six (6) medium security, three (3) lock-up cells, two (2) medical cells, and capacity for 24 women in minimum security as well as its own visitation area distinct from those serving the male offenders

The new features of this addition to the PCC were made possible through extensive research and consultations with community stakeholders, staff and women offenders, in order to ensure to gain an understanding of all the applicable needs.

The Government of Canada contributed $8 million through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program and the Government of Prince Edward Island invested $10 million towards the construction and development of this expansion.

It is expected that women offenders will be moved into the new unit at the PCC in November 2023, and those looking for more information on correctional services on PEI can visit, Community and Correctional Services.

Quotes:

“I am pleased of the work that our Province has conducted to make this clear need in our correctional community a reality. This is something that we have held to a high regard since we took action in 2019, and to see this state-of-the-art facility come to fruition is an encouraging and necessary step in modernizing our Provincial Infrastructure to be more inclusive and modern.” - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island and MLA for District 15 Brackley Hunter River

“These upgrades at the provincial correctional centre will bring much-needed improvement to female offenders of the province. The addition of more than 22,000 square feet to the Provincial Correctional Centre is pivotal as it creates the first dedicated correctional facility for women, supported by increased program support spaces. More importantly, these improvements will help better accommodate the rehabilitation of female offenders.”

- Heath MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Malpeque, on behalf of the Honorable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

“I want to take the time to thank our Provincial correctional staff for their hard work and adaptative approach as we all worked together on getting this monumental unit opened for our Province. This unit is a great example of how we can expand on our current infrastructure to meet our needs and finally establish state-of-the art, appropriate living units for female offenders.”

- Hon. Bloyce Thompson, Deputy Premier, Minister of Justice and Public Safety and Attorney General

“The Government of Prince Edward Island is investing in facilities and services that have an immediate impact on the lives of Island residents. Establishing a dedicated women’s unit at the Provincial Correctional Centre is an important step in modernizing our justice and public safety infrastructure. Frontline staff will be in a better position to offer meaningful programs while protecting the safety, privacy and dignity everyone deserves.”

- Hon. Ernie Hudson, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“Female offenders require privacy and safety and need their own dedicated programs and services to enhance recovery and reentry into society. I am thrilled with the contribution that our government has made to this facility, which will allow women the opportunity to build connections and community, while gaining education and life skills. Providing trauma-informed services and support in this new and innovative space that is specifically designed for women, is a step in the right direction towards increased trust and equality in Correctional spaces.”

- Hon. Natalie Jameson, Minister of Education and Early Years and Minister responsible for the Status of Women

Media contact:

Kip Ready

Senior Communications Officer

Department of Justice & Public Safety

kjready@gov.pe.ca